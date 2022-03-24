Best FPL Defenders for the Run-in

I’m not sure how we sped to this point in the season already! It flies by every year. I’m wishing for more weeks to move up the table... or maybe not.

As the season closes down, here are some defenders to consider as you’re making your final run!

Premium

Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV, £8.5)

Trent Alexander Arnold is THE premium defender in FPL. He has 25 more points than second place Joao Cancelo and 37 more than Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk, the 3rd best defender in FPL (both are also excellent choices and cheaper). But when possible, having TAA makes sense. Of his 26 games, he has eight games with double digits and only five where he has earned two or less. Those are great stats. Second place Cancelo has six games with double digits and ten with 2 or less. TAA has a higher floor and higher ceiling. Pool has kept clean sheets in six of the last seven and is now just a single point behind Man City. Klopp needs TAA to keep that chase going. Will TAA be in your squad for your title chase?

Medium (ish)

Antonio Rüdiger (CHE, £6.1)

The central defender has been a mainstay, Chelsea’s most productive defensive fantasy asset. The Blues have one game in hand and play four of the bottom six teams in the final stretch. They play six of their last ten games at home. They’ve conceded the second fewest goals on the season and sit in third. Rudiger’s last four starts have been clean sheets. He has three assists and two goals on the season, and I’ve loved his well timed runs up the field. A healthy Reece James becomes an option too.

Medium

Ben White (ARS, £4.5)

With a game in hand and an Arsenal team that is growing in belief and consistency, White or Kieran Tierney (£5.1) look like decent mid-range options to help complete your season. They face a mix of teams across the table, so White may not be that week in and week out player, although his price could tempt that option. But with good matchups, Arsenal defenders are on my radar.

Bargain

Ben Johnson (WHU, £3.9)

Hernia surgery to Vladimir Coufal has handed Ben Johnson a chance to fill in at right back. West Ham is still vying for European tournament qualification and has a decent stretch of games in the final run (although the Hammers do face Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man City). Since they’ve played 30 games they have none “in hand”, but as bench stash and potential sub, Johnson is worth a look until Coufal returns to the lineup.

I’ve left out Burnley defenders with their three extra games. Are you looking that way? Are you holding onto other options? Who else are you looking at? Please log in and share in the comments!

