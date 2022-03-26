Best FPL Midfielders for the Run-in

Having already covered goalkeepers and defenders, we now turn our attention to the best midfielders to hold for the run-in. Combining creativity with goal threat and clean sheet potential, midfielders have their own special charm for fantasy managers.

NMA is here to scout those players in the middle of the park who can provide you with points on a consistent basis through the remainder of the season.

Budget

Jacob Ramsey (AVL, £4.8m)

Under the great Steven Gerrard, Jacob Ramsey has almost reached the century mark for points accumulation this season (95). At just £4.8M, surely there is something that the youngster is doing right. Despite having just one goal involvement in his previous seven appearances, the box-to-box midfielder still has six goals plus an assist in his inaugural Premier League campaign.

The youngster is admittedly going through a dip in form, but consistent starting shows us that his manager still has faith in him. Aston Villa wants to end the season on a high despite having challenging fixtures ahead, including Man City and Liverpool. But there are still enough fixtures left to secure a top-10 finish, and Ramsey’s creativity and involvement means he’ll be central to that campaign.

~

Gabriel Martinelli (ARS, £5.3m)

Arsenal is such an attacking team lately, and yet many main assets are still inexpensive. At just £5.3M, Martinelli is one of the best bargains among them. The attacking winger has played the full 90 minutes in over 20 Premier League matches, racking up 14 goal contributions and constantly creating threats down the left-hand side of the pitch.

At such a low price, a player who is deeply involved in the attack, creating big chances, and puting himself in position to score is a genuine bargain. Plus, Mikel Arteta has his youngsters hungry for a Champions League berth. With the form the Gunners are in right now, they have every chance to punch their ticket to Europe, despite facing Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham in the final third of the campaign.

Mid-level

Conor Gallagher (CRY, £6.1)

What a revelation Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has been this season! The 22 year-old is one of the key men behind Crystal Palace’s success. Patrick Vieira has started a revolution for the Eagles who were knocking on the door of the regelation zone last season. The former Arsenal legend has turned the ship around, the Eagles now sitting comfortably 12th in the league and scheduled to face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next month.

Young Gallagher is their second top scorer in all competitions, with nine goals plus six assists. He is also defensively resilient, but his main threat lies in the final third of the pitch, where he uses his ability keep the ball under pressure so he can wait for gaps to exploit to lethal effect. The fact that he has been fouled 17 times in the forward third of the pitch this season signals how hard he is to handle.

Palace’s upcoming fixtures are relatively favorable, so given Vieira’s style of play (in January Gallagher scored a goal that culminated a 20-pass move in which all 11 players touched the ball), Gallagher’s consistent form, and the midfielder’s integral role in the final third, his fantasy appeal is substantial. The young man is a genuine talent, and there is a reason why Gareth Southgate has called him up for England.

~

Dejan Kulusevski (TOT, £6.3m)

Since joining in January, Kulusevski has made a surprising impact for Tottenham where he averages 5.2 ppg. In his last seven starts, he has notched two goals plus five assists. On top of this, the Juve loanee has 19 shots — 14 from inside the box — and 14 chances created. These stats rank him second among his teammates since GW-26, demonstrating why he has cemented his place in Conte’s best 11.

For fantasy managers, the vastly cheaper Swede represents an alternative to the fabulous but expensive Heung-Min Son who is priced at £10.9M right now.

Kulusevski’s arrival has turned Spurs’ front three into one of the best attacking trios in the Prem, if not all of Europe. Daniel Levy will surely go all-guns-blazing to make sure he is signed permanently for Tottenham from Juventus.

~

Bukayo Saka (ARS, £6.7m)

It’s hard to believe that Arsenal’s main man can still be had for just £6.7M. Exploit that pricing inefficiency now, because it will surely be corrected next season. The youngster has impressive numbers, scoring nine goals and providing six assists this term. But his most amazing stat of all is that among EPL middies he ranks second only to the incomparable Mo Salah for shots (37) and shots inside the box (25) since GW-18.

Mikel Arteta has instilled a new mindset among Gunners, and their ambition for a Champions League finish is clear. They do have a tricky set of fixtures to close out the season, but their attacking assets have enough talent and footballing brains to prevail.

~

James Maddison (LEI, £6.8m)

Leicester has an interesting road ahead, where they play an average of one game every 3-4 days from GW-31 through GW-33, including the Europa Conference League tie against PSV. Hence we can expect rotation from Brendan Rodgers. But one player that is among those likely to be least affected is James Maddison. The England international has an xGI per 90 of 0.47, more than any other Leicester midfielder.

Of course, Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) is another enticing option, but I like him more as a tactical play, such as for the double against Newcastle and Everton in GW-33. As a buy-and-hold for the run-in, Maddison is the better asset to have in your squad. His creativity, goal involvement, and set piece duties elevate him above Barnes and his other midfield teammates.

Premium

Son Heung-min (TOT, £10.9m)

With 13 goals plus seven assists so far, Son’s 165 FPL points make him Tottenham’s top points scorer — even better than the slow-starting but now-hot Kane. After a dry spell in the start of the campaign, Spurs now look like they are doing justice to their price-tags, and keeping the South Korean in your squad till the end of the season could pay off.

There were over 170,000 FPL managers who added the attacking midfielder ahead of the weekend, and the Korean rewarded them with 15 points, thanks to two goals against West Ham. The trend is definitely leading in favor of acquiring Son at this point in the campaign: Antonio Conte finally seems to have the team firing on all cylinders, and the run of upcoming fixtures is favorable.

~

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI, £11.7m)

Kevin De Bruyne recovered from injury at the right time, leading his team to the top of the table. Since GW-17 he has started every league game except one, putting up impressive numbers: 38 shots, 19 on target, and 38 chances. With Man City leading Liverpool by a mere point in the title race, we expect the Belgian to continue to feature.

Surprisingly, despite his world-class skill and FPL productivity, KDB’s ownership sits at only 7.3% (probably due to price). With many managers preferring to make their marquee investments in players such as Salah, Kane & Son, KDB can actually serve as a differential who could be a game-changer for FPL managers hoping to make up ground in their mini-leagues.

~

Mo Salah (LIV, £13.3m)

What is left to say about the Egyptian Magician? Salah has made life simple for the 60.3% of us who have him in our squads, turning the customary weekly captaincy conundrum into a set-and-forget no-brainer. The best player in the Premier League, he is also the top-scoring player in FPL, well on his way to shattering the all-time single-season points record. His numbers are simply staggering: more than 115 shots, 92 in the box, 34 big chances, and 49 shots on target — all more than any player this season.

Salah’s form could decide whether Carabao Cup-winning Liverpool achieves the fabled quadruple by chasing down Man City for the league title while still vying for both Champions League and FA Cup. Waging war on three more fronts threatens rotation that undermines value players like Diogo Jota (£8.3M) and Luis Diaz (£8.1M) from making this list, but Salah should be mostly immune.

Do you dare say no to Mo?

What do you think of the players mentioned in the list? Whom are you looking forward to? What’s your guess on the player who will shine in each midfielder category? Who are you gambling on? Please log in and let us know in the comments below!

~

Poll Who is the best FPL midfielder to own for the rest of the season? Mo Salah

Kevin De Bruyne

Son Heung-min

Bukayo Saka

Dejan Kulusevski

Gabriel Martinelli

James Maddison

Other (Please mention in the comment section) vote view results 70% Mo Salah (19 votes)

7% Kevin De Bruyne (2 votes)

11% Son Heung-min (3 votes)

3% Bukayo Saka (1 vote)

0% Dejan Kulusevski (0 votes)

3% Gabriel Martinelli (1 vote)

3% James Maddison (1 vote)

0% Other (Please mention in the comment section) (0 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

~