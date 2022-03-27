Best FPL Strikers for the Run-in

Coming up with FPL’s best striker options is a big ask — FPL seems to have classified the league’s top goal-scorers as midfielders, so the fantasy league’s dedicated “strikers” have failed to impress this season.

Indeed, the current top three goal scorers in the Premier League are all listed as midfielders in FPL. Finding strikers becomes even more frustrating when one realizes that there’s not even one striker in the top ten FPL point-producers this season. Seeing Liverpool’s goal-minder Alisson in that lofty list ahead of all our pricey strikers was a huge eye-opener.

However, recent performances from Harry Kane and Alexandre Lacazette have given strikers glimpses of hope of providing the points at the business end of the season.

Budget

Wout Weghorst (Burnley £6.4m)

Weghorst has taken to Premier League football like a duck to water since his arrival from Wolfsburg. Burnley currently sits 19th on 21 points, eight off the pace to secure their Premier League status for another season. Burnley has won only once since Weghoust last scored for the club, which means his goals will be crucial to the club’s survival. Burnley has three games in hand, which means Weghorst will have more opportunities than strikers who’ve truly caught up with GW-30. The Claret’s Premier League experience should see them survive, and Weghorst is expected to be at the center of it all.

~

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford £6.0)

Despite a recent run of anemic form that has seen him score just once in Watford’s last twelve games, Dennis makes the team due to Watford’s current position and his previous exploits. Dennis has nosedived since his Afcon request to represent his country was rejected. Having been invited by Nigeria to face Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers, it is hoped Dennis will come back in a much better frame of mind and be ready to fire the Hornets out of relegation. The Hornets are currently 18th, three points adrift of safety.

Mid-Level

Dominic Calvert Lewin (Everton £7.7m)

Lewin has endured a stop-start season due to injuries and niggles. The England frontman has not enjoyed any consistent run of games this season, but he has shown signs of getting back to form since his latest return from yet another injury. The Toffees find themselves in the unfamiliar position of fighting to maintain Premier League status, and Lewin will be instrumental if they’re to avoid the drop. His assist in the 90th minute of their last Premier League match sealed an unlikely 10-man victory over Newcastle. The International break comes at the perfect time for him as he now has time to work on his fitness and match sharpness going into the business end of the season.

~

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal £8.4m)

Lacazette has been crucial in the Gunners’s recent run that has seen them win five of their last six matches to climb to fourth. The French International has enjoyed a purple patch since former club captain Aubameyang’s departure to Barcelona. Despite not scoring many goals, the striker has been instrumental in holding the ball and bringing the Gunners young supporting cast into play. This has seen him rack up assists while scoring a few goals along the way too.

The Gunners go into the business end of the season with their fate in their own hands, best placed to secure Champions League football for the first time since Arsene Wenger retired in 2018. More will be needed from Lacazette when Arsenal lines up against top-drawer foes Chelsea, Man United and West Ham before facing Everton on the last day of the season.

Premium

Harry Kane (Tottenham £12.5m)

Kane seems like the most reliable option among premium strikers as he seems to have picked form at the perfect time for his club side Tottenham. The England captain will be crucial for Spurs’ top-four challenge as the North London side are currently ranked 6th. Kane’s almost telepathic relationship with strike-partner Son will work in his favor, and he also has the ability to open up defences with exquisite passes to create chances for others. Kane’s ability to provide was evident in Spurs’ last match where he contributed all three assists. Kane’s current run has seen him score or assist in Spurs’ last five matches. You’d fancy Kane to get on the scoresheet in matches against Brighton, Newcastle, Brentford and Norwich on the last day of the season.

~

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United £12.2m)

CR7 will need to be his best or else he risks going next season without Champions League Football for the first time in his illustrious career. Man United is sixth, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand. Ronaldo has endured a stop-start season that has seen him fail to score regularly as he did in previous seasons. His tally of 12 goals in 24 games is below the standard he has set over the years. But as we all know, Ronaldo stands up when he’s needed the most. His recent hattrick against Tottenham is an example of how effective he can still be in front of goal. The Red Devils’ hopes will rely on Ronaldo creating magical moments as they have tough fixtures against Leicester, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea coming.

