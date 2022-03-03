Fantrax EPL DGW-28 Player Picks

Although the brand of football we play is fantasy, we were reminded last week that real life can be tragic and cruel. NMA sends its support and admiration to the brave citizens of Ukraine, and we remind our readers to be grateful for their freedoms to enjoy life and this beautiful game.

Real life has also added uncertainty to Chelsea fantasy assets as owner Roman Abramovich has announced his intention to sell the club. Will the players be inspired? Distracted? Are they over it after conceding twice in the FA Cup win at Luton Town? YMMV.

GW-28 includes eight teams with double weeks: Wolves, Watford, Southampton, Newcastle, Leeds, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Norwich.

There are enough solid options that you should be able to field a full lineup of players playing twice. I’m certainly going to try since I have no one at deep bargain price that I’d hold onto now.

[Our one early game of the week is Leicester vs Leeds, so those two lineups should be confirmed in the countdown hour before our deadline. We will get to see how new Leeds manager Jesse Marsch sets up his lineup. Come back to NMA for our Pre-deadline & Live Chat to see those plus other late breaking news! ]

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka (NEW vs BHA, SOU vs NEW $8.18)

The Newcastle keeper has three clean sheets in his last five games. He also has yet to concede more than a single goal in any match in 2022. In the games where he has been beaten, he also has also made at least three saves in each. He has a solid price and a good two games. There are pricier keepers who are worth a look, but I think Dubravka is as good a value as any for less cost.

Fraser Forster (AST vs SOU, SOU vs NEW $7.02)

Forster has two straight shut outs. He is often called on to make saves. Before the two shutouts, he made six saves against Man United in the Saints’ 1-1 draw. At his price and in his form, he’s an excellent option.

Defenders

Reece James (BUR vs CHE, NOR vs CHE, $9.14)

Reece James got back onto the field after a long injury spell. He’s a fantasy stud when he’s playing, and it looks like Chelsea doesn’t have a ton of other options here. I’m still watching for team news before making this pick. Marcos Alonso is also high on my watch list, even though he’s a little pricier.

Hassane Kamara (WAT vs ARS, WOL vs WAT $5.18)

I’m again looking at Kamara as a cheap option in the back. He’s a little risky, and Watford doesn’t have the best matchups (Arsenal and Wolves). But Kamara gets defensive stats that shelter him from goals that Watford often concedes.

Lucas Digne (AST vs SOU, LEE vs AST, $8.87)

No longer warming the bench at Everton, Digne is back playing each game. He’s still streaming up the wing with nine crosses last week. That’s a good sign, and over two games there’s going to be opportunities for points.

Midfielders

Mason Mount (BUR vs CHE, NOR vs CHE, $14.15)

Mount has been hit or miss, both in terms of time and effectiveness, so I’m recommending with some caution. But Chelsea plays two teams in the relegation zone, so I have to be at least thinking about options into the Blues’ lineup. Mount at times truly runs the Chelsea attack, but unfortunately it’s just at times.

Stuart Armstrong (AST vs SOU, SOU vs NEW, $2.83)

If I could afford fantasy superstar James Ward-Prowse, I would buy him. But Armstrong offers a dirt cheap and solid alternative. He had seven shots last weekend (okay, only one on target), so we know he’s a shoot-first kind of player. One will go in eventually, right?

Joseph Willock (AST vs SOU, SOU vs NEW, $6.55)

WIllock has found some life recently. A goal in his last two, and solid points in the two before that. Like much of Newcastle, there is a new belief, and he’s taking advantage of it. There’s a good chance he will be in my lineup.

Philippe Coutinho (AST vs SOU, LEE vs AST, $3.41)

He hasn’t been the consistent stud we had maybe hoped for, but these are good matchups and he’s cheap still. He is also still on set pieces and has game potential.

Christian Eriksen (NOR vs BRE $1.00)

To be honest, I’m not picking him, although I am watching. It’s just a great comeback story and I’m rooting for him! Maybe look at him again when unwinding the DGW before the barn door closes next week.

Forwards

Raul Jimenez (WOL vs CRY, WOL vs WAT $6.85)

The Mexican was rested last weekend, so I think he’s good to go in both of these. He has been active and causing problems, looking more and more like the player he was before his head injury. Two straight losses for Wolves means they need a win, and two straight home games helps.

Che Adams (AST vs SOU, SOU, NEW $9.38)

Adams has three goals in his last four. He is hot, and over two games I like him for at least one goal. I like him over Armando Broja, although I’m looking at him too.

Ollie Watkins (AST vs SOU, LEE vs AST, $8.39)

If you look at the numbers (which I did), he’s not a great choice. But... Sometimes I think there are players who are just ready to break out. Ollie gives me that feeling. But let’s be clear: It’s just a feeling. I’m looking at stacking my midfield this week, as I think there are better options there than among forwards.

Are you mostly targeting double-gamers this week like I am? Or are there single gamers who look as (or more) viable? I didn’t include any in my picks! Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!

