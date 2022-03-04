EPL GW-28: Rate My FPL and Fantrax Teams

The DGWs continue, GW-28 now featuring eight teams since Chelsea narrowly won its FA Cup tie against Championship side Luton Town, pulling the Chelsea vs Norwich match forward to Thursday March 10th. Note: There are no blanks.

So, Aston Villa, Chelsea FC, Leeds, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, Watford and Wolves each feature twice. Chelsea has two nice away fixtures at Burnley and Norwich. Southampton (Villa away and Newcastle at home) and Wolves (home games against Crystal Palace and Watford) also have decent fixtures. Leeds will be a bit of an unknown under new management. Will the Peacocks concede fewer goals? For their sake I hope so.

With few discounts locking me in Fantrax, I will definitely be looking for double-gamers. In FPL, unless I decide to wild-card, I am limited by the players I already have and my reluctance to spend -4 hits on one-week plays. Have a look at my thinking and then... please rate my teams.

FPL Coming into DGW-28

I’m having an abysmal season here, even though I’ve moved up about 600,000 places in the past few weeks (probably jumping over fantasy sides picked in GW-1 and then abandoned!)

Last week I had only one double-gamer (Weghorst). Sadly, I chose to captain him (could we have a moment of silence please for the many FPL managers who died captaining Weghorst with me...) But otherwise my team wasn’t too awful:

I had no monster scorers, but Son, Cancelo, Foden, Digne and De Gea were okay, while Antonio, Bernado, Bowen, Ramsey and Weghorst at least all earned more than 2 points, so my tally of 57 points saw me move up slightly, although my overall ranking remains embarrassing:

Total points 1537

Overall: 1,020,646

NMA: 1,758th

~

FPL DGW-28 Planning

I haven’t had any Liverpool players for some time, other than GW-26 when I used a free-hit chip, which partially explains my lowly position. I’m not really inclined to add any this week either, with a tough single game against West Ham.

I know I’m going to need to use my wildcard fairly soon, so the issue for me is whether to use it now, coloring the remainder of my season with the brush of one-week double-gamers, or to use it soon after, to unwind.

Reguilon and Dalot seem to have lost their starting spots and need to be shipped out. I’ve been carrying Bernardo for a while and am not seeing many points. I have only three DGW players in Digne, Ramsey and the out of form (dead to many) Dennis. I also have a deep pile of cash ($6.1) not being used, able to go Foden->Salah next week for the next double.

So I am considering three options:

1) Two transfers, taking a -4 . Ward-Prowse for Bernardo, a Chelsea defender for Reguilon. That would leave me with:

Ramsdale, (De Gea bench)

Cancelo, Digne, James (or Rudiger), (Lamptey, Dalot bench)

Ramsey, Ward-Prowse, Foden, Son, Bowen

Antonio, Dennis (Weghorst bench)

2) Three transfers, taking a -8. As above, plus Schär for Dalot

This would leave me with:

Ramsdale, (De Gea bench)

Cancelo, Digne, James (or Rudiger), Schär (Lamptey bench)

Ramsey, Ward-Prowse, Foden, Son (Bowen bench)

Antonio, Dennis (Weghorst bench)

3) Wildcard — but I am really not sure what more I’d do in this case. Any suggestions would be welcomed! With more doubles and blanks in the offing, I’m worried this will leave me aground after the DGW tide recedes.

For the above teams, I will captain either JWP or the Chelsea defender TBD. I am quite tempted to go with Reece James — He came off the bench for a 30 minute run-out in the cup match, so I am hoping he might get both games of the DGW. He could score very well if so. I suppose the safer bet is Rudiger, but I am far enough off the pace to no longer be doing safe things!

Fantrax NMA-11

GW-27 was a bit disappointing. The main differentials were the single gamers, since most fantasy teams had a healthy dose of top Burnley players. I went for eight Clarets plus De Bruyne, Coutinho and Kane, leaving plenty of cash in the bank:

The early injury to Pieters was unfortunate, but that’s one of those randomizers that can happen. The defenders did fairly well otherwise despite having no clean sheets. Weghorst disappointed, while De Bruyne and Coutinho were just okay. My 124 point total was only 44th for the week, barely above the likes of Editor Jeff, but not too wildly off the pace, so I find myself in 7th position on the season at the end of the week.

~

For DGW-28, all my Burnley players are jettisoned, and I have finally cut KDB adrift, probably a couple of weeks later than I should have. I still have Coutinho @$1.00, which I am fine with for the DGW. That leaves Kane as my only single-gamer; he has a double next week, so I am okay carrying him @$7.59.

I had barn-doored players from only Southampton, Newcastle and Villa, but now that Chelsea is confirmed for the DGW, I have added some Blues. I’ve also belatedly picked up some Wolves. I am not 100% sold on what I have, but this is my work in progress ($0.51 in the bank):

I’m again tempted by James ahead of Rudiger and others, although whether he’ll get two full games is a crap-shoot. Mendy should, which is why I’ve paid his big price. Wolves have two decent clean sheet chances, and Jonny should deputize for the injured Semedo, so he’s a probable bargain @1.00.

I have five defenders, but James, Digne and Walker-Peters all have attacking potential. It seems a bit crazy not to pick more Chelsea attackers, but Lukaku has not been in good form (he did score against Luton though) while Havertz and Werner have been scoring even worse — and I’m not sure which B lues are likely to play twice. I’ve gone with the more expensive Mount who can get good points even when not scoring or assisting.

Fantrax NMA-17

My F-17 team looks quite similar to my F-11 team, and again here it was the non-Burnley players that made the difference. I had varying success here, with Son contributing handsomely as well as, more surprisingly, Samir in defence, but my attacking gamble failed miserably this week. I thought Man City would overwhelm Everton, but this wasn’t the case, so I failed to find any points at all despite picking two City attackers in Sterling and Mahrez. At least Mahrez’s zero kept Sterling’s disastrous -1.5 from counting.

Despite my attacking blunders, the team total was 145 points. Only 26th for the week, but not too many points behind anyone. I remain third here although it is a bit closer than I’d like now!

~

I have a few low-cost players that I’m keeping because they enable greater choice elsewhere. Samir and Coutinho @1 (both have doubles too this week), Kane @5.85, KDB @5.19 and Ederson @6.93. All the others are gone, including Sarr since I hope I’ve found better options:

That’s quite a lot of Chelsea — including Havertz and Lukaku who may score nothing or could go big — It’s a gamble, but I hope it’s worth taking. I feel a bit light on Wolves defenders, but there are a lot of good options in defense this week.

So, what do you think of my teams? Have I given you any ideas for DGW-28? Should I be taking a hit in FPL - or wild-carding? Whom would you captain? Am I making any mistakes? How many double-gamers will be in your sides? Please rate my teams below. And would you like the NMA community to rate your team? Please log in and post in the comments!

