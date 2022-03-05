EPL DGW-28 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

DGW-28 promises double production for eight teams, but after an unimpressive performance from the Clarets last time out, caution is the order of the day. Man City hosts rival Manchester United in the blockbuster clash of the weekend that could have huge ramifications for the title race. Title chasing Liverpool also has an unpredictable, sometimes top-4 West Ham side to battle this weekend. The dance card promises to enthrall fans with the races for both top and bottom.

For fantasy managers, here are your DGW teams:

Saturday

Leicester vs Leeds

[ For Fantrax managers, this is the one early match that should confirm lineups before the Fantrax deadline. ]

The Foxes will be eager to make it two wins in two when they welcome Leeds in the opening game of GW-28. Leicester has endured a topsy turvy season that has failed to challenge for a top-6 finish. Leeds is freshly chastened from the sacking of manager Marcelo Bielsa, ending his four years stay at the club. The Argentine departed following a run of defeats in which the Peacocks conceded 17 goals in their last four games.

Injuries and suspensions

James Maddison and Ricardo Pierrera are major doubts for this fixture, and the likes of Jonny Evans, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand are ruled out. For Leeds, Patrick Bamford and Diego Llorente are set to face late fitness tests, but Kalvin Philipps are Liam Cooper are both ruled out.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa ended a run of three straight matches without victory by grabbing a 0-2 away victory over Brighton last week. The Villans have flirted with both the good and the bad since appointing Gerrard. So it’s hard to predict what we will see from them this weekend. The Saints seem to be peaking, currently enjoying an undefeated run of three victories and two draws in their last five — with Man City and Man United among those results to give them some weight.

Injuries and suspensions

Aston Villa has no new injury problems. Mohamed Salisu, Shane Long, Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohamed Elyounoussi are all doubts for Southampton.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Burnley vs Chelsea

Burnley failed to fully exploit the last DGW, scoring only one goal to earn just one point from a possible six. Despite a recent upturn in form, the Clarets still find themselves sandwiched in the bottom three, one point behind 17th place Everton. Chelsea bounced back from a League Cup Final disappointment by coming from behind to defeat mighty Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday. But with Russian owner Roman Abramovich under a political cloud and hastening to sell the club after 20 years, some of the Blues might be distracted.

Injuries and suspensions

Ben Mee and Dale Stephens are both doubts, but Erik Pieters is ruled out for a few weeks with a Knee injury. Chelsea has no new injury problems.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Newcastle vs Brighton

Four wins and one draw in their last five matches has seen the Magpies rise out of the relegation zone to 14th in the table. They’ve enjoyed a huge upturn in form since appointing Eddie Howe and new owners whose new money bought new players in the January transfer window. Despite Kieran Trippier’s season-ending injury, their recent form makes them slight favorites. Brighton has enjoyed another season that hasn’t been poor, but it also has failed to improve into very good territory. The Seagulls have continued to impress with ball possession and game control, but a lack of cutting edge continues to be their undoing.

Injuries and suspensions

Allan Saint Maximin and Matt Richie are both set to face late fitness tests while Kieran Trippier is out for the season. Adam Lallana and Jeremy Samiento might both return for Brighton in this fixture.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Norwich vs Brentford

Norwich and Brentford face-off in a bottom-half clash with relegation ramifications. Despite being five places apart from each other, only seven points separate both sides. A win for Norwich would give the Canaries momentum and confidence in the business end of the season while dragging Brentford deeper toward the relegation dog-fight.

Injuries and suspensions

Ozan Kabak is struggling with a shoulder injury, so he is unlikely to feature for Norwich. Joshua Dasilva is ruled out for Brentford due to a red card.

Prediction: 1-0

~

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Wolves’ European aspirations have deflated in recent weeks. Bruno Lage’s side has won only one of its last four games dropping to 8th, five points behind 5th place West Ham. Crystal Palace could only manage a draw when Burnley visited Selhurst Park last week.

Injuries and suspensions

Nelson Semedo is out for a month with a thigh injury. Crystal Palace has no new injury problems.

Prediction: 0-0

~

Liverpool vs West Ham

League Cup winners of Liverpool come into this fixture in high-flying form. The Reds are currently on a run of six straight league victories that have reduced the gap behind league leading Man City to just six points with a game in hand. West Ham halted a run of five games without victory by defeating Wolves last time. Despite their poor form, the Hammers are still in the running for a top four finish.

Injuries and suspensions

Curtis Jones, Nabil Keita and Joel Matip are doubts, while Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara are both ruled out. Thomas Soucek and Mark Noble are both doubts for West Ham, while Vladimir Coufal is ruled out with a groin injury.

Prediction: 2-0

Sunday

Watford vs Arsenal

Changing managers hasn’t changed Watford’s predeliction for flirting with both the sublime and ridiculous. However, a new “unbeaten run” of one win and one draw might give the Hornets some needed momentum in their relegation dogfight. Arsenal has won its last three games to place the Gunners firmly in the race for the top four. They are two points behind 4th-place Man United with three games in hand. The Gunners were particularly impressive in their recent victory over Wolves.

Injuries and suspensions

Ismaila Sarr is ruled out for Watford while Takehiro Tomiyasu is out for Arsenal.

Prediction: 0-2

~

Man City vs Man United

Manchester Derby! This might be fantasy dust, but it’s viewing drama. Pep Guardiola’s league-leading Man City welcomes yesteryear’s great (but still 4th-place) Man United to the Etihad in the Premier League’s blockbuster clash of the weekend. Each team comes into this match needing a win to keep the season on track. A loss for City might see Liverpool come within reach of the Reds’ game in hand. Man United on the other hand needs a win to stay in the top four.

Injuries and suspensions

Ruben Dias remains ruled out for Man City while the Red Devils have no new injury problems.

Prediction: 2-0

Monday

Tottenham vs Everton

Antonio Conte must still be in shock after watching his full-strength Spurs side fall to Championship side Middleborough in FA Cup extra-time on Tuesday. Spurs have suffered from inconsistency all season. Recent losses to Burnley and Middleborough after big wins against Man City and Leeds clearly shows how inconsistently the North London side has performed all season. Meanwhile, a routine FA Cup win over Boreham Wood on Thursday was the perfect warm-up for Frank Lampard’s Everton side before travelling to face top four hopefuls Tottenham. A spirited showing against Man City, which should have snatched a point last week, should give Everton confidence.

Injuries and suspensions

Everton is without Yerry Mina, while Dominic Calvert Lewin, Fabian Delph, Ben Godfrey and Andre Gomes are all doubts. Tottenham has no new injury problems.

Prediction: 1-1

Thursday

Wolves vs Watford

Wolves’ results in their last two DGW fixtures display their credentials for a top-four finish. Wins in two homes games in this DGW will move them closer to fourth place Man United. Bruno Lage’s decision to rest some of his usual starters in GW-27 should mean a full-strength squad in both halves of DGW-28.

Watford comes into this fixture knowing that even a point might become decisive at the end of the season. A recent run of clean sheets will leave them positive about their chances of picking up a result at the Molineux.

Prediction: 1-0

~

Southampton vs Newcastle

Two teams in form face-off when Southampton hosts Newcastle on Thursday. Neither team has lost in the last four, so it will be interesting to watch and hard to predict if either can emerge victorious. Newcastle is eager to increase the distance above the relegation chasing pack, and Southampton looks to solidify a place in the top half.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Norwich vs Chelsea

Chelsea is the clear favorite against bottom Norwich on Thursday. The Blues have no room for slip-ups as the chasing peloton of Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Man United is hot on their tail in the sprint for a top-four finish. A run of three straight defeats has returned Norwich to the foot of the table. An upset win in this kind of fixture would give the Canaries much-needed belief (and priceless three points) to start a run that could salvage their otherwise underwhelming season.

Prediction: 0-3

~

Leeds vs Aston Villa

Leeds has a new-manager bounce chance to move away from the bottom three when the Villans visit Elland Road. Currently 16th, the Peacocks desperately hope the change of manager improves their results, especially at the back. On the other side, Gerrard is eager to grab his seventh win as Villa boss.

Prediction: 2-2

Please add your thoughts and questions! How are your teams shaping up? What late news have you seen? Please join us in the comments below!

~