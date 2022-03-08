UCL: MD8 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

High profile Champions League clashes are set to take place starting today. Liverpool hosts Inter Milan with Robin Gosens back among the Nerazzurri, and speculations spread of which three forwards will be favored by Klopp. Bayern looks to retain football supremacy by sending a loud and clear message to all UCL hopefuls as they host Salzburg.
MD-8 Build-Up
Similar to MD-7, UCL MD-8 will take place over two weeks. Fantasy managers will be able to decide the allowed three transfers after the release of Bayern vs Salzburg and Liverpool vs Inter lineups. On Wednesday, Real Madrid hosts PSG in the highest profile match, while Man City (99% qualified) hosts Sporting CP.
In the following week, ties must be broken to favor one of the teams in each match as Man United hosts Atletico Madrid and Ajax hosts Benfica. Juventus hosts Villarreal in another undecided contest while Chelsea travels to Lille to bring the Round of 16 to a close.
If you missed it, it is worth going back to read NMA’s UCL MD-8 Preview. My fellow author and UCL expert Dhivakhar has also given us his insights on MD-8 player picks, and Sraven shared his plan for tackling the tricky upcoming MD-8.
Away Goal Rule
Reminder: Away-goals in all UEFA competitions hold no additional value anymore. Setting Liverpool vs Inter Milan match as an example, Liverpool won 2-0 away from home in MD-7 and now hosts Inter Milan at the Anfield. If Inter Milan manages to end the 90 minutes winning 3-1 then the aggregate score becomes 3-3. Previously, away goals would break the tie 3-2 in Inter Milan’s favor, but starting this season, the 2nd Leg would continue into extra time and penalty shootout if necessary.
Crazy Monday - Injury/suspension/participation Updates
Considering half of MD-8 matches will be played one week from now, please try to avoid any doubtful players from those matches.
Note: Sporting CP and Benfica have no reported injuries at the time of writing.
MD-8 Injury / Suspension List
|Club
|Player
|Injury
|Expected Return
|Status
|Club
|Player
|Injury
|Expected Return
|Status
|PSG
|Sergio Ramos
|Calf
|March
|Out
|Herrera
|Thigh
|March
|Out
|Leandro Parades
|Groin
|March
|Doubtful
|Kilyan Mbappe
|Ankle
|March
|Doubtful
|Achraf Hakimi
|Muscle
|March
|Doubtful
|Real Madrid
|Toni Kroos
|Hamstring
|March
|Out
|Marcelo
|Thigh
|March
|Out
|Ferland Mendy
|Suspended
|Casemiro
|Suspended
|Man City
|Benjamin Mendy
|Suspended by club
|Kyle Walker
|Suspended
|Nathan Ake
|Knock
|April
|Out
|Ruben Dias
|Hamstring
|April
|Out
|Sporting CP
|Matheus Nunes
|Suspended
|Braganca
|Ankle
|March
|Out
|Pedro Goncalves
|Muscle
|March
|Out
|Joao Palhinha
|Groin
|April
|Out
|Liverpool
|Thiago
|Hamstring
|March
|Doubtful
|Matip
|Illness
|March
|Doubtful
|Firmino
|Groin
|March
|Doubtful
|Inter Milan
|Nicolo Barella
|Suspended
|Bayern Munich
|Manuel Neuer
|Meniscus
|May
|Out
|Leon Goretzka
|Foot
|February
|Out
|Alphonso Davies
|Heart
|April
|Out
|Corentin Tolisso
|Muscle
|March
|Out
|Salzburg
|Sesko
|Thigh
|March
|Doubtful
|Oumar Solet
|Thigh
|March
|Doubtful
|Sekou Koita
|Knee
|March
|Out
|Diakite
|Muscle
|March
|Out
|Noah Okafor
|Thigh
|March
|Doubtful
|Jerome Oguene
|COVID
|March
|Out
|Chelsea
|Azpilicueta
|Knock
|March
|Doubtful
|Marcos Alonso
|Illness
|March
|Doubtful
|Chalobah
|Groin
|March
|Doubtful
|Ben Chilwell
|Knock
|Summer
|Out
|Villarreal
|Gerard Moreno
|Muscle
|March
|Doubtful
|Ruben Pena
|Shoulder
|March
|Doubtful
|Alberto Moreno
|Knee
|March
|Doubtful
|Alcacer
|Calf
|March
|Doubtful
|Juventus
|Mckennie
|Foot
|Summer
|Out
|Zakaria
|Thigh
|March
|Doubtful
|Federico Chiesa
|Meniscus
|Summer
|Out
|Bonucci
|Calf
|March
|Doubtful
|Chiellini
|Calf
|March
|Doubtful
|Atletico
|Kondogobia
|Thigh
|March
|Out
|Daniel Wass
|knee
|March
|Out
|Hermoso
|Adductor
|April
|Out
|Yannick Carrasco
|Suspended
|Man Utd
|Edinson Cavani
|Groin
|March
|Doubtful
|Varane
|COVID
|March
|Doubtful
|Mason Greenwood
|Suspended by club
|Luke Shaw
|knock
|March
|Doubtful
|Ajax
|Stekelenburg
|Unknown
|End of Season
|Out
|Brian Brobby
|Knee
|March
|Doubtful
|Pasveer
|finger
|April
|Out
|Jay Gorter
|Unknown
|March
|Doubtful
|Timber
|Unknown
|March
|Doubtful
|Benfica
|Severovic
|Thigh
|March
|Out
How’s your team faring? We have three free transfers this time. Do you have any tactical questions? Do you have a captain candidate for each of the four game-days? Which matches do you plan / wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments below!
