UCL: MD8 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

Eight clubs will say goodbye to European football by the end of R16

By MiQ
Lionel Messi and Neymar - Paris Saint Germain - Champions League Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

High profile Champions League clashes are set to take place starting today. Liverpool hosts Inter Milan with Robin Gosens back among the Nerazzurri, and speculations spread of which three forwards will be favored by Klopp. Bayern looks to retain football supremacy by sending a loud and clear message to all UCL hopefuls as they host Salzburg.

MD-8 Build-Up

Similar to MD-7, UCL MD-8 will take place over two weeks. Fantasy managers will be able to decide the allowed three transfers after the release of Bayern vs Salzburg and Liverpool vs Inter lineups. On Wednesday, Real Madrid hosts PSG in the highest profile match, while Man City (99% qualified) hosts Sporting CP.

In the following week, ties must be broken to favor one of the teams in each match as Man United hosts Atletico Madrid and Ajax hosts Benfica. Juventus hosts Villarreal in another undecided contest while Chelsea travels to Lille to bring the Round of 16 to a close.

If you missed it, it is worth going back to read NMA’s UCL MD-8 Preview. My fellow author and UCL expert Dhivakhar has also given us his insights on MD-8 player picks, and Sraven shared his plan for tackling the tricky upcoming MD-8.

Away Goal Rule

Reminder: Away-goals in all UEFA competitions hold no additional value anymore. Setting Liverpool vs Inter Milan match as an example, Liverpool won 2-0 away from home in MD-7 and now hosts Inter Milan at the Anfield. If Inter Milan manages to end the 90 minutes winning 3-1 then the aggregate score becomes 3-3. Previously, away goals would break the tie 3-2 in Inter Milan’s favor, but starting this season, the 2nd Leg would continue into extra time and penalty shootout if necessary.

Crazy Monday - Injury/suspension/participation Updates

Considering half of MD-8 matches will be played one week from now, please try to avoid any doubtful players from those matches.

Note: Sporting CP and Benfica have no reported injuries at the time of writing.

MD-8 Injury / Suspension List

﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status
﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status
PSG Sergio Ramos Calf March Out
Herrera Thigh March Out
Leandro Parades Groin March Doubtful
Kilyan Mbappe Ankle March Doubtful
Achraf Hakimi Muscle March Doubtful
Real Madrid Toni Kroos Hamstring March Out
Marcelo Thigh March Out
Ferland Mendy Suspended
Casemiro Suspended
Man City Benjamin Mendy Suspended by club
Kyle Walker Suspended
Nathan Ake Knock April Out
Ruben Dias Hamstring April Out
Sporting CP Matheus Nunes Suspended
Braganca Ankle March Out
Pedro Goncalves Muscle March Out
Joao Palhinha Groin April Out
Liverpool Thiago Hamstring March Doubtful
Matip Illness March Doubtful
Firmino Groin March Doubtful
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella Suspended
Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Meniscus May Out
Leon Goretzka Foot February Out
Alphonso Davies Heart April Out
Corentin Tolisso Muscle March Out
Salzburg Sesko Thigh March Doubtful
Oumar Solet Thigh March Doubtful
Sekou Koita Knee March Out
Diakite Muscle March Out
Noah Okafor Thigh March Doubtful
Jerome Oguene COVID March Out
Chelsea Azpilicueta Knock March Doubtful
Marcos Alonso Illness March Doubtful
Chalobah Groin March Doubtful
Ben Chilwell Knock Summer Out
Villarreal Gerard Moreno Muscle March Doubtful
Ruben Pena Shoulder March Doubtful
Alberto Moreno Knee March Doubtful
Alcacer Calf March Doubtful
Juventus Mckennie Foot Summer Out
Zakaria Thigh March Doubtful
Federico Chiesa Meniscus Summer Out
Bonucci Calf March Doubtful
Chiellini Calf March Doubtful
Atletico Kondogobia Thigh March Out
Daniel Wass knee March Out
Hermoso Adductor April Out
Yannick Carrasco Suspended
Man Utd Edinson Cavani Groin March Doubtful
Varane COVID March Doubtful
Mason Greenwood Suspended by club
Luke Shaw knock March Doubtful
Ajax Stekelenburg Unknown End of Season Out
Brian Brobby Knee March Doubtful
Pasveer finger April Out
Jay Gorter Unknown March Doubtful
Timber Unknown March Doubtful
Benfica Severovic Thigh March Out

~

How’s your team faring? We have three free transfers this time. Do you have any tactical questions? Do you have a captain candidate for each of the four game-days? Which matches do you plan / wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments below!

~

