UCL: MD8 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

High profile Champions League clashes are set to take place starting today. Liverpool hosts Inter Milan with Robin Gosens back among the Nerazzurri, and speculations spread of which three forwards will be favored by Klopp. Bayern looks to retain football supremacy by sending a loud and clear message to all UCL hopefuls as they host Salzburg.

MD-8 Build-Up

Similar to MD-7, UCL MD-8 will take place over two weeks. Fantasy managers will be able to decide the allowed three transfers after the release of Bayern vs Salzburg and Liverpool vs Inter lineups. On Wednesday, Real Madrid hosts PSG in the highest profile match, while Man City (99% qualified) hosts Sporting CP.

In the following week, ties must be broken to favor one of the teams in each match as Man United hosts Atletico Madrid and Ajax hosts Benfica. Juventus hosts Villarreal in another undecided contest while Chelsea travels to Lille to bring the Round of 16 to a close.

If you missed it, it is worth going back to read NMA’s UCL MD-8 Preview. My fellow author and UCL expert Dhivakhar has also given us his insights on MD-8 player picks, and Sraven shared his plan for tackling the tricky upcoming MD-8.

Away Goal Rule

Reminder: Away-goals in all UEFA competitions hold no additional value anymore. Setting Liverpool vs Inter Milan match as an example, Liverpool won 2-0 away from home in MD-7 and now hosts Inter Milan at the Anfield. If Inter Milan manages to end the 90 minutes winning 3-1 then the aggregate score becomes 3-3. Previously, away goals would break the tie 3-2 in Inter Milan’s favor, but starting this season, the 2nd Leg would continue into extra time and penalty shootout if necessary.

Crazy Monday - Injury/suspension/participation Updates

Considering half of MD-8 matches will be played one week from now, please try to avoid any doubtful players from those matches.

Note: Sporting CP and Benfica have no reported injuries at the time of writing.

MD-8 Injury / Suspension List ﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status ﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status PSG Sergio Ramos Calf March Out Herrera Thigh March Out Leandro Parades Groin March Doubtful Kilyan Mbappe Ankle March Doubtful Achraf Hakimi Muscle March Doubtful Real Madrid Toni Kroos Hamstring March Out Marcelo Thigh March Out Ferland Mendy Suspended Casemiro Suspended Man City Benjamin Mendy Suspended by club Kyle Walker Suspended Nathan Ake Knock April Out Ruben Dias Hamstring April Out Sporting CP Matheus Nunes Suspended Braganca Ankle March Out Pedro Goncalves Muscle March Out Joao Palhinha Groin April Out Liverpool Thiago Hamstring March Doubtful Matip Illness March Doubtful Firmino Groin March Doubtful Inter Milan Nicolo Barella Suspended Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Meniscus May Out Leon Goretzka Foot February Out Alphonso Davies Heart April Out Corentin Tolisso Muscle March Out Salzburg Sesko Thigh March Doubtful Oumar Solet Thigh March Doubtful Sekou Koita Knee March Out Diakite Muscle March Out Noah Okafor Thigh March Doubtful Jerome Oguene COVID March Out Chelsea Azpilicueta Knock March Doubtful Marcos Alonso Illness March Doubtful Chalobah Groin March Doubtful Ben Chilwell Knock Summer Out Villarreal Gerard Moreno Muscle March Doubtful Ruben Pena Shoulder March Doubtful Alberto Moreno Knee March Doubtful Alcacer Calf March Doubtful Juventus Mckennie Foot Summer Out Zakaria Thigh March Doubtful Federico Chiesa Meniscus Summer Out Bonucci Calf March Doubtful Chiellini Calf March Doubtful Atletico Kondogobia Thigh March Out Daniel Wass knee March Out Hermoso Adductor April Out Yannick Carrasco Suspended Man Utd Edinson Cavani Groin March Doubtful Varane COVID March Doubtful Mason Greenwood Suspended by club Luke Shaw knock March Doubtful Ajax Stekelenburg Unknown End of Season Out Brian Brobby Knee March Doubtful Pasveer finger April Out Jay Gorter Unknown March Doubtful Timber Unknown March Doubtful Benfica Severovic Thigh March Out

How’s your team faring? We have three free transfers this time. Do you have any tactical questions? Do you have a captain candidate for each of the four game-days? Which matches do you plan / wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments below!

