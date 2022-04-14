GW-33 FPL Player Picks

The Premier League returns with a double game-week 33. Seven teams are set to play twice while three teams are without fixtures. This season should probably be remembered as the season of double game-weeks and headaches for managers. Things continue to heat up at the top of the table as title contenders Liverpool and Man City played out a 2-all draw last week, leaving the gap between first and second at a single point. The race for the fourth position is riddled with weekly twists and turns. Norwich’s win against Burnley last week spiced things up a bit at the other end of the table

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramdsdale (£5.1m SOU vs ARS, CHE vs ARS)

Although Arsenal have failed to impress in their last two matches, conceding five while scoring one. Ramsdale makes our game-week squad due to the gunners being among the teams with a double game-week. The Gunners are still firmly placed in the fight for Champions League places but anything less than two wins in their next two games might leave their top four hopes in tatters. The gunners should at least be able to record a shutout against Saint side that has failed to win any of their last five matches.

~

David De Gea (£5.1m MUN vs NOR, LIV vs MUN)

Man United welcomed a Norwich side with the least amount of goals scored in the Premier League this season. David De Gea has arguably been the Red Devils best player this season. The Reds follow up their first fixture with a trip to Anfield to take on title challengers Liverpool. While keeping a clean sheet against the Reds might be a reach, a clean sheet looks likely for De Gea against Norwich while additional points might be added for saves against Liverpool.

Defenders

Sergio Reguilon (£5.1m TOT vs BHA)

With right-back Mart Doherty injured, Reguilon looks like the most sensible selection from the Spurs backline. Spurs have been impressive in recent weeks, winning their last four while securing a shut-out in two of them. The recent run has seen the club climb to fourth on the log. Tottenham welcome a Brighton side that has only scored three times in eight matches, two of those goals were scored against Arsenal last week.

~

Daniel Amartey (£3.9m NEW vs LEI, EVE vs LEI)

Priced at just 3.9m, Amartey looks like the best way into the Leicester defense set for a double game-week. The Ghanian defender has been a regular fixture for the Foxes this season and he is expected to play from the start when they take on Newcastle a struggling Everton this game-week.

~

James Tarkowski (£4.9m WHU vs BUR, BUR vs SOU)

Tarkowski makes our team for the week due to his propensity to deliver at the other end of the pitch and Burnley being one of the teams with a double game-week. The Clarets suffered a setback when they lost to bottom placed Norwich in the last round of fixtures. This leaves them with little space for error. We expect to see a Burnley side with a much more resolute defense as the season draws to a close. Clean Sheets against West Ham and Southampton? Never say never.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (£6.8m SOU vs ARS, CHE vs ARS)

Bukayo Saka will be instrumental if Arsenal are to get out of their current rut. The England international has been one of the main driving forces behind the Gunners top four tilt and more will be expected from him when the Gunners take on Southampton and Chelsea in this crucial game-week. The winger has contributed nine goals and five assists for the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

~

Hueng Min Son (£11.1m TOT vs BHA)

Man of the moment Son has taken on the goal-scoring mantle from strike partner Harry Kane in recent weeks. The Korean international’s hattrick last week earned him twenty-one points, his third double figures in three straight game-weeks. On current form, Son is a must have.

~

Bryan Mbuemo (£5.2m WAT vs BRE)

Priced at 5.2 and owned by just 1.4% of managers, Mbuemo looks like the perfect differential to set you apart from your pairs in your private league. The midfielder has contributed a goal or an assist in each of Brentford’s last three games, accumulating twenty-six points in the process. Brentford travel to face a Norwich side with one of the leagues weakest defences and it would be out of place to rule out another goal or two from Mbuemo.

~

Mohamad Salah (£13.2m LIV vs MUN)

Never rule out Mo Salah. While Salah has been admittedly playing at a level much lower than the standards he had set for himself, it would be a huge mistake to start considering shipping him out. The Egyptian provided an assist for Mane in the Reds last match and come up against a United defence that has failed to impress all season. Salah scored a hattrick the last time he faced the Red Devils, just saying ..

~

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m MCI vs BHA)

We could go on and on about how good De Bruyne is and his importance to Pep Guardiola’s City side. The Belgian midfielder was at his best against Liverpool in the Premier League blockbuster clash last week scoring a goal and providing several chances for his teammates. Wastefulness from teammates in front of goal denied the midfield maestro at least two assists in that fixture. Just be sure to confirm his fitness before you pull the trigger on that transfer, as he hobbled off with what appeared to be an ankle injury in Wednesday’s UCL tie with Atlético Madrid.

~

James Maddison (£7.0m NEW vs LEI, EVE vs LEI)

Maddison has overcome an early season loss of form to regain his place in the Foxes starting eleven in the second half of the season. The England international has also been in an impressive form of late with one goal and two assists in the Foxes last three games. The Foxes are one of the few teams with a double game-week and it would be hard to rule out Maddison adding to his already impressive numbers.

~

Kai Havertz (£7.9m CHE vs ARS)

Kai just can’t stop scoring or can he? The German midfielder has contributed a goal or an assist in the four of the Blues last five games. While strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have struggled for composure in front of goal, Havertz has displayed supreme calmness and cold-bloodedness in front of goal in recent weeks.

Strikers

Harry Kane (£12.6m TOT vs BHA)

Striker turned creator. If Kane doesn’t score, don’t worry he might just come up with an hattrick of assists. Kane’s all roundedness has been on display for Spurs this season. Kane has provided seven assists for his teammates in Spurs’ last three matches. I will leave it at that.

~

Ivan Toney (£6.9m WAT vs BRE)

Toney has enjoyed a new lease of life since the arrival of playmaker Christian Eriksen at Brentford. The striker has contributed three goals and two assists in the Bees last six matches to lift the club out of an impending relegation battle. With Toney and strike partner Mbuemo in form, expect fireworks when they face Watford on Saturday.

~

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m MUN vs NOR, LIV vs MUN)

Ronaldo surprisingly makes the cut as a result of the Red Devils facing the league’s weakest defence in Norwich. The Red Devils desperately need a win in this fixture if they are to revive their hopes of making the top four. While a goal might not look likely against the Reds at Anfield, it would be a mistake to rule out Ronaldo grabbing a goal or two against Norwich.

~

What do think of my picks? Who do you think I left out? Who will you be backing with the captains armband? Let us know in the comments.