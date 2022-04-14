GW-33 FPL Player Picks

After a rare 10-match, everybody plays game-week, the Premier League reverts to double game-week action in GW-33. Seven teams are set to play twice while three teams blank. This season should probably be remembered as the season of headaches for fantasy managers. The title race continues white-hot at the top of the table after contenders Liverpool and holders Man City played out a 2-2 draw last week. The gap between first and second remains wafer-thin at single point. The race for the fourth position is riddled with weekly twists and turns. Norwich’s win against Burnley last week spiced things up a bit at the other end of the table

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramdsdale (£5.1m SOU vs ARS, CHE vs ARS)

Although the Gunners have failed to impress in their last two matches, conceding five while scoring one, Ramsdale makes our game-week squad due to having a double game-week. Arsenal is still firmly placed in the fight for Champions League places, but anything less than two wins in the next two games might leave top-four hopes in tatters. The Gunners should at least be able to record a shutout against Saints who have failed to win any of their last five matches.

~

David De Gea (£5.1m MUN vs NOR, LIV vs MUN)

Man United welcomes table-bottom Norwich who have the fewest goals scored in the Premier League this season. David De Gea has arguably been the Red Devils’ best player. The Red Devils follow up this first fixture with a trip to Anfield to take on title challengers Liverpool. While keeping a clean sheet against the Reds might be a reach, a clean sheet looks likely against Norwich while additional points might be added for saves against Liverpool.

Defenders

Sergio Reguilon (£5.1m TOT vs BHA)

With right-back Mart Doherty injured, Reguilon looks like the most sensible selection for Tottenham’s defense. Spurs have been impressive in recent weeks, winning their last four while securing shutouts in two. The recent run has seen the club climb to fourth. Tottenham welcomes a Brighton side that has scored only three times in eight matches, two of which were scored against Arsenal last week.

~

Daniel Amartey (£3.9m NEW vs LEI, EVE vs LEI)

Priced at just 3.9m, Amartey looks like the best way into the Leicester defense set for a double game-week. The Ghanian defender has been a regular fixture for the Foxes, so we expect him to start when they take on Newcastle and a struggling Everton this game-week.

~

James Tarkowski (£4.9m WHU vs BUR, BUR vs SOU)

Tarkowski makes our team due to his propensity to deliver at the front multiplied by having a double game-week. The Clarets suffered a setback when they lost to bottom Norwich last round, leaving them with little space for error. We expect to see a Burnley field a much more resolute defense as the season draws to a close. Clean sheets against West Ham and Southampton? Never say never.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (£6.8m SOU vs ARS, CHE vs ARS)

Bukayo Saka has contributed nine goals plus five assists in the league this season, so the winger will be instrumental if the Gunners are to get out of their current rut. The England international has been one of the main driving forces behind the Gunners’ top four tilt, and more will be expected from him when they take on Southampton then Chelsea in this final-turn game-week.

~

Hueng Min Son (£11.1m TOT vs BHA)

Man of the moment Son has taken on the goal-scoring mantle from strike partner Harry Kane in recent weeks. The Korean international’s hattrick last week earned him twenty-one points, his third double-digit tally in three. On current form, Son is a must have.

~

Bryan Mbuemo (£5.2m WAT vs BRE)

Priced at 5.2 and owned by just 1.4% of managers, Mbuemo looks like the perfect differential to set you apart from your mates in your private league. The midfielder has contributed a goal or assist in each of Brentford’s last three games, accumulating twenty-six points in the process. Brentford travels to bottom Norwich, which has one of the league’s weakest defenses, so don’t rule out another goal or two from Mbuemo.

~

Mo Salah (£13.2m LIV vs MUN)

Never doubt Mo Salah. While he has been producing at a level lower than he sets for himself (partly due to defenses keying on him), it would be a huge mistake to ship him out. The Egyptian provided an assist for Mane in the Reds’ last match, and now he faces a United defence that has failed to impress all season. Salah scored a hattrick the last time he faced the Red Devils — just saying...

~

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m MCI vs BHA)

We could go on and on about De Bruyne’s talent and importance to Pep Guardiola’s City side. The Belgian midfielder was at his best against Liverpool in the Premier League blockbuster clash last week, scoring a goal and providing several big chances for his teammates. Wastefulness from teammates in front of goal denied the midfield maestro at least two assists in that fixture. Just be sure to confirm his fitness before you pull the trigger on that transfer, as he hobbled off with what appeared to be an ankle injury in Wednesday’s UCL tie at Atlético Madrid.

~

James Maddison (£7.0m NEW vs LEI, EVE vs LEI)

Maddison has overcome an early season loss of form to regain his place in the Foxes’ starting-XI. The England international has also been in impressive form with one goal plus two assists in the Foxes’ last three games. The Foxes are one of the seven teams with a DGW, so it would be hard to rule out Maddison adding to his already impressive numbers.

~

Kai Havertz (£7.9m CHE vs ARS)

Kai just can’t stop scoring, or can he? The German midfielder has contributed a goal or an assist in four of the Blues’ last five. While strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have struggled for composure in front of goal, Havertz has displayed supreme calm and cold-blooded surgical sharpness in front of goal in recent weeks.

Strikers

Harry Kane (£12.6m TOT vs BHA)

Striker turned creator — If Kane doesn’t score, don’t worry, he might just come up with a hattrick of assists. Kane’s all-roundedness has been on display for Spurs this season. Kane has provided seven assists for his teammates in Spurs’ last three matches. I will leave it at that.

~

Ivan Toney (£6.9m WAT vs BRE)

Toney has enjoyed a new lease of life since the arrival of play-maker Christian Eriksen at Brentford. The striker has contributed three goals plus two assists in the Bees’ last six matches to lift the club to the upper-end of the relegation scrum. With Toney and strike partner Mbuemo in form, expect fireworks when they face Watford on Saturday.

~

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m MUN vs NOR, LIV vs MUN)

Ronaldo surprisingly makes the cut as a result of the Red Devils hosting Norwich, the league’s weakest defence. They desperately need a win to revive hopes of making the top four. While a goal might not look likely against the Reds at Anfield, it would be a mistake to rule out Ronaldo grabbing a goal or two against Norwich.

~

What do think of my picks? Whom do you think I left out? Whom will you back with the captains armband? Please let us know in the comments!

