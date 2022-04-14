Fantrax DGW-33 Player Picks

GW-33 includes seven teams with doubles: Arsenal, Brighton, Burnley, Leicester, Man Utd, Newcastle and Southampton. Technically this is also a blank game-week, with Aston Villa, Leeds and Wolves sitting this one out.

We must also take into consideration the FA Cup fixtures that will pit Manchester City against Liverpool on Saturday and Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Injuries and rotation from these matches could bite us in the second half of the gameweek!

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka (NEW vs LEI, NEW vs CRY $9.38)

Newcastle may be inconsistent but they’re certainly improving. Another clean sheet banked last time out and a couple of appealing-enough fixtures this time around leads us to consider a reasonably-priced Dubravka.

~

Kasper Schmiechel (NEW vs LEI, EVE vs LEI $15.22)

A slightly higher price point but the Dane is facing two teams who have been in poor form recently and have been known for low scores. Schmiechel should also be confident after continuing his strong penalty record, with a save against Zaha last time out.

Defenders

Charlie Taylor (WHU vs BUR, BUR vs SOU $11.59)

Burnley have been struggling recently, but they have a double this week and shouldn’t be overlooked. First up is West Ham who featured Thursday in a huge European fixture so the league isn’t their main focus, reflected in form. Southampton are also on the back of a 6-0 defeat so Taylor may be able to bag another assist.

~

Fabian Schar (NEW vs LEI, NEW vs CRY $10.5)

A double-up for Newcastle at the back. Schar is the most attractive defender for the Magpies and has been good value after bagging a couple of goals over the last few weeks, adding the potential of a big haul with two games.

~

Rubin Dias (MCY vs BRI, $9.35)

A rare single game-week player makes our list. Dias is a bit of a punt due to his recent return from injury, but with Man City having left everything on the pitch in their aggregate victory over Atletico on Wednesday, Dias may now be given a league start after being an unused sub. Dias was in great form before injury and his long absence has seen his priced decline.

Midfielders

James Maddison (NEW vs LEI, EVE vs LEI $15.48)

Maddison has continued his fine form and is a consistent source of points. He’s now registered attacking returns in his last three Premier League games (and just scored again in Leicester’s European Conference League win over PSV today), and doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon. You’d back him against two out-of-form sides.

~

Gabriel Martinelli (AST vs SOU, SOU vs NEW, $7.45)

Arsenal have been struggling recently, throwing away their games in-hand, but otherwise they had been on good form and will be looking to bounce back quickly. It’s a good time to face Southampton who lost 6-0 last time out and Martinelli has been electric in recent times and is half the price of Saka.

~

Bruno Fernandes (MNU vs NOR, LIV vs MNU, $16.25)

A poor result against Everton last time out but Fernandes & Co will have a perfect opportunity to bounce back against bottom-placed Norwich. The Red Devils then face a tough fixture against Liverpool.

~

Son Heung-Min (TOT vs BRI, $20.6)

He may be a single game-week player but he should be one of the first names on your team sheet. Son is in the form of his life, bagging himself a hattrick last time out against Aston Villa. Spurs and Son are both banging in the goals effortlessly and should continue their momentum all the way to a top four finish.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo (MNU vs NOR, LIV vs MNU, $12.11)

Priced low for a player with such a high ceiling. As mentioned with Fernandes, Ronaldo has an appealing fixture against Norwich. Ronaldo is an experienced winner and if any Red Devil steps up in the Liverpool match, it will be him.

~

Timo Werner (CHE vs ARS, $3.94)

An outsider, but signs of life for Werner who scored a brace in the drubbing of Southampton last game-week. Werner also went onto score in the eventual Champions League loss against Real Madrid on Tuesday. An out-of-form Arsenal may offer him more chances.

~

Chris Wood (NEW vs LEI, NEW vs CRY $5.44)

A budget striker who is very likely to feature in both fixtures. Wood scored last time out in the 1-0 win over Wolves and will fancy himself in these games. His price makes him a good value.

Are you mostly targeting double-gamers this week? Or are there single gamers who look just as (or even more) viable? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!

~