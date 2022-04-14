Fantrax DGW-33 Player Picks

DGW-33 has seven teams with doubles: Arsenal, Brighton, Burnley, Leicester, Man United, Newcastle and Southampton. This is also a blank game-week for Aston Villa, Leeds and Wolves who sit this one out.

We must also keep an eye the FA Cup semifinals that pit Man City against Liverpool on Saturday and Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Injuries and rotation from these matches could bite us in the latter part of the gameweek!

For what it’s worth, single-gamers Tottenham and Brighton kickoff the action (and provide confirmed lineups) in our one early match on Saturday.

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka (NEW vs LEI, NEW vs CRY $9.38)

The Magpies may be inconsistent, but they’re certainly improving. Another clean sheet banked last time out and a couple of appealing-enough fixtures this time around leads us to consider a reasonably-priced Dubravka.

Kasper Schmiechel (NEW vs LEI, EVE vs LEI $15.22)

A slightly higher price point, but the Dane is facing two teams who have been in poor form recently, known for low scores. Schmiechel should also be confident after continuing his strong penalty record, with a save against Zaha last time out.

Defenders

Charlie Taylor (WHU vs BUR, BUR vs SOU $11.59)

Burnley have been struggling, but with a double this week, the Clarets shouldn’t be overlooked. First up is West Ham who featured Thursday in a huge European fixture, so the league isn’t the Hammers’ main focus. Southampton is also under the cloud of a 6-0 whooping, so Taylor may be able to bag another assist.

Fabian Schar (NEW vs LEI, NEW vs CRY $10.5)

Have a double-up of Newcastle at the back — Schar is the most attractive defender for the Magpies and has been good value since bagging a couple of goals over the last few weeks, adding the potential of a big haul in a double.

Rubin Dias (MCI vs BRI, $9.35)

A rare single game-week player makes our list. Dias is a bit of a punt due to his recent return from injury, but after Man City left everything on the pitch in their survival-victory over Atletico on Wednesday, unused-sub Dias may be given a league start. Dias was In great form before injury, his long absence has seen his price decline.

Midfielders

James Maddison (NEW vs LEI, EVE vs LEI $15.48)

Maddison has continued his fine form and is a consistent source of points. He has now registered attacking returns in his last three Premier League games (and just scored again in Leicester’s European Conference League win over PSV today), and doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon. You’d back him against two out-of-form sides.

Gabriel Martinelli (AST vs SOU, SOU vs NEW, $7.45)

Arsenal has been struggling recently, throwing away games in-hand, but otherwise the Gunners had been in good form, so they’ll look to bounce back quickly. It’s a good time to face Southampton who lost 6-0 last time out, and Martinelli has been electric in recent times at is half the price of Saka.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN vs NOR, LIV vs MUN, $16.25)

A poor result against Everton last time out, but Fernandes & Co will have a perfect opportunity to bounce back against bottom-place Norwich. The Red Devils then face a tough fixture against Liverpool.

Son Heung-Min (TOT vs BRI, $20.6)

He may be a single gamer, but he should be one of the first names on your team sheet. Son is in the form of his life, bagging himself a hattrick last time out against Aston Villa. Spurs and Son are both banging in the goals effortlessly and should continue their momentum all the way to a top-four finish.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN vs NOR, LIV vs MUN, $12.11)

Priced low for a player with such a high ceiling, like Fernandes Ronaldo has an appealing fixture against Norwich. Ronaldo is an experienced winner, and if any Red Devil steps up in the Liverpool match, it will be him.

Timo Werner (CHE vs ARS, $3.94)

An outsider, but signs of life for Werner who scored a brace in shellacking Southampton last game-week. Werner also went on to score in the eventual Champions League loss at Real Madrid on Tuesday. An out-of-form Arsenal may offer him more chances.

Chris Wood (NEW vs LEI, NEW vs CRY: $5.44)

The budget striker is very likely to feature in two fixtures. Wood scored last time out in a 1-0 win over Wolves, and he will fancy himself in these two home games. His price makes him a good value.

Are you mostly targeting double-gamers this week? Or are there single gamers who look just as (or even more) viable? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!

