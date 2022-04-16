EPL DGW-33 Live Chat

We are still recovering from the Premier League’s most recent fixture in which Man City and Liverpool shared a point each in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham took pole position in the top-four race after losses for Man United and Arsenal.

At the other end of the table, Everton eased fears of relegation with a massive three points while Burnley and Watford both lost. Burnley’s may have been the final nail in Sean Dyche’s coffin, the manager fired on Friday after nearly 10 years of nearly impossible success from a nearly impossible budget — What are the owners thinking?

So GW-33 is now upon us with fixtures and derby drama. Teams are rushing to secure as many points as possible before the season closes. This time, we have marquee matches Chelsea FC vs Arsenal and Liverpool vs Man United to make this game-week even more interesting!

However, keep in mind that three teams miss out on the action — Wolves, Leeds, and Aston Villa all blank. While they blank, the following seven teams play double, so maybe you’ve triggered a chip:

Arsenal

Brighton

Burnley

Leicester

Man United

Newcastle

Southampton

What are your predictions for GW-33? Have you used the free-hit chip? What transferred player are you keeping eyes on? Who’s on your watch list? Please let us know in the comments below!

