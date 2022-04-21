EPL GW-34 FPL Player Picks

With only four game-weeks remaining, rewards (and failures) are still in play across the EPL table. I love seasons like this!

Chelsea and Man United play each other midweek, meaning both teams play twice in a mini-double. I’m not trusting either of those teams at the back, especially after their games last week. So while I’d usually be excited about doubles for two big clubs, this time both managers threaten rotation, and neither team is playing great, and the matchups aren’t easy.

So the single game choices could be just as good this week!

Goalkeepers

Edouard Mendy (£6.1m CHE vs WHU, MUN vs CHE)

After shipping four to Arsenal, I don’t have a ton of faith here (but more than I have in David de Gea). Chelsea is still battling for 3rd, and Mendy is a quality keeper. It’s rare that the Blues concede multiple goals over consecutive games. I’d keep him if I had him, but wouldn’t dent my budget too much to buy him. YMMV.

~

Jose Sa (£5.3m BUR vs WOL)

Wolves hit a bit of a rough batch, but Sa remains a great choice, especially against the Clarets, who continue to struggle to score goals and who will play their third match in the span of a week. Wolves are still fighting for a top six finish. This is a game they need to win.

Defenders

Reece James (£6.3m CHE vs WHU, MUN vs CHE)

Chelsea is exporting goals by the container-ship load, but Reece is still a player hard to leave out in a double week. We all know he can putt up big points, and Chelsea needs to cement a spot in the table. These two games would do that.

~

Joao Cancelo (£7.1m MCI vs WAT)

Man City gets a nice home game against Watford. Between the clean-sheet chance and points going forward, the City defender is a great selection every week, but this week especially.

~

Joel Matip (£5.0m LIV vs EVE)

The Liverpool center-half has become the preferred partner to VvD. This Merseyside derby is a big game for both ends of the table. Liverpool is only a point behind City while Everton is deep in the relegation scrap, stumbling just a couple points above the drop. Matip has a good chance at points and is priced right.

Midfielders

Mason Mount (£7.6m CHE vs WHU, MUN vs CHE)

He added an assist in the 2-4 loss to the Gunners, and he had a great game the week before with two goals and an assist. He’s vital to the Blues’ attack.

~

Mo Salah (£13.2 LIV vs EVE)

Yes, he’s pricey if you are buying at full value, but he just racks up points. Liverpool is rolling over opponents, while Everton conceded five over the last two away games. Plus it’s Liverpool vs Everton, which always adds drama. Salah is the highest-earning player in FPL (any position) by a wide margin, so with the title to play for, you have to like him against relegation-fodder.

~

Raphinha (£6.4 CRY vs LEE)

The Brazilian attacker is still reasonably priced despite consistent production. Leeds has become the most efficient passing team in the EPL since Jesse Marsch took over, which means that Raphinha should have more chances to do what he does best.

~

Kevin DeBruyne (£11.8m MCI vs WAT)

City scores goals. Home where the Citizens have scored nine over their last three games and with Liverpool nipping at their heels... KDB is a major cog in Pep’s machine, and Watford is quite bad right now, especially defensively. There’s a hat-full of goals to be had for City here, and KDB will be involved.

Forwards

Timo Werner (£8.6m CHE vs WHU, MUN vs CHE)

Strikers thrive on confidence. Timo now has three goals plus an assist in his last two games, which is more than he had all season (one goal plus one assist) before that. We have seen when West Ham and United weren’t easy opponents, but both concede. Will the German start both games? Romelu Lukaku did himself no favors against Arsenal, so it looks like Werner is still in the catbird seat for now.

~

Harry Kane (£12.6m BRE vs TOT)

Kane and Spurs had a hiccup against Brighton, but otherwise they’ve been on a roll. I expect that roll to start crushing again, with Kane being the driving force behind much of what they do. He has seven assists in his last four games and now has 12 goals on the season. Spurs need the win, and the fight for fourth is tight enough that it could come down to goal-difference — all the more reason for Kane to arrive with his shooting boots on.

~

Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m NOR vs NEW)

Newcastle is playing much better than before the new ownership, and Norwich is bolted to the foot of the table for a reason. ASM is a constant danger for Newcastle, and he has been a big part of their resurgence. Newcastle will have chances, and ASM is often involved. He’s also priced nicely.

How are you using your transfers? Are you going with double gamers? Should we talk about Bruno — and if so, which one? Will Ronaldo be back for the double? Please log in and share your thoughts and questions!

~