Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL DGW-34

We’re back with another mini-double, not that you’d really know it with only Chelsea and Man United featuring twice. I haven’t made any changes to my side, so your insight is much appreciated.

Official FPL

With only four game-weeks after this one, I still have my second free-hit chip as well as my bench boost and wildcard. I plan to free hit in one of the single game-weeks (GW-35 or GW-38), use my wildcard in GW-36, and follow that with my bench boost in DGW-37. This week’s transfer will likely be Foden in for Coutinho. Guimaraes is also on my radar and offers great value.

Fantrax NMA-11

I stocked up on Chelsea and Man United here. I still have tons of funds, so I will look to upgrade some of the cheaper options, with Mount a possibility despite worries that his minutes will be managed.

Fantrax NMA-17

Similar to my NMA-11 team, but no Werner in this side. I don’t have the funds to upgrade Nketiah to him, but I could sacrifice elsewhere for funds (e.g. VvD, Son, or the above-retail Salah). There are a few slots still up for grabs, but unfortunately I am short on cash here — I’ll at least shave Salah’s salary down to retail (now $16.33).

What changes would you make to my side? What big decisions are you faced with? Please log in and join me in the comments!

