EPL DGW-34 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

Just two days after Burnley secured a well deserved victory against Southampton, the Premier League continues with GW-34. Man City and Liverpool fight their two-way battle for the league title with only a single point separating them. Arsenal’s unexpected away win at Chelsea saw the Gunners go level on points with fourth place Tottenham. Man United fell further behind in the top-four race after the loss to Liverpool, while Burnley’s victory helped spice things up at the bottom end of the table. Let’s take a look at what to expect from the eleven fixtures in this game-week.

Arsenal vs Man United

In the game-week opener, Arsenal welcomes Man United to the Emirates Stadium, which could have a big say on who drops out of the top-four race and who remains. The Gunners come into the match off the back of a morale-boosting London derby victory over Chelsea, while Red Devils will be eager to return to winning ways after suffering a drubbing at the hands of title hopefuls Liverpool at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Injuries and Suspensions

Takehiro Tomiyasu faces a late fitness, while Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain out for the Gunners. Fred, Shaw, Pogba, and Cavani are all out for United while Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are set to return for this fixture.

Prediction: 2-1

Leicester vs Aston Villa

Leicester comes into GW-34 fixture still reeling from the disappointment of a last-minute equalizer conceded to relegation-fodder Everton last time out. The Foxes, who have little or nothing left to play for, will aim to grab a 12th win of the season to finish as high as possible. Aston Villa comes into this fixture fully refreshed after enjoying a blank game week in the last round.

Injuries and Suspensions

Jamie Vardy is a doubt for Leicester while Aston Villa has no new injury problems.

Prediction: 2-2

Man City vs Watford

Man City is the clear favorite against 19th placed Watford. The Citizens are involved in a two-way battle for the title with Liverpool and will expect to make easy work of their lower-half opponents here. The Citizens are only one point above Liverpool. Watford arrives with only one win in their last five games.

Injuries and Suspensions

Stones, Ake, and Walker are all doubts for Man City while Watford has no new injury problems.

Prediction: 4-0

Norwich vs Newcastle

Norwich remains rooted to the league’s bottom spot. The Canaries have won one and drawn one in their last three matches, but they are still a massive 12 points from safety. Newcastle has continued its second-half revival by winning three consecutive games, elevating them from the relegation zone to 11th.

Injuries and Suspensions

Brandon Williams is out for Norwich as he is unable to face parent club Newcastle while Josh Sargent is a slight doubt for the match. Newcastle have no new injury problems.

Prediction: 0-1

Wolves vs Burnley

Burnley has shown fresh resolve since appointing of Mike Jackson as stand in manager. The interim gaffer has helped steady the ship by managing a draw and a win in his first two matches in charge. The victory against Southampton saw them reduce the gap to 17th placed Everton to a single point. Wolves come into this fixture in eight place, having won three of their last five matches.

Injuries and Suspensions

Raul Jimenez returns from suspension for Wolves, while Burnley has no new injury problems.

Prediction: 1-1

Brentford vs Tottenham

Both Arsenal and Man United fans will be cheering on Brentford’s Bees when they host Tottenham at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. They’ve proved to be giant killers in recent weeks as they secured victories against Chelsea and West Ham. Three wins on the bounce have seen the Bees rise to 12th. Spurs suffered a setback in their fight for a top-four place when they lost to Brighton last week.

Injuries and Suspensions

Frank Onyeka is ruled out for the season for Brentford while Spurs have no new injury problems.

Prediction: 1-1

Brighton vs Southampton

Brighton has bounced back from a run of one draw in six games to win two of three. In recent weeks, the Seagulls have secured impressive victories against North London sides Arsenal and Tottenham. They’ve also put on an impressive show despite conceding three against league leading Man City in the last round. Southampton comes into this fixture in 13th, with only one win in the last five matches.

Injuries and Suspensions

Bissouma is suspended due to accruing 10 yellow cards while Shane Duffy and Leandro Trossard are doubts. The Saints have no new injury problems.

Prediction: 2-2

Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea welcomes West Ham to Stamford Bridge in yet another London derby. The Blues hope to secure a better result than the demoralizing 2-4 defeat to Arsenal last week. West Ham’s ongoing participation in the UEFA Europa League has seen their Premier League performances suffer, the club dropping out of the race for the top four places. The Hammers have won only two of their last five matches.

Injuries and Suspensions

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are doubts for Chelsea while Issa Diop is out for West Ham.

Prediction: 2-1

Liverpool vs Everton

A feisty Merseyside derby beckons when relegation-threatened Everton crosses town to face title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield this weekend. The Reds have been in imperious form, winning nine of their last ten, the other being a draw against leaders Man City. The Reds have lost only once in their last 25 matches against Merseyside rival Everton.

Injuries and Suspensions

Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool. Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Donny Van de Beek, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all doubts for Everton.

Prediction: 3-1

Crystal Palace vs Leeds

Leeds is eager to pull farther away from the relegation zone by earning a result against a Crystal Palace side in a slightly better position. The Peacocks hope their extra week of rest will count for something when they take to the field on Monday. Palace comes into this fixture in 13th having won two of the last five.

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace and Leeds have no new injury problems.

Prediction: 1-1

THURSDAY

Man United vs Chelsea

Man United welcomes the Blues to Old Trafford as the only teams with a double game-week. The Red Devils know that anything short of two victories in their two fixtures will dash their top-four dreams. The Blues on the other hand are eager to consolidate their current position with Arsenal and Tottenham only seven points behind.

Prediction: 1-2

What are your predictions for GW-34? Have you used the free-hit chip? What transferred player are you keeping eyes on? Who’s on your watch list? Please log in and let us know in the comments below!

~