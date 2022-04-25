UCL MD-11 Player Picks

The UEFA Champions League is back again. With just four teams left and three match-days to go (two semifinal legs and one final), it is crunch time, both in the real and the fantasy versions of the game. Fantasy UCL managers will be immune from Pep roulette for MD-11 as the Man City official lineups will be out before the deadline. But Klopp roulette, a new variant of the dreaded disease, could put us in a spot of bother as Liverpool plays on the second calendar day of MD-11. Here are some player picks to help build your fantasy team’s immunity to all variants.

Goalkeepers

Ederson (€6.2m, Man City vs Real Madrid)

Man City is yet to concede a goal in this season’s UCL knockout stages, making Ederson the best goalkeeper pick left in the game. With Benzema and Co likely to test Ederson a bit more than previous opponents, Ederson’s potential for save points could improve too.

Gerónimo Rulli (€5.2m,Liverpool vs Villareal)

Rulli is the cheapest starting goalkeeper left in the game. Although going for a dud second keeper and spending the funds elsewhere is recommended, Rulli is the best second goalkeeping option if you prefer having two playing goalkeepers.

Defenders

David Alaba (€6.1m, Man City vs Real Madrid)

Alaba is #2 among the defenders left in the game (49 points in 10 appearances). Fresh off a goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 La Liga win over Osasuna, Alaba is peaking at the right time for the Los Blancos. Alaba could be a handful for Man City to deal with, especially in set piece situations.

Aymeric Laporte (€5.6m, Man City vs Real Madrid)

Aymeric Laporte is #4 for ball recoveries among the defenders left in the game (44 balls recovered in 7 games) despite missing three group stage matches. Man City is arguably the hardest defense to breach in the competition, and Laporte is an integral part of it. Laporte also offers goal threat, having scored three goals from set-pieces already this season.

Trent Alexander Arnold (€6.9m, Liverpool vs Villareal)

Alexander Arnold is #1 for assists (three) among defenders left in the game, despite featuring in just six UCL matches. With Liverpool expected to go full strength, TAA will be a constant threat down the right flank.

Andy Robertson (€6.6m, Liverpool vs Villareal)

If you can’t afford to pay €6.9m for Trent, then Andy Robertson, fresh off his goal in the Merseyside derby, is an able alternative. The Scotsman is #2 among defenders left in the game for assists (two in seven games) in this season’s UCL.

"First goal at the Kop end, amazing feeling."



Andy Robertson is delighted to score his first goal in front of the Kop at Anfield pic.twitter.com/FwM1NvnaN7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 24, 2022

Juan Foyth (€4.8m, Liverpool vs Villareal)

Foyth is the cheapest first-11 defender left in the game. Villareal is having a dream Champions League campaign, with a chance to do the impossible. The odds are against Villareal in the 1st leg as the Yellow Submarines visit Anfield to play an in-form Liverpool side. But stranger things have happened, and Villareal is a hard side to break down. If Villareal manages to get to a good start, Foyth owners could benefit as Villareal will make it hard for Liverpool to score.

Midfielders

Sadio Mane (€10.5m, Liverpool vs Villareal)

Sadio Mane is in red-hot form coming into the UCL MD-11. In his last five games, Mane has outscored Salah (five goals) and has looked more threatening going forward. Owned by just 4% of UCL fantasy managers, Mane is a decent differential that many managers could overlook for other options, making the Senegal captain an exciting pick.

Mo Salah (€11.2m, Liverpool vs Villareal)

After a dry spell in front of goal, Salah seems to be back to his goal-scoring best witha scintillating performance against arch-rivals Man United. Salah is nearly essential to own as the Egyptian is #1 for points (65 points in 10 appearances) among midfielders left in UCL fantasy. If you don’t own him, he should be your priority transfer as the Liverpool #11 is arguably the best captain for Day 2.

Riyadh Mahrez (€9.7m, Man City vs Real Madrid)

Mahrez is #3 among midfielders left in the game and #5 overall for points (57 points in 10 appearances). In the UCL, Mahrez has been the main man for Man City, having scored six goals and provided an assist in his 10 UCL appearances. Although Kevin De Bruyne has the higher assist potential, Mahrez is City’s main goal threat and is also the first-choice penalty taker, making the Algerian a high-priority pick.

Arnaut Danjuma (€7.6m, Liverpool vs Villareal)

Danjuma is having a season to remember for Villareal. The Dutchman has scored six goals and provided two assists in 10 UCL appearances so far, reaping two Player of the Match awards. Danjuma is #2 among midfielders left in the game and #3 overall for points (64 points in 10 appearances). If Villareal manages to beat the odds again, expect Danjuma to be involved.

Phil Foden (€8.2m, Man City vs Real Madrid)

Foden is #3 among midfielders left in the game for assists (two assists in nine appearances). Foden is expected to play as a false 9, which increases his goal threat. Like all Man City players, Foden is susceptible to Pep rotation, but we’ll see the Man City lineup before the deadline. Be sure to tune in to NMA’s Pre-deadline Chat for the confirmed lineups.

Forwards

Karim Benzema (€10.6m, Man City vs Real Madrid)

Benzema is arguably the best player in the world at the moment. The Real Madrid #9 has netted 12 goals in 9 UCL games, collecting four Player of the Match awards along the way. Coming into MD-11, Benzema will be keen to brush aside the two penalties he missed against Osasuna in Real Madrid’s latest La Liga win and resume his goal-scoring streak in the UCL.

Luis Díaz (€8.3m , Liverpool vs Villareal)

January signing Luis Díaz has burst onto the scene for Liverpool, adding an element of flair to the already strong Liverpool attack. Diaz has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last five appearances and has started in back-to-back Champions League games. Although Firmino and Jota could compete for minutes, the Colombian doesn’t need much time to do damage.

Luis Diaz has been directly involved in 5 Premier League goals in his first 9 games:



⚽️ 3 goals scored

️ 2 assists



A strong start to his Liverpool career. pic.twitter.com/r36bpARFFy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 24, 2022

Vinicius Junior (€8.9m, Man City vs Real Madrid)

With Benzema taking the spotlight, Vinicius’ performances have gone under the radar. Vinicius is #1 overall for assists (six assists in ten appearances) in UCL. He has scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists in 31 Liga appearances and has been vital to Real Madrid’s brilliant season so far. Kyle Walker will have to bring his A-game to have any chance of keeping the Brazilian quiet.

MATCHDAY 11 BUILD-UP

UCL expert MiQ has already posted a handy MD-11 Fantasy Preview to help shape your thinking. Tomorrow, UCL expert Sravan will publish an MD-11 Rate My Team article, talking about his strategies and transfer plans.

You are welcome to post tactics chat and questions in the comments section of this article as well. And of course, MiQ will be posting the UCL Live Chat article on Tuesday. Injuries and suspensions lists will be covered there, so be sure to check-in.

NMA UCL Fantasy Mini-League

If you played our UCL mini-league last season, or if you played our Euros mini-league over the summer, you should automatically be entered into NMA’s 2021-22 mini-league as soon as you create a team. Head to gaming.uefa.com and get to work!

If you are new to us, then once you create a team you can join our mini-league manually with the following info. Come join us, we’d love to have you!

League : Never Manage Alone

: Never Manage Alone Code: 71MQALVG07

How’s your UCL Fantasy team shaping up? Have you played a chip? Do you have any questions? Please log in and share in the comments below!

