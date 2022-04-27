EPL GW-35 FPL Player Picks

EPL GW-35 is our first fully single game-week in three weeks. While we are all eager to end the season well and as high as possible in our private leagues, the reality of the lull that’s about to come after GW-38 is slowly dawning on some of us. Even though we can’t do much to avoid the coming off-season, let’s do all we can before the end of the season. It would also be wise to make transfers with DGW-37 in mind.

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m AVL vs NOR)

Due to the quality of opposition, Martinez makes our team this game-week despite what has been an underwhelming season. Despite an improved show from the Canaries in front of goal in their last few matches, you would still feel Aston Villa has enough quality in defense to secure a shutout. Two clean sheets in a row for the Villans?

Ederson Moraes (£6.1m LEE vs MCI)

Man City welcomes recently goal-shy Leeds in a must-win game with title rivals Liverpool just a point behind. The Peacocks have struggled in front of goal all season due to the absence of striker Patrick Bamford. Man City have secured shutouts in three of their last five games, but this match comes sandwiched between vital UCL semifinal legs, so will the defense be distracted? YMMV

Defenders

Andrew Robertson (£7.3m NEW vs LIV)

Scotland captain Robertson has stepped it up a notch in recent weeks. The left-back has delivered 59 points in his last five game-weeks compared to just 28 from TAA in the same time frame.

Mathew Cash (£5.2m AVL vs NOR)

Mathew Cash is owned by less than 10% of managers but is the fourth-best value defender in FPL. Cash has returned 24.4 points per million spent. The addition of Cash means we are doubling up on Villa’s back line due to the reasons explained above.

Connor Roberts (£4.4m WAT vs BUR)

Roberts has been impressive for Burnley since the change of management. The defender scored a beautiful curler against Southampton for his first Burnley goal. The Clarets have secured back-to-back clean sheet wins in their last two games. An away game against an unimpressive Watford looks like the perfect match to make it three.

Alonso (£5.6m EVE vs CHE)

A goal and an assist in his three games for Chelsea shows you how pivotal Alonso is to Chelsea’s plans as they aim to secure Champions League football for another season. The Spanish left-back has rewarded managers with 27 points in his last three games, so a fixture against a relegation-zone Everton seems perfect for continuing his run.

Joao Cancelo (£7.1m LEE vs MCI)

An enforced break due to the accumulation of yellow cards in the Champions League should see Cancelo play from the start when the Citizens face Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday. Cancelo has ended a game-week with fewer than five points only once in the last five game-weeks.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m LEE vs MCI)

De Bruyne grabbed two goals when the Citizens dismantled Leeds 7-nil earlier in the season, so it would be out of place to bet against him doing so again this weekend. On Tuesday, the Belgian was at his best when the Citizens squared up against Real Madrid, contributing a goal and an assist. De Bruyne has contributed two goals plus three (fantasy) assists for the Citizens in his last four Premier League games.

Mo Salah (£13.3m NEW vs LIV)

Just when everyone worried Salah was in an extended goal drought, the Egyptian magician popped up to deliver attacking returns in three straight games, accumulating 31 points in the process.

Bruno Guimaraes (£4.9m NEW vs LIV)

Bruno Guimaraes has now adapted to Premier League football since his big-money move from Olympique Lyon. Eddie Howe’s decision to slowly integrate him into the team is paying dividends as the Brazilian midfielder has chipped in with three goals plus an assist in his last three games for Magpies. While a fixture against the Reds might seem like a daunting task, don’t rule out Guimaraes adding to his already impressive tally.

James Ward Prowse (£6.4m SOU vs CRY)

Free-kick specialist and Southampton captain Ward Prowse led a one-man fight back by grabbing a pair of goals to secure a point in the Saints’ last match against Brighton. The England international scored two beautiful free-kicks to take his tally for the season to nine, his highest ever in a single Premier League season.

Bukayo Saka (£6.8m WHU vs ARS)

Saka has been at the forefront of the Gunners’ top-four tilt all season. The England international has scored in the Gunners’ last two games to take his tally for the season to eleven, making him Arsenal’s top scorer. A knock picked up against the Red Devils doesn’t seem to be a big deal as Mikel Arteta revealed that Saka had issues he was struggling with before the match and was only replaced as a precautionary move.

Strikers

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m MUN vs BRE)

Ronaldo was the only bright spot in Man United’s dismal showing at the Emirates last week. The Portuguese captain has shunned doubters by grabbing 16 Premier League goals this season. With four goals scored in his last two outings for the Red Devils, it would be wrong to rule out Ronaldo adding a couple against the Bees.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m LEE vs MCI)

Jesus has hit form at the perfect time as Man City continues to fight on multiple fronts in the season’s home stretch. The Brazilian striker continued his fine form by notching the Citizens’ second goal in Tuesday’s seven-goal Champions League thriller against Real Madrid. The striker has responded in impressive fashion to a rumored move to Arsenal. He has contributed five goals plus an assist in his last two starts.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney (£6.9m, MUN vs BRE) is a good third-forward option if you don’t have the cash for the more expensive Mancunians on my list. United has conceded ten goals in the last three games, not keeping a clean sheet since February (article written before Thursday’s Chelsea match).

What do think of my picks? Whom did I leave out? Whom will you back with the captain’s armband? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

