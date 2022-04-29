Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-35

FPL

Yea. Another not good week. No goals. No assists.

Another sigh.

I’m in damage control mode at this point.

I’m bringing in Ollie Watkins and Emmanuel Dennis this week, while looking ahead for the next few weeks too. They both play twice the following week.

I feel decent about my back line. I like Villa’s matchup on both ends of the pitch.

I’ve brought Mo back in as captain. I’ve missed him...

Fantrax XI

I’ve definitely still got some work to do here.

I’m going big on City and Villa. City because they score goals and Villa because Norwich aren’t very good. I’m gambling with City, I know.

I don’t see Timo or James Justin staying, but I’ve been playing with options, especially Nketiah up front.

I’m waiting on the Liverpool line up too, as I’m wondering if rotation might allow me to grab some Reds at good value.

Fantrax 17

It’s the one team that hasn’t lost all hope of a decent finish.

I’m waiting on the morning line ups for Liverpool.

I’m taking lots of chances in this initial lineup. I’m in a tinkering mood though, so who knows how this will end up. The tinkering never seems to work out though... except when it does.

I think Mo, KDB, Sterling, Nketiah, and Villa players are in. Most likely Kulusevski too. They rest are up for grabs still.

What advice can you give this lost soul? I’m feeling less like Arteta and the Gunners fighting for a top stop and more like Lampard and Everton trying to keep from sinking!