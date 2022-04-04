UCL MD-9 Player Picks

We’re edging closer to Paris, with the games coming thick and fast this month. Sadly, PSG themselves won’t have the chance to win their maiden UCL at their home stadium; instead, we have three Spanish and three English clubs among the final eight. As the player selection pool shrinks with each round, so does the chance to differentiate yourself. Be bold and take chances!

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (€6.6m, Chelsea v Real Madrid)

It seemed unlikely that Real Madrid would progress after their first-leg showing against PSG. But one can never write the record 13-time UCL winners off; sheer grit and determination booked them a spot in Europe’s last eight. Courtois was vital to this, accumulating a mammoth 13 saves against the free-flowing Paris attack. Their opponents, Chelsea, have been struggling to find their scoring touch of late, so Courtois’ price tag shoudl be worth it.

Gerónimo Rulli (€5m, Villareal v Bayern)

At just €5 million, Rulli is the perfect budget pick. And he’s not just bench fodder either; he may have just 3% ownership, but Rulli outscored the likes of Ederson and Oblak. He makes more than 3 saves per match on average, and gave us a POTM-winning performance last time around, keeping a clean sheet and pulling off 5 saves to knock Juventus out of the tournament.

Defenders

Antonio Rüdiger (€6m, Chelsea v Real Madrid)

“Thou shall not field a team lacking a Chelsea defender”. This is something of an unspoken UCL fantasy rule now, and is well-justified. The Blues’ attack may be inconsistent at times, but the defense is where Tuchel’s emphasis is placed, both domestically and in Europe. Out of all the Chelsea defenders, Antonio Rüdigerr is the least prone to rotation, so he too is worth the premium in my eyes.

Niklas Süle (€5.7m, Villareal v Bayern)

After announcing that he’d be joining domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund, the friendly giant turned a corner in form. He’s been the most consistent defender of late, effortlessly fitting into both the back-three and back-four systems. Süle is also making better use of his stature in set-pieces recently, dominating aerial duels in both boxes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.7m, Benfica v Liverpool)

Amassing two goals and 17 assists this season alone, Alexander-Arnold is by far the best in the world in his position. He plays right behind top marksman Mo Salah and takes set-pieces too. And Liverpool faces Benfica this round, a team placed second to bottom on the scoring charts. What more could we want from a defender?

Reinildo Mandava (€5.7m, Man City v Atletico Madrid)

A constant feature in my Player Picks articles, it’s hard to believe Mandava has been an Atleti player for only 3 months. He perfectly embodies Atletico’s gritty defense and still has the highest ball recoveries in the game. Even if he misses the clean sheet, a 4-point return (+2 for 90 mins on pitch, +1 for every 3 ball recoveries) is almost a given. And if Atletico’s game against Manchester United last round is anything to go by, City will have their work cut out for them this round.

Éder Militão (€5.9m, Chelsea v Real Madrid)

Along with Chelsea’s, Real Madrid’s defense is also noteworthy this season. They are comfortable sitting back and letting the opponent have the ball, inviting their opponents to try and break them down. Alaba and Militão are at the heart of this defense. Militão’s work rate is commendable, and his 55 ball recoveries, which places him second in the charts, is merely one way to quantify that.

Midfielders

Leroy Sané (€9.6m, Villareal v Bayern)

Leroy Sané had his struggles to live up to the lofty expectations placed on him at Bayern, but now he is well and truly settled. He has 7 goals and 7 assists across 27 appearances in the Bundesliga. But his form in the Champions League is otherworldly, with 6 goals and 6 assists in eight games. Remind me again who we call “Mr. Champions League”?

Mohamed Salah (€11.1m, Benfica v Liverpool)

What are you even doing without Salah in your team? If you’re late to the party, better late than never! The Pharaohs, unfortunately, did not make it past the World Cup Qualification, so Mo Salah will have an unwavering drive to end this season winning the next best thing. And with 38 goals and assists in 37 matches, he is well on course.

Riyad Mahrez (€9.6m, Man City v Atletico Madrid)

The one constant in Pep Roulette is Riyad Mahrez, at least in the Champions League (which is all that matters for us!). Guardiola is known to experiment in the most crucial matches and has even admitted it this time!

Jokes apart, Mahrez with his 6 goals completes the three must-have midfielders of this UCL season so far. A constant press up to the opponent’s box is likely to result in a penalty or two for Pep’s first-choice taker, so we ought to get some bonus returns from that as well.

Arnaut Danjuma (€7.2m, Villareal v Bayern)

Villareal’s main man has flown under the radar in UCL fantasy, sneaking up into the top three highest-scoring midfielders. Danjuma has 11 goal contributions domestically and six in the Champions League. A forward listed as a midfielder, he is every fantasy manager’s fantasy, and an absolute bargain at just €7.2m.

Fabinho (€5.6m, Benfica v Liverpool)

With most of the above picks tending to land on the expensive side, we need an economical option to balance the books. One such pick is Liverpool’s lynchpin, Fabinho. He is in the form of his life at the moment, scoring four times in his last nine Premier League games. Liverpool’s gegenpress requires quick ball recoveries, and this is expected to be emphasized against a club that waits for the counter in Benfica. That’s something of second nature to the Brazilian, with 19 ball recoveries in the last two UCL games.

Forwards

Robert Lewandowski/Thomas Müller (€12.2m/€9.8m, Villareal v Bayern)

Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in this season’s Champions League, and to nobody’s surprise, also leads the fantasy points table. He had an uncharacteristic 2-point performance in the first leg of the R16 against Salzburg, where he hardly got to see the ball. But in the second leg, he broke the hearts of his doubters (including me, sigh) and finished the night on a record-breaking 24-point performance. Bayern comfortably leads the scoring charts at 30 goals, and Lewa has been involved in fully half of them.

But if you’re out of cash and still want to invest in Bayern, Thomas Müller may be a shrewd investment. Probably the most underrated player of recent times, the Raumdeuter has 12 goals and 22 assists this season, and that’s not even his strongest suit. Villareal fields a very compact and disciplined defense, and players like Müller thrive in finding the half-spaces in such scenarios.

Diogo Jota (€8.4m, Benfica v Liverpool)

Liverpool and Bayern seem to have better chances of progressing past this round. This is the Champions League and things often fail to go as you predict, but if you wish to double up on Liverpool, Jota is an economical option. Out of the hot glare of Salah’s limelight, Jota quietly notched 20 goals this season. Against a comparatively shorter Benfica defense, the headers may just be the difference.

Matheus Cunha (€5.9m, Man City v Atletico Madrid)

My gut feeling is that this will be a very low-scoring round, and if you think so too, you’d probably want to spend meagerly on your forwards. A differential pick only if you’re on a chip, or you need some bench fodder, Cunha is unlikely to start but may be called on to inject some pace in a game that will probably be all about City pushing up high. His stats aren’t all that bad either, with 9 goal contributions in just 660 La Liga minutes. And with such a low price tag, we are free to stick our necks out.

