UCL MD-9 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

Benfica and Villarreal have exceeded expectations by reaching the UCL quarterfinals. Both clubs are unlikely to move forward against Liverpool and Bayen Munich respectively. The two other match ups highlight the global English vs Spanish clubs rivalry; last year’s finalists Chelsea and Man City take on Spanish titans Real Madrid and hopefuls Atletico Madrid.

MD-9 Build-Up

On Monday, Benfica, Liverpool, Villarreal and Bayern Munich head coaches each took the stand along with one squad player to discuss the upcoming UCL matches:

Join Jürgen Klopp and @VirgilvDijk LIVE for their pre-match press conference ahead of #SLBLIV tomorrow night

️ Nélson Veríssimo na antevisão ao #SLBLIV: "Amanhã vamos contar com o 12.º jogador no estádio que vai incentivar a nossa equipa para uma grande noite europeia".





Ahead of our #UCL quarter-final tie, @PepTeam and @BernardoCSilva will be joining us to discuss all the latest news!



Tune in on our official app!

PRESS CONFERENCE



️ Marcos Llorente:



❝The team has ambition, we know it's an important match against a very difficult opponent❞

If you missed it, it is worth going back to read NMA’s UCL MD-9 Preview. My fellow author and UCL expert Sraxan has also given us his insights on MD-9 player picks, and Dhivakhar shared his plan for tackling the tricky upcoming MD-9.

Fantasy Rules

This is just a reminder that fantasy managers are allowed five free transfers ahead of MD-9. Also fantasy managers can now include five players in their squad from each club.

Crazy Monday - Injury/suspension updates

Here are the latest injury / suspension updates:

Benfica

The Portuguese club has no injury concerns. There are seven players in danger of suspension if booked in the first leg: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Weigl, Yaremchuk

Liverpool

The visitors have no injury worries either. Two forwards, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, will be suspended if booked.

Man City

The Citizens are without Ruben Dias, Palmer due to injury as well as Kyle Walker for suspension. Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus will miss the return leg due to suspension if booked.

Atletico Madrid

The injury list of the capital club has shortened considerably since the round of 16, now including only Gimenez while Carrasco will serve his suspension and return for the second leg. João Félix, Héctor Herrera, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Suárez are all in danger of missing the return leg if booked.

Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies’ heart condition will keep him sidelined along with Choupo-Moting. Tolisso is doubtful with a muscular injury. Lucas Hernandez is the only player in danger of missing the return leg if booked.

Villarreal

The yellow submarines enjoy a clean bill of health ahead of the first leg with only Chukwueze doubtful. Alberto Moreno, Parejo and Rulli are one booking away from suspension.

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell is the only player confirmed to miss the clash with Real Madrid. Hudson-Odoi and Christensen are both doubtful. Loftus-Cheek is in danger of facing suspension if booked.

Real Madrid

Eden Hazard, Isco and Jovic make up the injury list for the Spanish royal club. Eder Militao is one booking away from suspension.

How’s your team faring? We have five free transfers this time. Do you have any tactical questions? Do you have a captain candidate for both game-days? Which matches do you plan / wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments below!

