GW-32 FPL Player Picks

Although GW-31 is still underway at the time of this writing, with Burnley’s crucial home game against Everton scheduled for Wednesday, we are already hurtling towards GW-32. Be aware that we have a Friday kickoff with Newcastle hosting Wolves, followed by five games on Saturday and four on Sunday. The week’s finale may just be the match of the season, with league-leading Man City home to second-place Liverpool. For what seems like the first time in ages, all 20 teams play exactly once.

Despite coming after the international break, the previous gameweek mostly confirmed what we already knew: Man City and Liverpool are very good, Burnley and Watford aren’t, Brighton has lost the ability to score (even from the penalty spot), Man United is fairly indifferent, and Wolves and West Ham are pretty good. Tottenham has been inconsistent, so was the thumping of Newcastle a blip, or are Spurs truly turning the corner?

There were a couple of big surprises though, all involving London teams: Brentford humbled Chelsea, and Crystal Palace easily defeated Arsenal. Those results were good news for Spurs, with the Champions’ League qualification looking a bit more possible for them now.

So, what does GW-32 promise? And which players are looking good for this round? My picks are below, and since the usual suspects from City and Liverpool cancel each other out this week, I’m able to include some less familiar names.

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1, ARS vs BHA): Monday night was a disaster for Arsenal and the newly healthy Ramsdale, but this time he’s at home and facing a team that has lost its scoring touch. With a Champions’ League spot still there for the taking, surely Arsenal will rebound?

Vicente Guaita (£4.6, LEI vs CPL): This actually doesn’t look a particularly promising fixture, but neither did any of Palace’s last three (Wolves away, Man City and Arsenal at home). Yet they all ended with clean sheets and earned Guaita a tidy 24 points including four bonus points. He’s priced nicely too.

Defenders

Joachim Andersen (£4.5, LEI vs CPL): The Danish defender has racked up a huge 27 points in his past three games, boosted by a 15 point haul against Arsenal. Andersen’s ownership is at a remarkable 0.5%, so here is a differential we all wish we’d had! All the Palace defenders are cheap, and current form is pointing towards the wisdom of getting at least one of them in.

Matt Doherty (£4.5, AVL vs TOT): 55 of his 66 points have come in the past six weeks, during which time he has played all but 11 minutes. It’s not the best fixture, but Aston Villa has slowed down a bit, and Spurs are, perhaps, finding some attacking consistency. A clean sheet is far from guaranteed, but increasingly he has been scoring well at the other end of the field.

Ben White (£4.6, ARS vs BHA): See Ramsdale above.

Jonny (£4.6, NEW vs WOL): He can’t keep on scoring, can he? Twenty-eight points in his past four games, and Newcastle aren’t looking so sharp up front.

Norwich or Burnley defenders: It’s hard to see this being a goal-fest, and both sides will be striving for a clean sheet. Burnley is right out of form unless Wednesday’s match suggests they’re turning that around. Nonetheless I am tempted by James Tarkowski (£4.9, NOR vs BUR), although this is admittedly a bit of a punt — after all, he has managed a total of only three points in his past SIX games.

Midfielders

Heung-Min Son (£10.9, AVL vs TOT): Son is surprisingly still only at 24.3% ownership, with price obviously playing a part, but his scoring has been excellent, with returns of +7 or more in six of his past ten games. If you are tempted to ship out a high-cost City or Liverpool player, Son could be the replacement for you. And if you don’t have funds for the Korean, Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3, AVL vs TOT) is an excellent budget-priced alternative.

Bukayo Saka (£6.8, ARS vs BHA): He’s still so cheap I had to double-check to make sure I’d got his price right. His statistics show a tendency to score well every two or three games, so since he didn’t score well in his last one, he could be due. And it’s a good fixture.

Christian Eriksen (£5.5, BRE vs WHU): His inspiring comeback continues. For a player at an enabler price, you get someone who is key to his team’s play, already showing that he can score and assist regardless of the opposition.

James Maddison (£6.8, LEI vs CPL): I don’t like that Leicester is up against the currently-miserly Palace, but his form has been improving steadily, and in the absence of Jamie Vardy he is the key player for his team. Leicester has games in hand, so bringing in Maddison makes sense for the future too.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.8, BRE vs WHU): He returned from injury earlier than expected and was straight back into the points. Brentford isn’t the easiest side to score against, but they do offer chances.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£12.5, AVL vs TOT): In the last game he failed to get on the scoreboard despite Spurs scoring five, but you wouldn’t bet on something like that happening again. Not that I am expecting Spurs to score five again, but Kane enters the weekend itching to ripple the net.

Alexandre Lacazette (£6.8, ARS vs BHA): He has been scoring points steadily rather than spectacularly, and hasn’t scored a goal from open play for ages. But I like the fixture.

Ivan Toney (£5.5, BRE vs WHU): Eriksen’s arrival has done him good: His scored are 17, 12 and 5 in the three games that Eriksen has played a full shift.

What do think of my picks? Am I right to ignore Liverpool, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs? Who have I missed? Let us know in the comments. And please let us know your captain for the week in our poll.

