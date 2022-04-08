EPL GW-32 FRIDAY Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

After a mini-double last week, followed by mid-week Champions League action, we are back with a standard single game-week for round 32. We may not have the extra games this time, but the slate of fixtures concludes with an absolute title cracker: Leaders Man City host Liverpool on Sunday! With just one point separating the two top sides, the outcome could ultimately determine the champion.

As always, Fantrax managers should be sure to join us in the countdown hour later today for confirmed lineups from the week’s first match, which is Newcastle vs. Wolves.

Friday, Feb 25

Newcastle vs Wolves

Willock is the only question mark for Newcastle as they look to recover from the drubbing against Spurs. Willock will face a late decision with a knee complaint. Hoever and Neves remain sidelined due to injury for Wolves whilst Jimenez remains out due to suspension.

Prediction: 2-1

Saturday, Feb 26

Everton vs Man United

Everton’s misery continues, which won’t be helped this weekend with the absence of Van de Beek, who is ineligible to face his parent club. Rangnick has cleared Ronaldo after the striker recovered from illness, but Cavani remains out till later this month with a calf injury. Luke Shaw is also still unavailable.

Prediction: 1-2

Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal were dealt a blow with Tierney set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, adding another name to a list of injured defenders that already included Tomiyasu. Partey will also miss out, but Pepe may return as the Gunners look to bounce back. Moder is out for Brighton whilst Webster may return after being out since Game-week 25.

Prediction: 1-1

Southampton vs Chelsea

Broja is another player unable to face his parent club so the Saints will be hoping Long can overcome an ankle injury to take his place. Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back from the smack-down delivered by Brentford, and the potential return of Pulisic may help. Hudson-Odoi remains out.

Prediction: 1-2

Watford vs Leeds

Watford have a clean bill of health going into this one, in what is a huge relegation clash. Leeds are not in the same condition, unfortunately, with multiple players out including Bamford, Firpo, Roberts, and Shackleton. Gelhardt is a slight doubt.

Prediction: 2-2

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Nakamba is the only slight doubt for Villa as they look to improve upon their recent form. Reguilon missed the win over Newcastle and will hope to return from his knee injury. Sessegnon has a clean bill of health but may be short of match fitness.

Prediction: 1-2

Sunday, Feb 27

Brentford vs West Ham

Brentford will be buzzing after their huge win over Chelsea and their squad is in good shape, with Dasilva the only absentee. West Ham featured yesterday in the Europa League, with Ogbonna the only absentee.

Prediction: 2-1

Leicester vs Crystal Palace

Ndidi and Vardy remain out for the Foxes, and Soumare and Perez are getting ever-closer to a return after long absences. Olise is set to miss out, but otherwise Crystal Palace are in good shape with respect to both fitness and form.

Prediction: 1-2

Norwich vs Burnley

This is another important battle at the bottom. Norwich is struggling with injuries, with forwards Idah and Sargent unavailable, but Williams and Aarons may return after missing out last time. Mee and Pieters remain out for Burnley.

Prediction: 2-1

Man City vs Liverpool

Dias remains out for Man City but otherwise Pep’s squad is injury-free. Liverpool is back to a clean bill of health. Both teams featured in the Champions league this week and both are geared up for a showdown with everything to play for.

Prediction: 2-2

