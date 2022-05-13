Fantrax GW-37 Player Picks

I love the EPL. We’re going into GW-37, and the only outcomes truly decided are that Norwich and Watford are being relegated. There’s so much to play for still, with the league title and the third team to be relegated still undetermined.

Five teams play twice this week: Everton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Burnley, and Leicester. Among those, Burnley and Everton are fighting for survival in a three-way battle that includes Leeds.

Also worth worrying about: Man United blanks GW-37 completely, while Liverpool and Chelsea players must survive the FA Cup on Saturday before playing their league matches midweek (Pool on Tuesday and Chelsea on Thursday), so injuries, suspensions and rotation are all risks.

While I’ll be recommending plenty of doubles, there are several single-gamer choices and big name players who are worth a look as always.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (EVE vs BRE, EVE vs CRY $12.22)

The Toffees are fighting to stay up, and they have conceded only once in the last three. Pickford is also being asked to make saves, which he has been doing. These are two home matches that Everton needs points from. There’s a good chance for at least one clean sheet.

~

Emiliano Martinez (AST vs CRY, AST vs BUR $10.53)

Villa and Martinez have two home games. Palace and Burnley aren’t scoring lots of goals, but they are scoring, so there’s no promise of a clean sheet here. He’s capable of big saves and big points, but he and Villa have been hit or miss.

Defenders

Vitalii Mykolenko (EVE vs BRE, EVE vs CRY $3.10)

The Ukrainian is a great value buy. He’s getting forward on the wings and is scoring points on both ends of the field. He has clean sheet possibilities, and there are attacking points to be had. Mason Holgate is another cheap ($5.99) option.

~

Connor Roberts (TOT vs BUR, AST vs BUR, $7.27)

Even when conceding (which they often do), Roberts still finds ways to put up fantasy points. He’s going to have to do some defending on the road, which he’s capable of, meaning a chance at some points along the way.

~

Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL vs NOR, $6.18)

Norwich has scored the fewest goals in the league. Ait-Nouri likes to get forward and should have chances against the already-relegated Canaries. He’s one affordable single gamer I’m looking at mostly because of his matchup

Midfielders

Son Heung-Min (TOT vs BUR, $20.54)

Son is absolutely on fire. with four goals plus an assist in his last three games, bringing him to 21 goals plus six assists on the season. Spurs are chasing Arsenal, and they face Norwich after Burnley.

~

Kevin De Bruyne (WHU vs MCI, $16.00)

The last time he didn’t register a goal or assist in an EPL game was March 14th (and he scored two with an assist in the one before that). At $16.00 he’s a steal still. West Ham isn’t a push over, but KDB (and therefore City) are on another level right now.

~

Conor Gallagher (AST vs CRY, EVE vs CRY, $13.68)

His price has dipped with his form, but he’s still the driving force of Palace as the Eagles finish the year comfortably mid-table. He’s still getting forward, creating chances, and taking shots (six over the last three games). He won’t be on too many squads, so he’s a differential pick.

~

Dwight McNeil (TOT vs BUR, AST vs BUR, $12.59)

Over two games there may be some points as Burnley fights to remain in the EPL. McNeil still is on set pieces and earns points across the field.

Forwards

Richarlison (EVE vs BRE, EVE vs CRY $9.90)

The Brazilian attacker has been in double digits for six of his last eight games. That’s good consistency. His last three home games (against Chelsea, Leicester, and Manchester United) were all double digits. This is a good value pick with a high upside. Alex Iwobi is a cheap option and is scoring his value over the last three games.

~

Danny Ings (AST vs CRY, AST vs BUR $6.75)

He has scored two goals in his last three games, and the one blank was against Liverpool. With Ollie Watkins a doubt, Ings has a more clear path to two starts. These are decent matchups too. He has seven goals plus six assists this season.

~

Jamie Vardy (WAT vs LEI, CHE vs LEI, $7.09)

Vardy scored two in his first start since returning from injury. He hasone good matchup, followed by a tougher one. The Foxes aren’t playing for much, but he’s an interesting differential pick.

~

Man City Attackers

Pick the one(s) you think will start and you can afford. It’s hard to pick just one.

Schedule Notes

Because of the FA Cup final on Saturday, the league matches start on Sunday. Spurs hosting Burnley is our only early match, which means we Fantrax managers get to see just those two confirmed lineups before our SUNDAY deadline. Come back to NMA during Sunday’s countdown hour for our DGW-37 Pre-Deadine Chat to see and analyze those.

And then a week from now, GW-38 will, like every year, kick off all ten matches at the same time, so plan ahead to tune in that week for ALL TWENTY CONFIRMED GW-38 LINEUPS. That Sunday (May 22) will be our last chat of the season too, so don’t miss it!

How many double game players do you have? Which big name players are going with? What City attackers are you looking at? Can you get KDB and Son in your lineup!? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

~