EPL DGW-37 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

Our penultimate game-week is both a double and a blank! Man United is the only team to miss out, while Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester feature twice. There’s plenty to play for: the League Title, UCL-qualifying Top-4, and relegation survival all still hang in the balance. Man City is favored for the title, with a three-point lead and recently-stamped superior goal-difference (thanks to Kevin De Bruyne!). Arsenal sits just one point above Spurs but with inferior goal difference. And at the bottom, Leeds is trying to recover ground recently lost to resurgent Burnley and Everton, though disadvantaged by having played one more game. Leeds has worst goal-difference by far, so the Peacocks need points on the board.

Sunday, May 15

Tottenham vs Burnley

Spurs are looking in good shape and form as they look to push Arsenal all the way, having gained a big psychological advantage with the North London Derby win. Romero will have to be assessed after missing out last time. Tarkowski and Rodriguez will have to be assessed, while Ben Mee remains “sidelined”.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Gerrard mentioned that Watkins has a small injury following the defeat to Liverpool. Ramsey is making progress but will still be a doubt. Guehi looks doubtful after limping off last time, but Guaita should return after having missed out last time.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Leeds vs Brighton

Leeds needs a miracle, but it won’t come in the form of Bamford who is out again — for the rest of the season by the looks of it. Harrison will face a late fitness test after coming off early against Chelsea. Brighton is in good shape and comes into this game in good form.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Watford vs Leicester

The hornets are already relegated and have plenty of players doubtful for this one, including: Cleverly, Femenia, King, Sarr and Dennis all out; the latter two look likely to be out for the final two games. Fofana should return for Leicester, which has no other notable recent absentees.

Prediction: 1-3

~

West Ham vs Man City

The fatigue of progressing deep into multiple competitions seems to be catching up with West Ham’s shallow squad, with recent top performer Benrahma a slight doubt along with M.Antonio and Dawson. Ogbonna remains out. Man City has eyes on the prize, but there are defensive concerns with Dias, Stones and Walker all out while Laporte and Fernandinho are unlikely to feature.

Prediction: 1-3

~

Wolves vs Norwich

Saiss missed out last time and looks doubtful coming into this one, whereas Podence is set to miss out. Norwich is a long-time relegated team and will be without Zimmerman and Normann, not that it matters now. This shouldn’t be too exciting.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Everton vs Brentford

Everton is still fighting for safety, but it looks unlikely that Mina will feature after picking up a recent injury complaint. Brentford’s Cannos and Pinnock missed out last time and will face a late test before potentially returning for this on.

Prediction: 2-1

Monday, May 16

Newcastle vs Arsenal

Trippier and Wilson may be in for starts after returning to the squad last game-week. Fraser may return although Fernandez looks unlikely. Arsenal is without Holding (one match ban), who was sent out for two yellows in the North London Derby, but White should return to the lineup after making the bench last time.

Prediction: 1-2

Tuesday, May 17

Southampton vs Liverpool

Southampton has no new injury concerns and are safe. Liverpool is still chasing the title, but player availability will have to be reconsidered after Saturday’s 120’ scoreless FA Cup Final. Fabinho is out, and there is the risk of further injuries/fatigue after the big game — Salah started but limped off at 33 minutes with a groin strain. His season could be over, which would be a shame with Real Madrid on the horizon. Likewise, VvD was forced off by injury, unable to retake the field for extra time. TAA, Konate, Hendo, Tiago, and Mane played the full 120, Robertson played 111’, and Diaz 98’. Meanwhile, Firmino came on late for a runout, so he might be available for a start. Expect heavy rotation after only two-days’ rest.

Prediction: 1-3

Thursday, May 19

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Everton would’ve played already so some of their doubts (Mina) may return for this as well as Van de Beek and Godfrey. Same goes with Palace who also feature on Sunday. No rotation expected.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Villa already features on Sunday, and Ramsey may return in this one if Sunday is too soon. Same goes with Burnley’s doubts. No heavy rotation expected.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Chelsea vs Leicester

Chelsea ran 120 minutes in losing the FA Cup Final on Saturday, so player availability awaits post-match assessment. Thiago, James, Rudiger, Jorginho, Alonso and Mount all went the full 120 minutes while Chalobah and Pulisic lasted 105’. Lukaku was spelled at 85’ and has been scoring well recently, so he may be back by Thursday.

Leicester will have played on Sunday, so neither team may be too fresh.

Prediction: 3-1

What are your predictions for the Title, Relegation and Top-4? What’s your strategy for your fantasy teams? Are you chasing or trying to sustain a lead? Please join us in the comments!

~