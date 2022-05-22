EPL GW-38 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

There is only one game week remaining, City or Liverpool for the EPL title? Spurs or Arsenal to cement top-four spot? Leeds or Burnley escaping the relegation zone? One final week of Premier League football and there is plenty still up for grabs!

Man City can win the title for the fourth time in five years with either a victory or dropped points from Liverpool. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopps’ Reds can steal the title from the Pep Guariola’s Citizens, but only if they beat Wolves and City drop points against Aston Villa.

Similarly, Tottenham can cement its position in the top four and secure a Champions League berth with a win or draw against Norwich. However, if Spurs play the ultimate ‘Spursy’ card and lose, the door opens for Arsenal to claim fourth with a home win against Frank Lampard’s now-safe Everton.

One can say that the competition for Europa League spots are up for the grabs between Man United and West Ham as well. But most importantly, Burnley and Leeds are on the relegation bubble tied on points, with the Clarets hosting Newcastle and the Peacocks visiting Brentford.

The final day of the FPL season can make or break mini-leagues across the globe. The Premier League’s final weekend gives us a canonical twenty teams playing ten matches that all kick off simultaneously at 16:00 BST on Sunday. Fantrax managers will be in their once-a-year frenzy as all twenty lineups (with their surprise starters / benchings) publish about 45 minutes before their deadline. Be here as the comments fly for that!

Now, that the fantasy managers know they need to do some serious planning in order to have a better finish, let’s look at the match preview, team news and predictions to boost their ranks.

Arsenal vs Everton

The Gunners are two points behind fourth-place Spurs, making this a must-win for the home side.

On the other hand, Everton secured Premier League survival in a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind win over Crystal Palace last time out, which means Frank Lampard’s men don’t have much to play for, so the ball is really on Arsenal’s side here.

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal: Rob Holding is back from suspension, whereas Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) remain out. There is uncertainty over Takehiro Tomiyasu after being withdrawn in the first half at Newcastle.

Everton: Jarrad Branthwaite returns after serving suspension, but Salomon Rondon remains banned. The forward joins Fabian Delph (muscle), Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) on the unavailable list, with Donny van de Beek (groin) and Ben Godfrey (thigh) unused substitutes on Thursday night.

Prediction: 2 – 1

Brentford vs Leeds

Brentford has won its last two games and are unbeaten in their last four home games. The Bees’ first season in the Premier League has been a successful one. Three points and Brighton losing would see them finish in the top-10, but they can still finish as low as 14th.

On the flip side, this game is crucial for Leeds. Thanks to sharing a point with Brighton, they could still save the season with help, but a Burnley win will ensure Leeds’ relegation.

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford: Frank Onyeka (ankle) may participate, while Ethan Pinnock (hamstring) is absent, alongside Zanka (thigh) and Saman Ghoddos (ankle).

Leeds: A late assessment will decide if Patrick Bamford (foot) can make it to the final day of the season aafter missing most of the season through injury. Daniel James and Luke Ayling are suspended, the latter using this time off to have successful knee surgery. Also, no Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) or Crysencio Summerville (ankle).

Prediction: 1 – 1

Brighton vs West Ham

Both teams have something to play for, with Brighton aiming to finish their first-ever top 10 season with a win, but a defeat could send the Seagulls as low as 14th. With just four wins, their home form has not particularly impressed; the 19 points they’ve picked up at home is the third-fewest in the league.

West Ham will give their everything to grab a spot in the Europa League. A win will see them finish sixth if Man United fails to win against Palace.

Injuries and Suspensions

Brighton: Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) missing. Although Enock Mwepu has recovered from a groin strain, Potter is unlikely to use him.

West Ham: Said Benrahma (ankle) is available for the trip to Brighton while center-backs Angelo Ogonna (knee) and Issa Diop (ankle) are not.

Prediction: 1 – 2

Burnley vs Newcastle

After the 1-1 draw to Villa, all Burnley has to do to escape the relegation zone is match the result of Leeds. The Clarets have enough ability to hold and look for counter, but Newcastle is revamped since finding new owners, so it’s going to be a tough task.

The Magpies, on the other hand, have been impressive in the second half of the season, thanks to an influx of talent and Eddie Howe’s brilliance, so it will be interesting to see what the new owners/manager have planned for the team next season.

Injuries and Suspensions

Burnley: Appealing Matthew Lowton‘s red card from Thursday night. Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) may possibly return, with Ben Mee (leg) and Erik Pieters (knock) doubtful. Yet Matej Vydra (knee), Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) have been ruled out.

Newcastle: Kieran Trippier got a runout in GW-37, so he could start on Sunday. Chris Wood could recover and have the chance to relegate former side Burnley. Fabian Schar went off with a concussion and Ryan Fraser tweaked a hamstring again during his cameo.

Prediction: 1 – 1

Chelsea vs Watford

Chelsea clinched a Champions League berth with the 1-1 draw to the Foxes and are hot favourites to end the season on a high against relegated Watford.

Watford can perhaps enjoy a last hurrah in the Premier League. Relegation owed to multiple reasons. For example, the Hornets have earned just one point from their last eight games and just ten points from their last 25. They have the league’s third-lowest scorers and have the third-worst defensive record at the same time.

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) and Ben Chilwell (knee) will return next pre-season, whilst Andreas Christensen has chosen to withdraw from recent squads.

Watford: Kiko Femenia and Joshua King have recovered from illness. Tom Cleverley (knock) and Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) could also feature, whilst Nicolas Nkoulou (groin) is a doubt. Emmanuel Dennis (knee), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Juraj Kucka (knee), Imran Louza (knee), Peter Etebo (knock) and Shaq Forde (ankle) are ruled out.

Prediction: 3 – 0

Crystal Palace vs Man United

Palace played top class football in the first half against Everton but were stunned by a comeback by Frank Lampard’s Toffees to fumble a 2-0 lead. Three points could see the Eagles move up to tenth place, but could end up in 14th instead. They’re unbeaten in their last five home games, but they face a Manchester United team with a purpose.

Red Devils’ season has been historically bad, their fewest points and most goals-conceded in the Premier League era. Hence, they’ll aim to salvage a Europa League spot before welcoming Erik Ten Hag to the Old Trafford.

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace: Ferguson, Olise, Tomkins, and McArthur are out of contention with injuries for the home side, while experienced midfielder Luka Milivojevic is pushing for a start.

Manchester United: Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho continue to recover, while Marcus Rashford should be fit for the decider. Both Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly are rated doubtful for Sunday.

Prediction: 0 – 2

Leicester vs Southampton

The Foxes are on a three-game unbeaten run. Guaranteed a top-10 finish, they’ll leapfrog Wolves into eighth if they win while Wolves don’t.

Southampton secured Premier League survival despite a poor run of results the last few months, collecting only one point across the last five league fixtures. The Saints have kept just two clean sheets away from home all season, the last in October, while the 39 away goals they’ve shipped is the third-most in the league.

Injuries and Suspensions

Leicester: Ndidi and Bertrand remain in the recovery room, while important midfielder Youri Tielemans should recover in time to face Southampton.

Southampton: Tino Livramento (knee), Fraser Forster (back) and Romain Perraud (foot) out for the Saints’ trip to Leicester City.

Prediction: 2 – 0

Liverpool vs Wolves

Liverpool can become the champions of England only by gaining three points while Man City fail to beat Steven Gerrad’s Aston Villa. Jurgen Klopp rested several first-team regulars and made nine changes in the 2-1 win over Southampton, but expect the best players back for the Reds six days ahead of their UCL final against Real Madrid. They are unbeaten a home this season, conceding just eight goals while scoring 46.

Wolves aim to clinch 8th position, but their last six away games have been drawn or decided by one goal, so Liverpool has too much quality for Wolves to beat them at Anfield.

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk should recover in time to be available in the decider, but Fabinho continues to recover. Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold should return to the starting XI as well.

Wolves: Max Kilman (knee), Romain Saiss (knock) and Nelson Semedo (hamstring) will not take part in GW-38.

Prediction: 3 — 1

Man City vs Aston Villa

Three points will guarantee Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City the Premier League title. The Citizens came from two goals behind to share the spoils with West Ham. As a result, a win over Villa will see them lift their EPL trophy. The title race would already be decided if Riyad Mahrez had scored his PK, but the Citizens must win another game, another three points for another Premier League title.

On the other hand, Aston Villa’s manager (former Liverpool captain) Steven Gerrard will have motivation and eagerness to help his former club to win the trophy, but it will be a not easy task for the Villans to be the actual villain of the Emirates Stadium story this week.

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City: Stones (muscle), Walker (ankle), and Dias (hamstring) are sidelined with injuries, but there are no suspended players in the home team.

Aston Villa: Ezri Konsa (knee) and Kortney Hause (abdominal) are out while Leon Bailey (ankle) may return for a few minutes.

Prediction: 3 — 1

Norwich vs Tottenham

The Canaries are stuck at the bottom with only 22 points, going out of the Premier League. Their draw at Wolves ended a five-game losing streak, but they have just one win from their last 15 league games and haven’t even scored in their previous four.

This puts Spurs in the best seat possible to earn at least the single point needed to secure fourth spot and Champions League qualification. Antonio Conte’s men have lost just once in their last ten league games and have enough ammunition to go for the win against the already relegated and league-bottom team.

Injuries and Suspensions

Norwich: Billy Gilmour (ankle) and Ben Gibson (back) may return for Sunday’s clash, whilst Mathias Normann (thigh) is fine following a return to training. Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Ozak Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmermann (groin) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) will certainly not feature.

Spurs: Sergio Reguilon (groin), Cristian Romero (hip), Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) are out with injuries.

Prediction: 0 – 3

[Stats and info referenced in this article were sourced from fantasyfootballscout.co.uk]

Please add your thoughts to the questions! Who is winning the EPL title – City or Liverpool? Europa League berth – United or West Ham? Spurs going to secure UCL spots or Arsenal takes over? Burnley or Leeds going out?

What are your predictions for the final game-week? Whom are you planning to captain? Are you playing a chip? Which players do you think can shine during the GW-38? How are your teams shaping up? What late news have you seen? Please join us in the comments below!

And be sure to join us here in the countdown hour for the Fantrax feeding frenzy followed by end-of-season fellowship as the matches unfold and the final places are decided live!

