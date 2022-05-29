Reader Poll: PFA Players’ Player of the Year

It’s that time of the year for the post season awards. Let’s take a look at the bookies’ favorites for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and then get our readers to chip in! Kevin De Bruyne is the current holder, winning it two years in a row now, a joint record for this award. With Man City dramatically lifting the title, he will stand a good chance of a hattrick.

Mo Salah - 2/7

No surprises that the league’s joint-top scorer is the odds on favorite. Salah pushed Liverpool all the way in the last game of the season, but in vein as Liverpool just missed out. We can’t forget how good Liverpool were, already picking up the two domestic cups. Salah scored 16 goals in his first 20 appearances before he went out to AFCON — then coming back to take the title decider to the last day of the season. Salah finishes with a huge 23 goals plus 14 assists.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/1

The current holder (two years running) is again on the list, to no one’s surprise given his contributions toward securing Manchester City a fourth league title in five years. De Bruyne got stronger as the season went on after shaking off some injury problems earlier on (missing the first give games bar a few minutes). He registered 15 goals plus 8 assists across the season.

Harry Kane - 14/1

Despite a slow start, 2021-22 was a good season for Kane, who fired Tottenham to a top-4 finish ahead of North London rivals Arsenal. Kane is known for his goals, getting 17 of them, but is also a huge provider with 11 assists, partnering well with Son. Kane scored four goals in his last three games as Spurs nicked 4th place with a game to go.

Bernardo Silva - 25/1

Consistency is the key with Bernardo, who featured in the core of Manchester City’s midfield, providing energy and tempo to Pep’s title winning side. Bernardo returned well with eight goals plus eight assists, but he is mostly recognised for his all-round performances and flexibility.

Virgil van Dijk - 25/1

The towering center-back is the only defender in amongst a list of attackers, showing throughout the campaign that he is clearly the best in the league at what he does. He’s the defender whom every attacker hates to face, plus he’s the defender who backstops Liverpool’s lethal, wing-backs so they can attack, so he’s in with a small chance at least.

Phil Foden - 30/1

Foden won the young players award last year, and his continued progress has landed him as an outsider among the bookies’ favorites. Foden is now integral to Pep’s side, featuring as a false-9. Foden tallied an impressive nine goals plus six assists, strong considering he missed out entirely for ten games and had only cameos in a handful of others.

~

Poll Who is your Player of the year? Mo Salah

Kevin De Bruyne

Harry Kane

Bernardo Silva

Virgil Van Dijk

Phil Foden

Other (provide name in comments) vote view results 73% Mo Salah (11 votes)

0% Kevin De Bruyne (0 votes)

13% Harry Kane (2 votes)

0% Bernardo Silva (0 votes)

0% Virgil Van Dijk (0 votes)

0% Phil Foden (0 votes)

13% Other (provide name in comments) (2 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

~

Source: https://www.fourfourtwo.com/us/features/pfa-player-of-the-year-power-rankings-manchester-city-liverpool-chelsea-arsenal-tottenham

~