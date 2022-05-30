Reader Poll: Barclay’s EPL Manager of the Year

There were five official nominations for the Barclay’s EPL 2021-2022 Manager of the Season Award: Thomas Frank, Pep Guadiola, Eddie Howe, Jurgen Klopp, and Patrick Viera. But for the sake of argument, I’m going to replace Eddie Howe and Patrick Viera (both deserving) with David Moyes and Graham Potter. Hey, it’s my article!

Let’s run the rule over each candidate.

Thomas Frank - Brentford

Brentford was promoted to the the EPL along with Watford and Norwich. Of the three, the Bees are the only one who will be back in the EPL next season, finishing a respectable 13th on 46 points. Frank started the season with the classic “shock” win on opening weekend, stunning Arsenal 2-0. That win turned out not be a fluke: They lost only once in their first seven games and remained mid-table for most of the season. Even with two big stretches of losses (four then five), Frank kept the team competitive, including a huge 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Frank’s men were fearless, and even fought through losing their starting keeper for a stretch. Ivan Toney led the team with 12 goals, but otherwise the scoring was spread out, someone always seeming to come through when needed. Staying up in the EPL is no easy task, and Frank deserves to be on this list.

David Moyes - West Ham

The Hammers qualified for European football once again, and actually had a legit shot to qualify top six. Sadly, they were denied by a not so great run of form during the run-in. Moyes coaxed the most out of Jared Bowen, who was a revelation with double-digit goals and assists. Injuries presented a challenge in defense, which Moyes navigated with smart rotation and a solid midfield. Moyes has built a quality side, and one can expect the Hammers to fight for honors again next season.

Graham Potter - Brighton

Brighton finished in 16th last season. To this year finish 8th is quite the accomplishment, especially for a team who lacked a consistent source of goals (their leading scorer tallied only eight). But Brighton rarely beat themselves either, their defense grinding out a league high 15 ties and finishing 6th in goals-against.

Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Of course the manager of the league winner should be on this list, and we know that Pep is one of the best year in and year out. City scored 99 goals this season while conceding only 26, both the best in the league. At times the Citizens looked unplayable, including 6 games with 5 or more goals. Goals game from across the squad, and even without an out and out striker, Pep’s team consistently lit up the scoreboard. But that much talent can be hard to manage. Yet, somehow, the Spaniard somehow knows just how to get the most out of his players. Look no further than the two goals and two assists provided by his substitutes on to help clinch the title on the final day. He is without doubt a master of his craft.

Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool

Klopp and Liverpool haven’t lost in the EPL in 2022. In fact during that time, they have tied only three times: draws at Chelsea, at City, and at home to Spurs. Klopp pushed City to the brink, all while pulling off winning Carabao Cup and FA Cup campaigns and prosecuting the Champions League tournament all the way to the final. And don’t forget, he lost two of his world-class starters when Mo Salah and Sadio Mané left for the African Cup of Nations. Tied with City for the best goals-against, and second in goals-for, it’s hard to believe Liverpool could finish as runners-up to City in an EPL season in which the Reds lost only two league matches.

We now know, of course, that the official award went to Jurgen Klopp. But do you agree with that decision? Register your vote in our poll and then let us what you’re thinking (and what you’re drinking).

~

Poll Which EPL gaffer did the most with what he had in 2021-22? Thomas Frank - Brentford

Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool

Pep Guardiola - Man City

David Moyes - West Ham

Graham Potter - Brighton

Thomas Frank - Brentford

Other - Post in Comments vote view results 0% Thomas Frank - Brentford (0 votes)

60% Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool (3 votes)

40% Pep Guardiola - Man City (2 votes)

0% David Moyes - West Ham (0 votes)

0% Graham Potter - Brighton (0 votes)

0% Thomas Frank - Brentford (0 votes)

0% Other - Post in Comments (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

~