EPL DGW-36 FPL Player Picks

We are in the final stage of the season, all set for the biggest double game-week in a season that had the most double game-weeks in a long time.

If you still have one of the chips of bench boost or (especially) free hit, then it’s the best time to use it in any of the remaining three weeks.

GW-36 presents 12 teams doubling:

Three of those teams double in GW-37 as well: Everton, Aston Villa & Leicester.

Goalkeeper

Ederson (£6.1m, Man City vs Newcastle; Wolves vs Man City)

Brazilian keeper Ederson is likely one of the most safest option to opt for the double. He’s a certain starter for the Citizens defense, with eight clean sheets this calendar year and high probability of adding at least one more against Newcastle or Wolves.

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9m, Leicester vs Everton; Norwich)

One of the appealing teams in this DGW – other than Chelsea – is Leicester, but one can already see Brenden Rodgers has began his much-needed rotation of the squad given the Foxes’ also have a Europa Conference League fixture coming up this week. Hence, captain Schmeichel is about the only player from either side who looks assured of back-to-back starts and with a chance of grabbing a clean sheet against his DGW opponents. Plus, the Foxes’ also have a double in GW-37.

Defenders

Marcos Alonso (£5.6m, Chelsea v Wolves, Leeds vs Chelsea)

Macros Alonso has been in great form with 14 shots and creating almost as many chances in his last five appearances for Chelsea. A fullback who can provide dangerous crosses and strike inside the box is just the player needed for a DGW, especially when facing attack-minded teams like Wolves and Leeds.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m, Man City vs Newcastle; Wolves vs Man City)

Aymeric Laporte has played a major part in Manchester City’s 17 clean sheets this season, and he will have chances to grab a couple more in DGW. Plus, the Spain international is one of the few players that Pep Guardiola is unlikely rotate given his importance in the back line. It’s not a bad call to have two Manchester City players in defense when they face Newcastle and Wolves.

Cancelo (£7.2m, Manchester City vs Newcastle; Wolves vs Manchester City)

The Portuguese sensation has been just world class, and he has started – including Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) — over 93% of the league matches. Despite the Champions League second leg semi-final clash with Real Madrid, Cancelo will most likely start both Premier League fixtures with the title race still on, So he should produce what he’s been doing all season: points.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m, Liverpool vs Tottenham, Aston Villa vs Liverpool)

There is a reason why Jurgen Klopp decided to rest TAA in Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Newcastle — so that the English international can feature in the next several games. Not much can be said other than having him in the team is just a blessing, given his impressive numbers week in week out. Another fullback in Red hot-form is Andrew Robertson, but there is a chance of he is rotated in one of these games.

Midfielders

Anthony Gordon (£4.6m, Leicester vs Everton, Watford vs Everton)

Such a cheap price-tag who is such a good enabler and facilitator , Gordon is to go for. Playing as an attacking midfielder, a regular starter for Frank Lampard and making an impact can be a decent enough option. Most importantly, he saves enough money for you to accommodate other premium players.

Bukayo Saka (£6.7m, Arsenal vs Leeds, Tottenham vs Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta young guns have been fantastic, and Bukayo Saka is leading the line with has 14 goal-contributions in his previous 19 fixtures. The English winger who has penalty-taking, corner-delivering, and chance creations responsibilities is not a bad player to have on your team.

Son Heung-min (£11.0m, Liverpool vs Spurs, Spurs v Arsenal)

One of the most underrated players in the Premier League, Son has been shining for Spurs once again. He has the joint-best non-penalty xGI tally over his last six Premier League matches and has 28 goal contributions this term. Despite tough fixtures against Liverpool and Arsenal, the South Korean has mostly turned up in big matches and even already scored against the two teams he is facing in DGW earlier in the season.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) is also another option who has the most assists (9) since his full debut in February for Spurs.

Mo Salah (£13.3m, Liverpool vs Tottenham, Aston Villa vs Liverpool)

Another Liverpool star who spent most of his time on the bench and just featured for 21 minutes against Newcastle will also be ready for the double. Despite his exertions in the Champion’s League second leg semifinal victory at Villareal, the Premier League’s top scorer will be motivated to put a couple in the net to keep the title race alive against Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m, Manchester City vs Newcastle; Wolves vs Manchester City)

One more player on the bench in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Leeds was their playmaker Kevin De Bryune. The Belgian great has played a direct part in almost 50% of the goals that the Citizens have scored in his presence this calendar year. The likes of TAA, Salah, and KDB who were rested in GW-35 are must-haves to earn more than decent points this week.

Forwards

Ollie Watkins (£7.4m, Burnley vs Aston Villa, Aston Villa vs Liverpool)

Villa’s Watkins has nine goals and two assists now while being a regular starter for Steven Gerrad’s side. Plus, the England international also has a double in GW-37 as well.

Edward Nketiah (£5.5m, Arsenal vs Leeds, Tottenham vs Arsenal)

Arsenal’s young striker Nketiah is in top form, emerging as a favorable option for DGW-36. The English forward has started the last four games and scored two goals, clearly the first choice striker now over Alexandre Lacazette.

Richarlison (£7.5m, Leicester vs Everton, Watford vs Everton)

The Brazlian Richarlison has eight goals and four assists in 22 starts. However, the striker also has four goals in the last five games which is something that is very much needed for Everton to escape the relegation zone when they face the Foxes and Watford. Richarlison has 41% of the Toffees’ goal involvement this season, and is clearly their best player and FPL asset.

Harry Kane (£12.4m, Liverpool vs Spurs, Spurs v Arsenal)

Despite having an ‘off’ season, Harry Kane has 13 goals plus 10 assists this season, which really are not bad numbers at all. With Spurs pushing to cement their Champions League berth, the lethal English striker may find a couple of chances in the final third to put the ball into the net despite facing the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal who are fighting for their own objectives of the season.

