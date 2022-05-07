EPL DGW-36 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

DGW-36 is expected to have huge impact across the table. Liverpool welcomes top-four chasing Tottenham in the biggest match of the weekend. A win for Liverpool could leapfrog them over Man City into first place, and it could leave Tottenham five points behind Arsenal going into the North London derby in midweek. Relegation contenders Leeds and Everton both have double game-weeks that could go a long way toward deciding where they stand at the end of the season.

SATURDAY

BRE vs SOU

Brentford welcomes Southampton to the Brentford Community Stadium in one of four simultaneous game-week openers. Both teams are on 40 points with little to play for, leaving them eight points from 18th placed Everton with just four games to go. Brentford remains without Sergi Canos who is still a few weeks away. Tino Livramento is ruled out for the Saints.

Prediction: 2-2

~

BUR vs AVL

In-form Burnley has won three of the last four, leapfrogging Everton and Leeds into 16th place on 34 points. The high-flying Clarets have turned around since sacking Sean Dyche and the appointing Mike Jackson as stand-in manager. Aston Villa has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, winning only one of the last five matches.

Pieters, Cornet, and Jay Rodriguez are all doubts for Burnley, while Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey are set to face late fitness tests for Aston Villa.

Prediction: 2-1

~

CHE vs WOL

Chelsea welcomes Wolves to Stamford Bridge knowing they need all three points to stay above Arsenal only three points behbind. In recent weeks, the Blues have struggled for form, winning only two of their last five matches. Wolves haven’t fared any better, winning one and losing four of their last five. Kante and Christensen are doubts for Chelsea, while Wolves are without Semedo and Kilman.

Prediction: 2-0

~

CRY vs WAT

Watford travels to Crystal Palace knowing relegation is virtually certain. Five straight losses have seen the Hornets drop to 19th place, 12 points behind 17th place Leeds. The Eagles come into this fixture in a much better state, placed 12th and with very little left to play for. Palace have no new injury problems while Tom Cleverly and Craig Cathcart are doubts for Watford.

Prediction: 2-1

~

BHA vs MUN

Brighton welcomes Man United in confident form, having gotten the better of both Arsenal and Tottenham in recent weeks. The Seagulls’ recent improved form has seen them rise into the top half of the table, sitting above Newcastle in 9th place. Man United lags behind the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for the top four while having played two games more than their rivals. Victories in the Reds Devils’ last two games probably won’t be enough to improve their position against either Gunners or Spurs. Enock Mwepu is set the miss the game for Brighton, while the Red Devils remain without Sancho and Rashford.

Prediction: 1-1

~

LIV vs TOT

Title-chasing Liverpool faces top-four hopeful Tottenham in the Premier League’s blockbuster clash of the weekend. Last midweek, the Reds progressed to the final of the Champions League by overcoming an early scare to secure a 3-2 semifinal victory over Villareal. The Reds come into this fixture knowing they need all three points to remain within touching distance of the pace-setting Citizens who are one point ahead. Tottenham has faltered in recent weeks to fall two points behind Arsenal in the top-four race. Firmino is a doubt for the Reds, and Reguilon is ruled out for Spurs.

Prediction: 3-1

SUNDAY

ARS vs LEE

Fourth-place Arsenal comes into this match knowing that a win might see them go five points clear of rivals Spurs who travel to face Red-hot Liverpool this weekend. The Gunners have bounced back from three straight defeats to win their last three. Leeds has been unable to fix a chronically leaky defense, and now goal-scoring deficiencies have arisen despite the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and the appointment of Jesse Marsch. The Peacocks have been dragged into the relegation battle by the improved form of Burnley and Everton’s shock win over Chelsea plus game in hand. Ben White is a doubt for the Gunners, but Liam Cooper is expected to return for the Peacocks.

Prediction: 3-1

~

LEI vs EVE

Relegation-threatened Everton is eager to get the better of a Leicester side still reeling from a Europa Conference League semifinal knock out by the Mourinho-inspired Roma team. The Toffees will kick on from an unexpected victory over Chelsea last week. Leicester sits in 11th with little left to play for. The Foxes have no new injury problems; Everton’s Donny Van de Beek and Andre Gomes are doubts.

Prediction: 0-1

~

NOR vs WHU

Rock-bottom Norwich welcomes West Ham in what is expected to be another dead rubber fixture. The Hammers need to pick themselves up quickly for this fixture after crashing out of the Europa League semifinal 1-3 at the hands (or feet?) of Eintracht Frankfurt. Expect a fairly open match with both teams playing for pride. Norwich and West Ham have no new injury updates.

Prediction: 1-3

~

MCI vs NEW

Pep Guardiola will need all his mojo to lift the spirits of his players after a last-minute collapse that swept them out of the Champions League at Real Madrid. The Citizens were shocked by 90th and 91st-minute goals from Rodrigo that took the game to extra time in which Karim Benzema notched a PK that left Man City’s first Champion League title hopes in tatters. Pep knows his side needs a win against high-flying Newcastle if he is to maintain the one-point lead over Liverpool in the title race.

Kyle Walker is a doubt after pulling up against Real Madrid. Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, and Callum Wilson are all doubts for Newcastle.

Prediction: 2-0

DGW Fixtures

AVL vs LIV

Liverpool will be eager to make it two out of two when they travel to face Steven Gerrard-led Aston Villa while hoping Champions League disappointment leads Man City intro dropping points in one of their two matches in this double game-week. The Villans have lost three of their last five matches.

Prediction: 1-3

~

LEE vs CHE

Leeds welcomes Chelsea to Elland Road in the second of two matches against top-four sides in this DGW. The Peacocks know they need to get at least three points from these two fixtures if they are to finish the game-week outside of the relegation zone. Chelsea will be eager to take advantage of a Leeds defense that has failed to impress all season.

Predictions: 0-2

~

LEI vs NOR

A dead rubber looks on the cards in this fixture, both teams left with very little to play for this season. Just one victory for each sides in their last five matches means fans might have to settle for a below-par affair between these two teams.

Prediction: 2-2

~

WAT vs EVE

Everton travels to Watford in a match that is expected to have a huge say in how the bottom half of the table shapes up by the end of DGW-36. With two winnable fixtures on paper in this DGW, a win for the Toffees might see them rise as high as 16th. Watford won’t also want to go down without a fight. Therefore, a tense and feisty encounter should be expected when both teams take to the field on Wednesday.

Prediction: 0-1

~

WOL vs MCI

Man City will be hoping to complete a double over Wolves when they travel to Molineux Stadium on Wednesday. The Citizens know there is no room for slip ups if they are to remain ahead of second place Liverpool with only a single point separating them. The Citizens won the corresponding fixture 1-nil earlier in the season.

Prediction: 0-2

~

TOT vs ARS

Our DGW is capped by the North London Derby. Form and league position gets thrown out of the window when these two sides meet. The added incentive of a top-four place up for grabs can only add to the desire and tense nature of this fixture. Results from the weekend will determine just how significant the derby will be for the top four race. Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 earlier in the season.

Prediction: 2-2

What are your predictions for DGW-36? Have you used the free-hit chip? What transferred player are you keeping eyes on? Who’s on your watch list? Please log in and let us know in the comments below!

~