Transfer Spotlight: Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic

After securing the service of rising German left wing-back Robin Gosens in the winter transfer window, Inter Milan management was not able to convince Ivan Perisic to renew his contract over the offer he received from Tottenham in the Spring. The 33 year old World Cup 2018 finalist opted to reunite with tactician Antonio Conte who was at Inter Milan’s helm in the 2020-21 season when Inter broke Juventus’ Serie A record winning streak by winning the title. Ivan Perisic joins Tottenham on a free transfer as soon as the summer window opens.

Background

Ivan Perisic was born in February 1989 to a Croatian family. He is the product of Hajduk and Sochaux youth academies. At age 20, Perisic failed to break into the first team of French outfit Sochaux and therefore was sold for €250,000 to Club Brugge on a three year deal. The young Croatian impressed for his age both domestically and in Europa League, rewarded with a renewed three year deal in the Summer of 2010.

Season 2010-11 was a breakthrough season; he scored 22 goals to claim top goalscorer award as well as Belgium player of the year. Dortmund scouts secured a €5m transfer deal for the maturing talent in Summer 2011. The next season went by with Perisic warming the bench more than playing, which lead him to complain to Croatian media about coach Jurgen Klopp in mid 2012-13. Klopp obviously had to offload him since Perisic was in the depth pool at the time for Dortmund.

His next destination was also in Germany under Wolfsburg’s flag, making 70 appearances in two seasons scoring 18 goals. In 2015, his quality attracted newly purchased Inter Milan. The Italians spent €19m to acquire his services. Inter was struggling to catch top form, making huge changes every summer until sealing a deal with most recent successful coach Antonio Conte. Inter finished in second in the Covid-stunted 2019-20 season.

Before the appointment of the current Spurs coach, Perisic was loaned to Bayern Munich for his first major league title and the Champions League in one season. His contribution was a reflection of his 2018 World Cup performance. His return to Inter Milan in 2020-21 ended with Inter Milan winning Serie A after 11 consecutive Juventus titles.

Conte left the club while Perisic remained to work under Simeone Inzaghi in the former’s last year under contract. Inter Milan won the Italian Cup in a thrilling 4-2 victory over Juventus and was the only team besides Real Madrid to defeat Liverpool in a 90 minute match in the most recent UCL season, but Inter was ultimately knocked out on aggregate score 2-1. This video showcases his assist mastery only in the last season and it includes all the goals he scored as well:

How Will Perisic Fit In At Tottenham?

Ivan Perisic’s move builds Tottenham’s depth to pursue both EPL and UCL next season. For one, the early signing of a player that enjoys playing under coach Conte indicates the club backs Conte’s transfer requirements. Spurs fans can expect strong transfers that will serve Conte’s style of football and hope for success next season.

Tactically, Perisic can cover all positions on the left flank from defense to attack. He is a little weaker on defense, but a counterattack would be devastating for the opposition. Tottenham has been targeting younger prospects in recent years, and the same may continue, but backing Conte’s plans may signal a different approach this summer.

Regardless of Perisic’s age, he is at the top of his game at age 33. It is too early to speculate where he will be deployed on the field, as it depends on who goes and who stays over the next two months. However, his experience and competency in the left flank gives the London club more flexibility in the transfer window.

His heat map from last season is testament to his physical ability and outstanding fitness. He appeared in 35 matches as a starter, playing an average of 81 minutes per match. He scored eight goals and created another seven.

Fantasy Prospects

Ivan Perisic must be monitored before bringing him into your fantasy team. He is most valuable on the field as a chance creator (before the assist). He records an assist or goal now and then, but he is not consistent. Considering his age, Conte may not play him as much since the Italian is asking for depth to cover experience on the field over EPL, UCL, FA and EFL. I may be wrong here though, and considering that most Italian clubs are well versed in defence in comparison to EPL, Perisic has what it takes to make it big without notice.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from: skysports.com, whoscored.com, and sofascore.com.

After seven years in Italy, was this the right move for Perisic? Was he a good pick up for Conte’s search of depth? Will he start in most matches or will he be a depth option for the Champions League? Will he become an important fantasy option? Please log in and tell us what you think!

