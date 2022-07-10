EPL Transfer Spotlight: Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus

Take a walk into Arsenal’s dressing room and scream the name Gabriel, you’d probably have the gazes of three Brazilians fixed upon you hoping for clarification as to which of the Gabriels is being called on. Arsenal wasted little time in adding to the number of Gabriels at the club by signing Gabriel Jesus from Man City. The Brazilian was signed on a long term contact for a fee believed to be in the region of 45 million.

Arsenal fans would have been left in awe by the debut performance of Gabriel Jesus in the match against Nuremburg which saw him play a huge part in four goals. Gabriel and Mohamed (pun intended) came together to help dig the gunners out of two-nil first half deficit to help the Gunners to a 5-3 victory.

Gabriel has grown from a street painter in Sao Paulo to someone who has a huge mural of him painted on the wall above his Sao Paulo neighborhood.

Background

Gabriel Fernando de Jesus was born on the 3rd of April 1997 to Diniz de Jesus (father) and Vera Lucia Jesus (mother) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He is the last born in a family of four, including three boys and a girl. In most families, being the last born comes with preferential treatment such as being pampered and enjoying little workload compared to older siblings. For Gabriel, the reality was the opposite. His mum ingrained discipline in him and made him go out to hustle on the streets of Sao Paolo.

Like Darwin Nunez, Gabriel began playing football on the street of his hometown at a very tender age. Gabriel Jesus’s father Diniz left the family when Gabriel was still very young. Gabriel’s mother, Vera Lucia, worked as a domestic maid to become the family’s main provider.

Gabriel’s development as a footballer can be traced to street football, which he began as early as age five. As a child, he played as a central midfielder rather than a striker. After playing street football for some time, Gabriel featured for a number of local teams (including one named Little Kids of the Environment). Twenty-nine goals in an under-15 tournament for amateur club Anhanguera Associacao Paulista caught the attention of some of the region’s bigger sides.

At 15, Gabriel joined Palmeiras, where he played for the youth team. However, fans clamored for his promotion to the senior team within a year. During this period, the Palmeiras senior side was flirting with relegation. Gabriel’s path was fast-tracked due to the team’s dire situation, and at 18 he single-handedly led them to their first league title in 22 years.

Gabriel’s exploits for Palmeiras earned him the nickname “Little Neymar” and also placed him on the wish-list of several European clubs including Man City and Barcelona. A phone call from Pep Guardiola convinced him that Man City was the perfect place to nurture his talent. The Citizens signed him in 2017 for a reported fee of 33 million.

When Jesus traveled to England, he came with his mother and an elder brother plus two friends who helped him settle down. He maintains that, if his mother had allowed him, he would have brought his whole neighborhood to England. Mum still plays an important role in his life to date. She controls his finances and private relationship lifestyle in a bid to keep him grounded and disciplined.

Signed to act as understudy to the aging Sergio Aguero and eventually succeed him as the club’s focal point, Jesus has enjoyed mixed fortunes at the Etihad. A tally of 95 goals in 236 games, with most of his appearances coming from the bench, looks like an impressive statistic. But a closer look at his games and performances for the Citizens shows that stats don’t tell the full story.

Style of Play

Gabriel is an average height, hardworking, versatile team player who can feature in a number of positions across the forward line. Primarily a center-forward, the Brazilian is also accustomed to playing as left and right-winger, or even behind the striker. Understat.com shows that he has played 6400 minutes as a central forward, 1100 minutes as a right-winger, and 540 minutes as a left-winger. When playing as a winger, Gabriel’s fast feet and technique help him cut into the middle to create chances for others or take a shot at a goal. His ability to comfortably play with both feet makes it hard for defenders to predict his next move.

As a central forward, Gabriel is adept at positioning himself just between the two center-backs where he can use his pace and technique to gain an advantage. Unlike many other forwards who like positioning themselves between two defenders and end up being caught offside, Jesus is an expert at avoiding the offside flag. He times his runs to perfection, blistering pace assuring him that he can beat opponents when the ball gets played in behind.

Apart from staying close to the center-backs and finishing off chances, Gabriel is also an excellent dribbler. His dribbling ability is mostly on display when he receives the ball out wide or closer to the midfield as he’s able to effortlessly carry the ball forward and closer to the goal area than most forwards. His 68% dribble success rate puts him ahead of 98% of wingers. He also possesses excellent creative passing ability. Gabriel’s expected 0.23 assists per 90mins is more than 90% of wingers.

Under Pep Guardiola, Jesus became accustomed to playing in a system that features a front five, which means there’s a lot of intricate passing and movement. Gabriel has become adept at receiving the ball in tight spaces and making a sharp turn to create space for a shot or a layoff to a teammate. His deft first touch also makes him a good outlet to offload the ball to when the team is under pressure. His key pass rate is more than 89% of forwards and a shot creation action of 3.35 is more than 91% of fellow forwards.

Defensively, Jesus is the dream team player. One of the most noticeable aspects of his game is his tireless running and tracking back, which is why playing on the flank has never been a problem for him. His ability to hassle defenders will be important for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s style revolves around the high-pressing game. Gabriel’s constant intelligent runs when his team is on the attack also help create space for his teammates as he helps draw defenders away. Take a look at every goal Gabriel scored for Manchester City.

How He Will Fit In At Arsenal

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s and Alexandre Lacazette’s departures mean Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the only senior center forwards at the club. Gabriel will be expected to go straight into the starting team while Nketiah acts as backup. Gabriel has all the traits that Arteta wants in a striker: receive the ball with his back to goal and hold up play till teammates push forward.

Due to his ability to drop deep and facilitate play for the team, Arteta persisted with Alexandre Lacazette as the club’s first-choice striker for the majority of last season despite his low output in front of goal, making him an extra midfielder when necessary. Jesus will bring these same qualities plus he can put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis.

Hiss ability to drop deep means he mostly drags center-backs out of position and sometimes forces teams to play high-line, leaving a lot of space to run into when a through pass is played. His physical strength and low center of gravity make it hard for him to get bullied off the ball while enabling him to challenge defenders for the ball when passes are played forward.

The presence of Gabriel Jesus shouldn’t lead to a change in formation for Arteta. He is expected to slot straight into the void left by former club captain Lacazette, while the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe and Pepe play from the flanks. On occasions when the team is desperately in need of goals, playing in a front two alongside Nketiah should be a common feature. While Jesus can also be shifted to the left late into games to accommodate Nketiah as the central striker.

Fantasy Prospects

In a summer when signing elite strikers has been the theme among Premier League big clubs, the Gunners have responded to the moves of Erling Haaland to Man City and Darwin Nunez to Liverpool by adding Gabriel Jesus to their ranks. Admittedly not as deadly, many would argue that he can become just as clinical if he enjoys consistent playing time and the full backing of his manager. If Arteta can get Gabriel anywhere near the level we widely believe he can reach, he will be a sensation for FPL managers and the Gunners this season.

Fairly priced at 8m, Jesus is a less expensive option than Kane, Haaland and Nunez. The Brazilian’s name should be on the scoresheet regularly as he has the likes of Odegaard, Saka, and Martinelli behind him to create goal-scoring chances. Despite being early days, his connection with Martinelli and Nketiah in his debut for the Gunners against Nuremberg was evident as their combination led to four of the five goals scored in the match.

Previous experience of closely working with Mikel Arteta during his time at Man City and proven Premier League experience means Gabriel should need little time to adapt to his new club. He is expected to kick on from the first day of the season, making him an excellent option for FPL managers for their opening day teams.

The only negative or fear for FPL managers with Gabriel is his status of being a below-par finisher, his biggest criticism to date. He has underperformed his expected goals in every season since he joined the Citizens with the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons being exceptionally poor. His inability to put away chances on a regular basis is a well-publicized part of his game. His failure to also become a proficient penalty taker also counts against him when compared to Haaland and Kane. Saka or Martinelli will be expected to be placed ahead of Jesus among the Gunners’ penalty takers.

However, despite the above-stated concerns, He remains an interesting option for FPL managers as it is believed constant playing time and working with Mikel Arteta will bring out the best in him. A confident Gabriel Jesus can be just as deadly and profitable for FPL managers as any other striker in the Premier League.

Stats, quotes and info for this article were sourced from fantasypremierleague.com, breakingthelines.com, brotherlygame.com, arsenal.com, thefootballfaithful.com.

What do you think about Gabriel Jesus? Is he already in your fantasy plans, or will you wait to see how Mikel Arteta works him in next season?

