Transfer Spotlight: Brighton & Hove Albion’s Deniz Undav

Only four teams scored fewer goals than Brighton last season, and three of them were relegated (the other was Wolves, who finished just behind BHA in the table). No player reached double digits for the Seagulls; leading scorers Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard both finishing with eight. It’s a testament to the team that they scored so little and still finished in the top half of the table.

So, like many teams in the EPL, Brighton are in need of a true goal scorer. Enter Deniz Undav, who BHA brought in from the Belgian first division for £6M. Officially bought in January then loaned back to Union SG to finish the season, he now joins his new club ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Background

Undav is a 25 year German striker who has climbed the through the ranks to finally find himself with a chance to make his mark in the EPL. In 2019-2020 he was playing in lower level German football before making the move to Union SG, then in the Belgian First Division B. He was a key to their promotion to the Belgian First Division A, and last season he scored 27 goals plus 13 and won the Footballer of the Season for the Belgian top flight.

It’s a fairytale story of a player who has earned his way to the next level. And a player with that mentality seems like a good fit for Graham Potter and the club.

These highlights show that he’s often inside the box where a striker should be, but also he has great vision and can score in different ways.

How Will Undav Fit in at Brighton?

Brighton desperately need someone who can score, and Undav is a true striker. With a goal scoring record like his, I have to think that Undav gets a chance from day one. Potter and BHA play conservatively, as their goal scoring record shows, so Undav will have to convert on the few chances he does get.

There’s a chance he’s on PKs, as BHA had mixed success with those last season. He scored three penalties last season, and has scored all eight of his chances from the spot in his career.

Fantasy Prospects

Let’s be clear that the Belgian First Division A is not the EPL, so I’m doubtful we will see the kind of goal scoring that he enjoyed last season. I’m very much taking a wait and see approach here. As we saw with Brighton attackers last season, there was value in picking them at the right moments and in the right matchups. He will need time to adjust, but he has shown that he can score. There seems to be a bit of assuredness in his play and attitude. He’s one that I’m going to be keeping my eye on.

