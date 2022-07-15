EPL Transfer Spotlight: Leeds’ Luis Sinisterra

Leeds’ busy summer transfer window continues with the signing of winger Luis Sinisterra in a deal worth £21m.

The 23-year-old penned a five-year contract to join Elland Road after leaving Dutch club Feyenoord, becoming Leeds United’s sixth summer signing after Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams.

The Colombian prefers playing out wide as a winger, offering Jesse Marsch a potential replacement for Raphinha who went to Barcelona. With important players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips exiting the club this summer, Leeds has moved quickly to maintain and improve the squad.

“It’s amazing to be here,” Sinisterra said after the club’s first training session. “The team is amazing and they gave me a warm welcome. I’m enjoying my time already.”

“It’s a beautiful team. Leeds gave me the confidence from the beginning when we started talking, the coach also gave me the confidence and that’s why I chose Leeds. Also, it’s an historic club with beautiful fans and I feel ready to compete in the Premier League.”

Background

The winger was born on 17 June 1999 in Santander de Quilichao, Colombia. He began his football career with Colombian side Once Caldas and eventually established himself in the first team.

With 43 appearances for his boyhood club in two years, the youngster managed to raise the attention of Dutch side Feyenoord where he – in July 2018 – signed a three-year contract with an option for two more for a reported fee of €2 million.

The right-footed winger regularly played for Feyenoord’s U-21 side and made seven senior appearances during his first season at De Kuip, before he established himself in the first-team during the 2019-20 campaign.

Prior to the Eredivisie ending for the pandemic, the youngster started 21 of Feyenoord’s 25 league matches, notching five goals and six assists in the process.

He made his debut for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie against De Graafschapon on 8 August 2018, scoring his first senior goal for Feyenoord against Dinamo Tbilisi in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on 8 August 2019.

Internationally, he debuted for Colombia in October 2019 against Algeria and has since gone on to name a further four caps for his country.

During the 2020-21 campaign, he missed more than a dozen games due to injury but returned in December to make 25 appearances in all competitions, netting five goals and providing seven assists.

Sinisterra netted a huge 23 goals for Feyenoord while also providing 14 assists.

In the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Columbian scored in both legs of the quarter-final against Slavia Prague. He continued his pace further with a goal and an assist in the semifinal against Marseille. That win secured a 3-2 victory to progress to the final where they were beaten by winners AS Roma.

The winger was named the Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season and was also selected in the Europa Conference League Team of the Season, thanks to his brilliant performance.

How Will Sinisterra Fit in At Leeds?

With key player Raphina joining Barcelona, Sinisterra has to adapt to the role of flair and 1v1 battles to continue providing Leeds with the edge of delivering the attacking X-factor in the Premier League.

The youngster is known to be the hungry sort who tends to take advantage when given the chance, which can be seen in his stats as he departs Rotterdam with 113 games to his name, scoring 35 goals and providing 29 assists in all competitions.

Sinisterra is a trickey player, as he likes to operate primarily on the left wing, cutting inside onto his favoured right foot. He very often receives the ball just inside the opponent’s half and then drives into space to create gaps for his teammates pushing forward.

Premier League always welcomes pace, so his speed, 60% successful h a of his dribbles this season along with quick feet with the ball mean that his teammates can rely on him as a ball carrier.

His improvement under Arne Slot unlocked his attacking potential with creative output that was really fundamental to the Dutch side, therefore, leads Feyenoord’s assist charts this season.

However, the Colombian still has room to learn in the crossing department. He had a 35% rate of accurate last season and very often not aiming a single accurate cross in a few games.

One impressive stat for the Premier League, especially at Leeds who lack balance, Sinesterra offers a decent defensive work rate. With almost 120 interceptions made this season, he has good anticipation to hold/break up opposition play. According to Instat, he has a 59% success rate in his tackles.

Plus, he has an eye of positional awareness and vision which is why has the ability to play as the right-winger too.

A young player with a good attitude and desire on the pitch with some important defensive work for his team is what Leeds are going to receive, who has that kind of improving mindset which will be a key factor for his team mates.

Fantasy Prospects

FPL fan favorite Raphinha (£7.0m) departs Elland Road, but Sinisterra with a price of £6.5m can turn out to be of big influence early on this term.

With 24 goals from an xG of 13.4, the young winger is really exceeding expectations for the Dutch side, with his average of 3.81 progressive runs per game this season has proven essential in providing an attacking threat for Feyenoord.

Sinisterra stands out for his play on the counter attack, his improved output when taking on players 1v1 and releasing a shot cutting in, with arriving into the box when a cross comes in from the right-hand side. That really is his style, so he will be receiving a lot of ball from his team mate.

He managed to hit new heights with his level of creativity, his explosive pace, confidence, and work rate mean he has become a vital part of the Leeds team.

At just 22-years-old, there is plenty of time for improvement in his game but for now it really looks like one of those players where Sinisterra really does have the world at his feet.

However, there is a lot of competition for him in the world of fantasy in the position he plays, which is why £6.5m may seem a high-price. One can expect the price to rice though, when he manages to adapt to the Jesse Marsch style of play, but he will only improve, if the Whites somehow manage to take care of their defensive duties.

