The Best FPL Goalkeepers for 2022-23

While certainly not the most explosive players in our FPL squads, goalkeepers can nevertheless be crucial to our fantasy success. In fact, last season Liverpool’s Alisson actually returned more points than any FPL forward not named Harry Kane (and guess who cost less!).

So it’s important to get your GK choices right, especially since most managers hate having to spend free transfers to replace net-minders. To help you start the season on the right foot, I’ve sifted through the options to identify the most attractive candidates at each price point.

£5.5m

The top-tier FPL GKs will set you back only £5.5m, so it makes sense to spend a little on an elite keeper for the many extra points he should bring you. FPL managers who choose to go this route usually pair their marquee goalie with a dirt-cheap backup as bench fodder.

Ederson, Alisson, and Lloris are the only three options at this price point, so It’s hard to go really wrong. But you can try to go more right: Last season, Alisson’s points exceeded those other two by about 20 points.

Ederson and Alisson both earned 20 clean sheets last season, but Alisson had more saves and conceded fewer goals. So the trick is to choose correctly between a keeper who will collect loads of clean sheets but make few saves because he’s protected by a super-tight back line (Ederson), and one who will collect clean sheets but will also have to deal with more shots on target that will either turn into saves or goals conceded (Alisson and Lloris).

There’s a case to be made for each strategy, but my instinct is to go with Ederson. Man City’s defense is the best in the league, and I think the superior clean sheet potential gives him a slight edge over the others. But it’s a close call: Let the debate over this one rage in the comments section!

£5.0m

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

There are eight keepers to choose from at £5.0m, and there’s about 20-points from top to bottom in their points earned last season. Mendy is the best of the bunch here, with Aaron Ramsdale being my second choice.

To be clear, there is nothing sure about Mendy (or Ramsdale either). With Antonio Rudiger gone and Kalidou Koulibaly still untested in the Prem, Chelsea’s defense is a bit of a question mark for me right now. But any team coached by Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to hemorrhage goals, even if overall the Blues probably still aren’t strong enough to challenge for the title this season.

But there’s definitely a chance for Chelsea to secure a top four finish, and there will be points for Mendy if the new-look back line can settle in and get organized. Consequently, Mendy is a safer bet than the other £5.0m keepers.

Like Ramsdale, Wolves’ Jose Sa is another good choice here due to the strength of his team’s opening run of fixtures.

£4.5m

Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

This price point just might be the sweet spot for value. Robert Sanchez is the pick here for me, and he’s in my squad. BHA ranked 6th in goals conceded last season, and with Graham Potter’s continuous focus on organization and discipline I think that they will only build on that success in the upcoming campaign. That should spell clean sheets for the Seagulls’ defense, so at this price Sanchez is my top pick.

Brentford’s David Raya comes in as my runner-up here. In fact, a Sanchez/Raya pairing will be popular with managers who like to rotate between two low-priced starting keepers.

£4.0m

Matt Turner (Arsenal)

If you’re digging in the £4.0 bargain bin, then you’re looking to free up some cash to spend elsewhere, as there isn’t anyone of real value here to start the season. Many FPL managers like to use their £4.0 selection as direct back-ups for their starting keeper, for example: Stefan Ortega as automatic cover for Ederson, or Jason Steele for Robert Sanchez. But the downside of that gambit is that two of your three allotted slots from that team are now occupied by keepers, one of which will always be out. Worse, if you get the wrong guy, then you don’t even get the sub when one does play.

If you’re not looking for automatic cover here, then you should be looking for potential. Arsenal brought Matt Turner over from Major League Soccer, where he won goalkeeper of the year last season. If Ramsdale starts poorly or gets injured, then Turner could claim the starting spot. If you don’t want two GKs from the same team (or if you do want automatic cover for Ramsdale), then Turner could be your £4.0m man.

Who will be your number one this season? Are you shelling out for Lloris, Ederson, or Alisson? Or will you instead go with a value-priced starter? Is there an under-the-radar keeper you think will surprise us with a good campaign? Share your thoughts below!

