The Best FPL Defenders for 2022-23

Gone are the days when big-name strikers and marquee midfielders hogged all the fantasy spotlight. Modern football has seen the rise of the attacking fullback, and that real-life evolution has turned defenders into valuable assets in the fantasy world as well.

In fact, defenders have now morphed into the best value-for-money position in FPL. Last season two defenders finished with over 200 points: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (208) and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (201). No forward at any price point cleared that mark, and the three midfielders who did cost £13.0m (Salah), £12.0m (Son), and £8.5m (Bowen). TAA comes in at just £7.5m, while Cancelo is even lower at £7.0m.

Choosing the right defenders has therefore become essential, so let’s run through the best names to consider at each FPL price point.

£4.0m

Neco Williams – Nottingham Forest

Min-priced defenders are popular FPL bench fodder because they are among the least-expensive players in the game and can serve as cover for any outfielder in our squads. Unfortunately the vast majority of them are scrubs for their real-life teams too, so when we find one who is assured of regular starts, well then we’ve struck fantasy gold.

Williams, a 21-year-old former Liverpool defender, enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with Fulham last season, producing two goals and two assists in 14 outings during their Championship-title campaign last season. He now joins Nottingham Forest as a permanent transfer as they attempt to avoid a one-and-done season in the Premier League.

Williams’ ownership stands at 24.7% at the time of writing, and his low price, security of starts, and two-way return potential means his ownership will only increase as opening weekend draws nearer, even if many FPL managers will only earmark him for their benches.

£4.5m

Sven Botman - Newcastle

Deep-pocketed Newcastle’s financial power has allowed them to make some strong moves in the summer transfer market, one of which was the signing of Sven Botman from Lille for around £35 million.

The 6’ 5” defender played an important role in Lille’s Ligue 1 title-winning campaign in 2020-21, during which Les Dogues conceded a total of only 23 goals. He now joins a Newcastle side that pulled off a remarkable turnaround under Eddie Howe, and has only further strengthened its squad with the summer acquisitions of goalkeeper Nick Pope (see Spotlight article here) and fullback Matt Targett (see Spotlight article here), among others.

Botman netted three times for Lille last season, so on top of his clean sheet potential he also adds the bonus of some attacking threat. That will make him a popular choice at £4.5m.

For more about Botman, please see our Spotlight article on him.

Honorable mentions: Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia, Brighton’s Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi, Arsenal’s Ben White, and maybe Leicester’s James Justin.

£5.0m

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal

The Ukrainian international joined the Gunners’ from Manchester City, where he played a key role in important matches as a left-back. But for his national team he has showed that he can excel as a midfielder too, and that’s what makes him an intriguing asset in FPL.

He’ll definitely own the left back position while Kieran Tierney is out injured; as a former assistant under Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta will love having a player who already understands the role of an inverted fullback in a Pep-like system. And even when Tierney returns to fitness Zinchenko may continue to find opportunities in the starting XI as a midfielder — which would make him an FPL defender playing out-of-position.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier warrants special mention here as well. The Magpies have strengthened their defense over the summer, and Trips is nailed-on and hogs set pieces. If he can stay healthy this season he’s going to pile up FPL points.

Honorable mentions: Arsenal’s Gabriel, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

£5.5m

Ivan Perisic – Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham really looks like a solid team given Antonio Conte’s managerial brilliance and the club’s demonstrated ambition in the summer transfer market. One of those new additions is Ivan Perisic, who joins from Inter Milan. Despite his 33 years of age, he will surely make an impact in the left wing-back position.

Over the past two Serie A campaigns, the Croatian winger scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists. And with Conte’s focus on defensive stability, Perisic will be layering those attacking returns on top of clean sheet points. For me he’s the clear choice at £5.5m.

Honorable mention: Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly

£6.0m

Reece James – Chelsea

A fan-favorite for his mercurial play, James was the joint-top goal-scorer among FPL defenders last season with five, and ranked third for assists with nine. This was despite the fact that due to injuries he played in only 68% of Chelsea’s league matches!

In fact, the Blues’ full-back recorded six double-digit returns in just 22 starts last term, claiming more than 18 points three times. A injury-free Reece James offers massive attacking threat on top of clean sheet potential, all for just £6.0m. It’s no surprise that his name currently appears in 43% of all FPL squads.

Honorable mentions: Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, and Liverpool’s Joel Matip.

£6.5m

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

He’s the only option at this price point, but he also happens to be a good one. The Dutch international is dangerous from set pieces and has been a massive threat at the far end of the pitch. VVD had the third-most shots in the box and the second-most headed attempts on goal among defenders last season. His attacking prowess combined with Liverpool’s tight defense means that he offers many ways to make good on his FPL owners’ investment.

£7.0m

Cancelo – Manchester City

Manchester City’s Cancelo has become one of the best full-backs in Europe. The 28-year-old broke the 200-point barrier in FPL last season, one of only five players in the entire game to do so. He could fare even better this season, given that new target-man Erling Haaland will be hungry to convert Cancelo’s service into goals. One of the players most immune to Pep roulette, he started in all but two of their league matches last season. And City’s league-best defense means clean sheets will be there for him too.

~

Andy Robertson – Liverpool

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson deserves mention at this price point as well. The Scotland international piled up 186 FPL points last season, and played a key role for the Reds with his marauding threats down the left channel.

Despite only featuring in 29 games, Robertson scored three goals in the league and assisted another 10. He’s a top player who is worth his FPL price tag.

£7.5m

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

No-brainer here. Only Mo Salah and Son Heung-min earned more points than TAA last season. Besides, he’s the only FPL defender who wears this price tag, so....

Easily the top-scoring defender in the last FPL campaign, he cleared the 200-point mark for the second time in three seasons. The 23-year-old only scored twice in 32 EPL appearances for the Reds last term, but also provided 12 assists. He was also a bonus points magnet, with 32.

Given his attacking threat, top-class passing and delivery, set-piece duties, and clean sheet potential, he fully justifies his status as most the expensive FPL defender in the game.

~

Click here to see our article on Best FPL Goalkeepers for 2022-23.

Looking for mini-leagues to play? We have them for both Fantrax as well as FPL.

And don’t forget to follow us at www.nevermanagealone.com.

~

Poll Which premium defender is the best choice for the 2022-23 FPL campaign? Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andy Robertson

Cancelo

Virgil van Dijk

Reece James

Other; specify in Comments vote view results 28% Trent Alexander-Arnold (2 votes)

0% Andy Robertson (0 votes)

57% Cancelo (4 votes)

0% Virgil van Dijk (0 votes)

0% Reece James (0 votes)

14% Other; specify in Comments (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

~

Sources – FPL.com, bbc.co.uk, whoscored.com

~

What defenders did you find most impressive in the pre-season? Are you looking at players for the short or long term? What is your plan for your back line? Do you foresee any big-name flops or under-the-radar breakouts? Please log in and tell us in the comments below.

~