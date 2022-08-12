EPL GW-2 Pre-Deadline Chat

Finally, we got to experience what a weekend of Premier League football feels like after an off-season that lasted for over two months. Champions Man City returned to business as usual, securing a straightforward two-nil victory over West Ham. The shocker of the opening game week occurred at Craven Cottage, where newly-promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. Will those dropped points come back to haunt the Reds?

GW-2 commences at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, with Aston Villa welcoming Everton to Villa Park as both teams battle to secure their first points of the season. Chelsea is set to take on Tottenham in the weekend’s blockbuster clash. Let’s take a look at the latest team updates and injury reports so that you can avoid making mistakes as you finalize your fantasy squads.

SATURDAY 13TH AUGUST

Aston Villa vs Everton

Aston Villa will hope to have injured center-back Tyrone Mings back from a groin injury that ruled him out of the opening day defeat to Bournemouth. Ben Godfrey is set to be out for three months after being stretched off in the season opener against Chelsea, while the likes of Andros Townsend, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Andre Gomes are expected to remain sidelined.

Note: This is the first match of the game-week, so confirmed lineups should be available before the Fantrax transfer window closes. Be sure to tune in here during the countdown hour so that you can see those team sheets and pick from among the starters.

Arsenal vs Leicester

Mikel Arteta will be able to call on his full squad as the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe, and Fabio Vieira have all returned to full training. Leicester City will remain without Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand, and Harvey Barnes who are all ruled out with long-term injuries.

Brighton vs Newcastle

Newcastle will hope to make it two wins out of two when they travel to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium. However, they will have to do this without Jonjo Shelvey, Javier Manquillo, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Kraft, who all remain sidelined. Jacob Moder will be missing for Brighton.

Man City vs Bournemouth

Man City welcomes newly promoted Bournemouth to the Etihad but will have to do so without center-back Laporte, who is yet to recover from surgery on his knee during the off-season. Bournemouth has no new injury problems but remains without David Brooks, Joseph Rothwell, and Ryan Fredericks.

Southampton vs Leeds

Southampton will be eager to pick themselves up after suffering a drubbing at the hands of Tottenham in their season opener. They will, however, have to do so without Theo Walcott, Nathan Tella, and Valentino Livramento, who all remain ruled out. The Saints have however announced the signature of Mikkel Darmsgaard from Atalanta and he’s available for £5.5m in FPL. Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch will be able to count on Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, and Adam Forshaw, who have all returned to full training as they seek to make it six points out of a possible six.

Wolves vs Fulham

Wolves will hope to bounce back from defeat to Leeds in their league opener, but they will have to do so without central striker Raul Jiminez who remains sidelined. At the same time, the likes of Adama Traore, Nelson Semedo, and Joao Moutinho are major doubts for the clash against newly promoted Fulham. Fulham began their Premier League campaign by forcing a stalemate against title contenders Liverpool. The Scott Parker-led side will have the bonus of being able to call on Nathaniel Chalobah and Joe Bryan for this fixture.

Brentford v Man United

Brentford welcomes a wounded Manchester United to the Gtech Community Stadium off the back of a come-from-behind two-all draw against Leicester City. The Bees will take on the Red Devils without Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos, and Ethan Pinnock, who are all out with injuries. Anthony Martial remains a major doubt for the Red Devils.

SUNDAY 14TH AUGUST

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Nottingham Forest experienced a rude introduction to the demands of Premier League football after being outplayed and defeated by Newcastle on the opening weekend of the Premier League. Ryan Yates remains a doubt for Forest. West Ham will be eager to bounce back from defeat to League Champions Man City, and David Moyes will be glad to be able to call on Angelo Ogbonna, Lukas Fabianski, and Craig Dawson who have all returned from injury.

Chelsea v Tottenham

Chelsea take on Tottenham in the marquee clash of EPL game-week two. Thomas Tuchel will be able to call on his full squad, as the Blues have no injury problems, while Antonio Conte’s Spurs will be without Oliver Skipp.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp will know his side has to be more compact in defense and more efficient up front if they are to get anything out of their fixture against Crystal Palace after being held to a shocking draw by newly promoted Fulham on opening day. The Reds manager will be able to call on Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and Konstantinos Tsimikas, who have all returned to full training. Patrick Viera won’t be able to call on Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland, James McArthur, Micheal Olise, and James Tomkins, who all remain out as the Eagles seek to secure their first points this season.

