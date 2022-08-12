Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW2

I suffered a slow start to the season: My only Arsenal player was Jesus, I doubled up on Liverpool defenders, and I made a last minute decision to of Kane over Haaland. Frustrating as it is, FPL is not won in the first game-week; it is indeed a marathon, not a sprint.

So we regroup and move on. Check out my teams and let me know if I’m heading in the right direction!

Official FPL

It was an easy decision to swap out Kane for Haaland, which was always likely depending on GW-1. I’m frustrated that Kane didn’t do anything in GW-1 while his mates netted four times, but I’m putting that behind me and moving on. Salah becomes my captain of vice after Haaland gets my the armband. Here’s hoping for a Haaland hattrick!

Fantrax NMA-11

No changes here yet, but Reece James may go as Tottenham looks in decent form. I’ll at least scan my players’ prices to see what declines I need to capture.

Otherwise I am happy with the side and feel it’s well balanced. There’s a slight chance I’ll upgrade Lingard too though, honestly.

Fantrax NMA-17

Again, no changes here yet as I’ll wait till tomorrow to make transfers before the deadline. But overall I’m generally happy with a couple of potential changes with James, Justin and Lingard maybe on the transfer list.

