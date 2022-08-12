Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW2

I suffered a slow start to the season after the only Arsenal player I backed was Jesus, I doubled up on Liverpool defenders, and made a last minute decision to stick with Kane over Haaland. Frustrating as it is, FPL is not won in the first game-week; it is indeed a marathon, not a sprint.

So we regroup and move on. Check out my teams and let me know if I’m heading in the right direction!

Official FPL

It wa an easy decision to swap Kane for Haaland, which was always going to be likely depending on Game-week 1. I’m frustrated Kane didn’t do anything in Game-week 1, but I’m putting that behind me and moving on. Salah gets the vice captaincy with Haaland hopefully in for a huge haul that will be doubled by the armband.

Fantrax NMA-11

No changes here yet but Reece James may go as Spurs look in decent form. Otherwise I am happy with the side and feel it’s well balanced. There’s a slight chance I’ll upgrade Lingard too though, honestly.

Fantrax NMA-17

Again, no changes here yet as I’ll wait till tomorrow to make transfers before the deadline. But overall I’m generally happy with a couple of potential changes with James, Justin and Lingard maybe on the transfer list.

