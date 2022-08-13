NMA - EPL GW-2 Live Chat

Had both Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus in your team for GW-1? Well, me too! But don’t fret. As a wise man once said: “It’s a marathon, not a sprint”.

GW-1 of the Premier League produced 28 goals plus drama at the King Power, ten Hag starting his reign with a defeat to United’s old foe, Haaland disappointed for not bagging a hattrick, and Mitrovic showing why Fulham ain’t going down this season.

EPL GW-2 holds further surprises and a few feisty fixtures as the teams look to bundle up their pace for an exhilarating campaign.

Here are the fixtures in GW-2:

Saturday 13th August 2022

Sunday 14th August 2022

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Chelsea v Tottenham

Monday 15th August 2022

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Saturday

Aston Villa v Everton

Headed by Premier League legends Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard respectively, Villa and Everton lost their opening fixtures, so both are looking to open their accounts in GW-2.

Unlike Villa who got outplayed by newly-promoted Bournemouth, Everton was expected to suffer defeat against Chelsea. But the Toffees put up a good show, matching Chelsea’s class only to fall victim to a Jorginho spot-kick in added time of the first half.

Everton failed to score a goal in either of its fixtures against the Villans last season, while the latter capped the Toffees’ horrific campaign with a 4-0 win.

Lampard’s men will need more than it takes to even snatch a point away at Aston Villa who have shown quality attacking instincts in pre-season.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Everton

Southampton v Leeds

After a sparring display exposing lingering defensive issues, Leeds edged past Wolves courtesy of an Ait-Nouri own goal.

On the other hand, Southampton endured a nightmarish opening day, getting a good thrashing from Spurs to currently sit rock bottom of the table.

It will be interesting to see how the game pans out as two potential relegation contenders go head-to-head, Southampton having home field advantage plus a psychological edge from beating Leeds once last season.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Leeds

Arsenal v Leicester

It is going to be ‘one of those’ games where you simply can’t count any of them off the fixture. Gabriel Jesus will be looking to open up his account at Arsenal, so including him in your FPL team is a must. On the other hand, Leicester’s defensive issues were yet again exposed despite going two goals up against Brentford.

With Schmeichel having left and Leicester bringing in no new faces, fantasy managers starting Iversen or Ward are in for a tough time against Arsenal — The ferocious likes of Jesus, Martinelli and Odegaard will surely overpower the Foxes.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester

Brighton v Newcastle

Newcastle may have huge investment backing, but giant-slaying Brighton has also shown resiliency and an ability to dismantle teams who may have put pride before the game.

I am predicting a pretty even match between these two mid-table outfits with one or two occasional clumsy moments in either defense, which may lead to a goal. It is a good fixture for those currently having Sanchez at keeper; the probability of a clean sheet is high.

Prediction: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle

Man City v Bournemouth

The Cherries may have settled in the top flight after overpowering Aston Villa in their opening game, but they aren’t ready to face the wrath of Pep’s ‘overthinking’ and Erling Haaland’s indomitable goalscoring prowess.

The forecast is for a one-sided match with Man City dictating game play and giving the newcomers no chances. Bournemouth probably has the worst defense in the EPL this season, and there is no doubt that Man City will capitalize firmly on it.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Bournemouth

Wolves v Fulham

Wolves’ goal-scoring problems from last campaign haunt them again this season, manager Bruno Lage unable to bring in new faces and also not adjusting his tactics toward an attacking strategy.

On the other hand, Fulham showed that David can slay Goliath, drawing equal in last week’s fight with Liverpool. Mitrovic and new signing Andreas Pereira will be looking to combine up front to crack the hardened Wolves' defense.

Prediction: Wolves 0-1 Fulham

Brentford v Man United

Brentford showed that despite losing playmaker Christian Eriksen, the Bees still have the firepower needed to hit back even when the odds are against them. With the introduction of Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria, they continue to build up a team with exemplary attacking prowess, perhaps an attempt to become a comfortable mid-table outfit rather than merely fighting for survival.

Man United is probably ‘...the easiest team to play in the league this season,’ and with an amateur midfield as well as defense, the Red Devils are in for a hard time from the likes of Toney and Damsgaard this weekend. However, there’s always a chance while Cristiano Ronaldo is on the pitch (contradicting some United fans), and with Ten Hag making peace with CR7’s ego, the probablility is high that he starts against Brentford.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Manchester United

Sunday

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Despite reinforcing the team throughout the transfer window, Forest looked vulnerable and unsteady in GW-1 against Newcastle. FPL managers fielding the likes of Jarrod Bowen or Pablo Fornals will be rewarded this game-week as David Moyes looks to bag all three points from this fixture.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-3 West Ham

Chelsea v Tottenham

A mouth-watering London Derby caps Sunday action. Chelsea has looked nice and tight at the back, fending off the few chances that Everton created in the opening game week. Though defensively sound, the Blues have been rusty in attack. Despite being expected to exploit Everton’s defensive owes, they couldn’t.

Since losing consecutive Premier League games versus Tottenham in 2018, Chelsea has remained unbeaten against London rivals with 6 wins and 1 draw.

I am expecting an even match with Tuchel’s men edging it just like they did at Goodison Park. Their defense is surely going to play a huge part in warding off attacks by Harry Kane (who will be looking to ‘not blank’) and Heung Min Son.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

Monday

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

I am going bold for this one, this is an upset waiting to happen!

Mo Salah will look to avoid his GW-2 karma — Though famously prolific in opening game-weeks, he has paid by blanking each and every GW-2 since arriving at Liverpool. Be it Man City’s Yaya Toure curse of not winning the UCL or Chelsea’s number nine, it is a superstitious thing not to be ruled out, so it might not be a good time to captain Salah, even against mediocre Palace. Darwin Nunez is expected to start against Palace after scoring and assisting against Fulham to launch his PL career.

Against Arsenal, Palace started out slowly but eventually clawed back into the game with Edouard and Eze coming close, but Arsenal rode it out thanks to keeper Ramsdale (giving some of us a couple of points in the process).

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace

