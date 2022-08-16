EPL GW-3 FPL Player Picks

Am I the only one who can’t stand to wait for the commencement of game-week three? The sheer suspense and anticipation that comes with matchdays and the pressure for our selected players to perform is something I really missed during the off-season and can’t seem to get enough of now that we’re back in the thick of it.

Two game-weeks gone and private leagues are gradually beginning to take shape. Mistakes and failed trials can be allowed in the first two game-weeks, but not much longer. Now is the time to begin to drop our duds and bring in players who have been racking up the points. Let’s take a look at some of the best bets for game-week three.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris (£5.5m, Tottenham v Wolves)

Lloris will be eager to secure his first clean sheet of the Premier League season when Spurs take on goal-shy Wolves this weekend. Despite being a reliable presence in between the sticks for Spurs in their first two games, the shot-stopper was powerless to prevent his side from conceding goals in both games. The prospects for a shut–out in this fixture look better: The absence of Wolves striker Raul Jiménez has seen the team struggle to score goals.

~

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m, Bournemouth v Arsenal)

Ramsdale couldn’t make it two clean sheets in two games for the Gunners as he conceded an own goal and another which he could have done better to prevent. The goalkeeper was, however, responsible for some good saves during the game, which should give him the necessary confidence going into the next clash against Bournemouth. Bournemouth comes into this fixture off the back of a four-nil thrashing at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. With two wins out of two, the Gunners look primed to secure another straightforward victory and perhaps even a clean sheet against the newly-promoted Cherries.

Defenders

Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m, Tottenham v Wolves)

Sessegnon seems to be enjoying a new lease on life under Antonio Conte at Spurs this season. The young English international seems to have finally settled into the wing-back role Conte wants him to play, and he seems to be flourishing now. Sessegnon began the season with a goal in their opening match and was close to adding another against Chelsea. Only a smart save from Mendy prevented the youngster from rewarding the 2.1% of FPL managers who backed him in his second straight start.

~

Reece James (£6.0m, Leeds v Chelsea)

James rewarded the 39.8% of managers that trusted him with a place in their team with his first attacking return of the season. The right-back, a popular choice among FPL managers last season, helped put Chelsea in the lead in the second half despite being played out of position as the right-sided center-back in a three-man defense. The Blues come up against a Leeds side which shouldn’t provide as hard a test as Tottenham this weekend, meaning a return to a more attack-oriented right-back role for James is likely.

~

Neco Williams (£4.0m, Everton vs Nottingham Forest)

Williams is proving to be one of the bargain buys of the summer transfer window if his performances in Nottingham Forest’s first two matches are anything to go by. The wing-back had two shots on target, two chances created, and took all set pieces for Nottingham Forest in the club’s 1-nil victory against West Ham.

~

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m, Bournemouth v Arsenal)

Despite failing to deliver an attacking return or a clean sheet, Zinchenko was one of the Gunners’ best players in their match against Leicester City. The left-back featured as an inverted left midfielder which meant he was more influential in the Gunners general play and build-up. The Gunners should have most of the possession in their fixture against Bournemouth, which should give Zinchenko the freedom to bomb forward at will. A clean sheet also looks likely for the Gunners.

Midfielders

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.2m, Bournemouth v Arsenal)

Martinelli seems to have taken his performances to the next level in the new Premier League season. The Brazilian international has been pivotal to the Gunners fast-paced attack that has helped the North London-based side to two wins in two. Martinelli has scored a goal in each of the Gunners first two league games and a fixture against newly-promoted Bournemouth seems like the perfect match to add to his tally.

~

Kevin De Bruyne & Phil Foden (£12.0m & £8.0m, Newcastle v Man City)

Foden and Manchester City captain De Bruyne stole the show in the Citizens Premier League game-week two fixture against Bournemouth. The duo recorded a goal and an assist each in the fixture, eclipsing Erling Haaland, the most captained player in game-week two, who could only manage an assist. Despite the presence of the world-class Norwegian striker, Pep Guardiola’s style of play means midfielders like Foden and Sterling will continue to make a huge impact in the final third with goals and assists.

~

Mohamad Salah (£13.0m, Man United v Liverpool)

Five goals in two Premier League fixtures against Man United last season makes Salah the top choice for captaincy selection in game-week three. This prospect is also enhanced by the Red Devil’s dismal showing in their first two fixtures which they lost to Brighton and Brentford respectively. Salah began his campaign with a goal and an assist against Fulham. Despite failing to score or assist against Crystal Palace, Man United seems like the perfect opposition for him to get back on track.

~

Rodrigo (£6.1m, Leeds v Chelsea)

Available for just £6.1m, Rodrigo is looking like a fantastic bargain for FPL managers. The Spanish international has returned seven and 15 points respectively in Leeds United’s first two Premier League fixtures. The midfielder seems to have carried on the mantle of the team’s go-to guy in the absence of Raphinha, who moved to Barcelona in the summer. Plus, an adductor injury to club striker Patrick Bamford could see Rodrigo pushed further forward as the club’s No. 9 if Bamford doesn’t pass fit. Playing closer to the goal wouldn’t be a bad thing right?

Strikers

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0, Bournemouth v Arsenal)

Jesus finally rewarded FPL managers who put faith in him by scoring two goals and adding two assists in the Gunners fixture against Leicester City. The striker who made the move from the Etihad to the Emirates is beginning to flourish in the Gunners system where he is deployed as the team’s focal point in attack. Jesus was astonishing during the Gunners pre-season fixtures and it looks like he will continue that goalscoring run in the Premier League, with Bournemouth set to be his next victim.

~

Harry Kane (£11.4m, Tottenham v Wolves)

Kane opened his account for the season with a last-minute equalizer to help Spurs secure a two-all draw against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week. The striker will fancy his chances of adding to his tally when he comes up against a Wolves side that has struggled to get going this season.

~

Ivan Toney (£7.1m, Fulham v Brentford)

Brentford striker Toney has begun the new season in the same red hot fashion in which he ended the last one. The hardworking striker has had a hand in 50% of the goals scored by Brentford this season and has delivered returns in each of the Bees first two Premier League fixtures. Up next is a journey to Craven Cottage to take on a Fulham side not particularly known for defensive solidity.

What do you think of our picks this week? What is your FPL strategy? Who will be a hit or a miss? Who’s on your watch-list? Who’s your captain? Please let us know in the comments below!