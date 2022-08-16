EPL GW-3 FPL Player Picks

Am I the only one who can’t wait for GW-3? The sheer suspense and anticipation that comes with matchdays and the pressure for our selected players to perform is something I really missed during the off-season. I can’t get enough of it now that we’re back in the thick of competition.

Two game-weeks gone, and private leagues are beginning to take shape. Mistakes and failed trials can be allowed in the first two game-weeks, but not much longer. Now is the time to drop our duds and bring in players who are racking up the points. Let’s take a look at some of the best bets for GW-3.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris (£5.5m, Tottenham v Wolves)

Lloris is eager to secure his first clean sheet of the season as Spurs host goal-shy Wolves this weekend. Despite being a reliable presence between the sticks for Spurs in their first two games, the shot-stopper was powerless to prevent his side from conceding goals in both games. The prospects for a shutout in this fixture look better: The absence of Wolves striker Raul Jiménez has seen the team struggle to score goals.

~

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m, Bournemouth v Arsenal)

Ramsdale couldn’t make it two clean sheets in two games for the Gunners as he conceded an own goal plus another on which he could have done better. The keeper was, however, responsible for some good saves, which should give him confidence going into the clash at Bournemouth. The Cherries come into this fixture off the back of a four-nil thrashing at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s Man City. With two wins out of two, the Gunners look primed to secure another straightforward victory and perhaps even a clean sheet against the newly-promoted side. Caveat: With so many attractive Arsenal assets this season, you may not have room for another at keeper.

Defenders

Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m, Tottenham v Wolves)

Sessegnon seems to be enjoying a new lease on life under Antonio Conte at Spurs this season. The young English international has finally settled into the wing-back role Conte wants him to play, and he seems to be flourishing now. Sessegnon began the season with a goal in his opening match and was close to adding another against Chelsea. Only a smart save from Mendy prevented the youngster from rewarding the 2.1% of FPL managers who backed him in his second straight start.

~

Reece James (£6.0m, Leeds v Chelsea)

James rewarded the 39.8% of managers who own him with his first attacking return of the season. Despite being played out of position as the right-sided center-back in a three-man defense, James put Chelsea in the lead in the second half. The Blues come up against a Leeds side that shouldn’t be as hard a test as Tottenham, meaning a return to a more attack-oriented right-back role for James is likely.

~

Neco Williams (£4.0m, Everton vs Nottingham Forest)

Williams is proving to be one of the bargain buys of the summer transfer window if his performances in Nottingham Forest’s first two matches are anything to go by. The wing-back had two shots on target, two chances created, and took all set pieces for Nottingham Forest’s 1-nil victory against West Ham.

~

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m, Bournemouth v Arsenal)

Despite failing to deliver an attacking return or a clean sheet, Zinchenko was one of the Gunners’ best players against Leicester. The left-back featured as an inverted left midfielder, which meant he was more influential in the Gunners general play and build-up. The Gunners should have most of the possession in their fixture against Bournemouth, which should give Zinchenko the freedom to bomb forward at will. A clean sheet also looks likely.

Midfielders

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.2m, Bournemouth v Arsenal)

Martinelli has taken his performances to the next level in the new Premier League season. The Brazilian international has been pivotal to the Gunners fast-paced attack that has brought the North London side to two wins from two. Martinelli has scored a goal in each of the Gunners’ first two league games, so a fixture against newly-promoted Bournemouth seems like the perfect match to add to his tally.

~

Kevin De Bruyne & Phil Foden (£12.0m & £8.0m, Newcastle v Man City)

Foden and Man City captain De Bruyne stole the show in the Citizens Premier League GW-2 fixture against Bournemouth. The duo recorded a goal and an assist each in the fixture, eclipsing Erling Haaland, the most captained player in the game-week, who had only an assist. Despite the presence of the world-class Norwegian striker, Pep Guardiola’s style of play means midfielders like Foden will continue to make a huge impact in the final third with goals and assists.

~

Mo Salah (£13.0m, Man United v Liverpool)

Five goals in two Premier League fixtures against Man United last season makes Salah the top choice for captain in GW-3. This prospect is enhanced by the Red Devils’ dismal showing in their first two fixtures, losing to Brighton and Brentford respectively. Salah began his campaign with a goal and an assist against Fulham. Despite failing to score or assist against Crystal Palace, an out of sorts Man United seems like the perfect opposition for him to get back on track.

~

Rodrigo (£6.1m, Leeds v Chelsea)

Available for just £6.1m, Rodrigo is looking like a fantastic bargain for FPL managers. The Spanish international has returned +7 and +15 points respectively in Leeds United’s first two Premier League fixtures. The midfielder seems to have taken on the mantle previously worn by Raphinha, now moved to Barcelona. Plus, an adductor injury to club striker Patrick Bamford could see Rodrigo pushed further forward as the club’s No. 9 if Bamford doesn’t pass fit. Playing closer to the goal wouldn’t be a bad thing right?

Strikers

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0, Bournemouth v Arsenal)

Jesus finally rewarded FPL faithful by scoring two goals and adding two assists in the Gunners’ 4-2 win over Leicester. The striker, who moved from the Etihad to the Emirates over the summer, is flourishing in the Gunners’ system where he is deployed as the team’s focal point of attack. Jesus was astonishing during the Gunners’ preseason, and it looks like he will continue his run in the league, with Bournemouth set to be his next victim.

~

Harry Kane (£11.4m, Tottenham v Wolves)

Kane opened his account with a thrilling last-minute equalizer to secure a contentious 2-2 draw in the London Derby against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week. The striker will fancy his chances of adding to his tally when he comes up against a Wolves side that has struggled to get going this season.

~

Ivan Toney (£7.1m, Fulham v Brentford)

Brentford striker Toney has begun the new season in the same red hot fashion in which he ended the last. The hardworking striker has had a hand in 50% of the goals scored by Brentford this season, delivering in each of the Bees’ first two Premier League fixtures. Up next is a journey to Craven Cottage to take on a Fulham side not particularly known for defensive solidity.

What do you think of our picks this week? What is your FPL strategy? Who will be a hit or a miss? Who’s on your watch-list? Who’s your captain? Are you already reaching for a chip? Please log in and let us know in the comments below!

~