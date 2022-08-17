Fantrax EPL GW-3 Player Picks

Happy GW-3!

Prices are still very much in flux, and I think we have some time as they continue to stabilize. They seem a little high at the moment, as some players have really scored big and so prices have risen accordingly. There aren’t a ton of great affordable options (except at keeper, where there are a ton!), so hopefully you’ve kept some players on the cheap!

Prices are from Fantrax NMA-11. The Fantrax transfer deadline is just 15 minutes before the Spurs vs Wolves game, so we should see their two confirmed lineups in our Predeadline Chat about 45 minutes earlier.

Keepers

They’re surprisingly affordable this year, so you can have your pick of the bunch. In fact, for NMA-17 I can say, “Take two, they’re cheap!”

Hugo Lloris ($3.8m, TOT vs WOL)

Tottenham has yet to keep a clean sheet, hence the low price. Wolves have only a single goal though. This is a solid home matchup for the French keeper. His price won’t stay this low for long either.

Alisson ($3.8m, MAN vs LIV)

Like Lloris, Alisson is cheap because of three goals in two games for a grand total of 0.5 points. United has scored but one goal. I could see some saves, but not a lot of goals.

Ederson ($7.52m, NEW vs MCI)

He’s pricier than the first two suggestions. But he plays for Man City, the best team in the league. It’s two clean sheets in a row for the Brazilian too. Newcastle is much improved but still no match for City.

Defenders

Marc Cucurella ($7.26m, LEE vs CHE)

The Blue’s new defender provided a key assist last weekend. He was on the ball a lot. There could be real potential here.

Nathan Patterson ($6.30, EVE vs NOT)

The young back earned 13 points in his last game despite two goals against. Everton looked solid defensively in their home debut loss against Chelsea. Nottingham Forest was held scoreless in their away game to open the season, netting only one goal thus far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ($13.82, MAN vs LIV)

He hasn’t tallied the massive points that we expect from him, in line with the Liverpool team as a whole. But his price has dropped, and Man United has looked terrible so far. He isn’t rostered at a high level so could be a differential pick this week.

Midfielders

Gabriel Martinelli ($9.31, BOU vs ARS)

Martinelli has two goals in two games. He’s also playing against Bournemouth which was pummeled by Man City. Martinelli is playing with confidence and going at players. He’s also taking some corners. The Arsenal play-maker is a good buy.

James Ward-Prowse ($14.27 LEI vs SOU)

JWP is a model of consistency. He’s going to earn you something, and sometimes he’s going to earn you a bundle. Leicester has given up six goals in two games. JWP’s on free-kicks and corners. Leicester gave up six corners in each of the first two games.

James Maddison ($14.27, LEI vs SOU)

The attacking midfielder for the Foxes has a goal plus an assist in his opening two games. Leicester has scored two in each, so you can expect goals, especially against Southampton’s defense, which has conceded six. He continues to lead the attack and is still taking most set pieces. If you can’t afford KDB, then Maddison is worth a look. And if you can afford both...

Harvey Elliott ($4.96, MAN vs LIV)

The youngster came in and showed well in his first start of the season. He’s a cheap option in a “Pool” where there aren’t many out there.

Forwards

Raheem Sterling ($9.09, LEE vs CHE)

Sterling is leading the line for Chelsea, and he offered his first assist of the season against Tottenham. Compared to other big names, he may fit into your budget. Leeds has looked okay but has also conceded in each game.

Roberto Firmino ($4.45, MAN vs LIV)

After Darwin Nunez’s red card earned him a 3-week suspension, I’m going with Mo Salah or Diaz over Firmino. But Klopp doesn’t have many other attacking options at his disposal, so Bobby should get some starts, offering a dirt-cheap way into the Reds’ strike-force.

Erling Haaland ($17.55, NEW vs MCI)

If I’m paying full price for a premium forward, then he’s my choice over Jesus, Kane, or Son. But just barely... and you can’t go wrong with any of the other options. Haaland has two goals and an assist, and really he should have scored more. With the quality of players feeding him, he’s going to continue to have chances.

Buying on the “barn door”...

It has come to our attention that many of you playing Fantrax have been blithely finishing your teams before the deadline and then letting your teams slide until the next game-week approaches. Our advice is... Don’t!

Fantrax prices hold steady until (usually) almost twelve hours after the last match each week, and then they move so much that those failing to capture players on the rise will be at a severe disadvantage to players who trade before the “barn door” closes — especially since Fantrax allows unlimited transfers so you can undo any impulse buy who suffers bad news closer to deadline time.

So come back to NMA late each game-week for discussion of such players to capture before Fantrax’s prices adjust. We don’t write a separate article, so that discussion will probably be in the comments under Matchday Live Chat, though you’re also always welcome to ask any Fantrax-related questions in the comments on latest Fantrax Player-Picks article.

Whom do you have since before the price jumps? What big name players are you considering? What surprise players are looking at? Please login and share in the comments!

