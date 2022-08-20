EPL GW-3 Live Chat

GW-3 wraps up with a tasty fixture between Man United and Liverpool. This is probably the worst time for Erik ten Hag to face off against the Reds. Both sides are still in search of their first win with United also in the hunt for its first points.

Here are all the fixtures for GW-3:

Saturday 20th August 2022

Tottenham vs Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Brentford

Leicester vs Southampton

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

~

Sunday 21st August 2022

~

Monday 22nd August 2022

Man United vs Liverpool

Saturday

Spurs vs Wolves

Spurs did well to hang on against Chelsea and showed their resilience with a draw. Wolves have struggled in front of goal recently so this should be straight forward business.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Decent result last time out for Palace who are off the mark. Aston Villa did well too, edging out Everton. Should be a tight game between these two.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

The Toffees are still searching for their first points of the season, which already looks a struggle that is not helped by Gordon potentially moving on. Forest recorded a win last time out after Henderson saved a penalty.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Fulham vs Brentford

Fulham has had a fair start, unbeaten in a couple of decent draws. 3rd-place Brentford (did I really write that?) should be full of confidence after hammering a poor Man United side.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Leicester vs Southampton

Leicester never really got going against Arsenal last time out and now face a Southampton side who have also leaked goals. Could be a high-scoring game.

Prediction: 3-2

~

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Arsenal is the team in form at the moment with Jesus already racking up goals and points. Bournemouth won’t lay down, but you’d fancy the Gunners to continue their form.

Prediction: 1-2

Sunday

Leeds vs Chelsea

A Rodrigo brace ensured Leeds got something for GW-2, continuing a bright start. The Blues put in an impressive performance last time out against Spurs but will be frustrated that they didn’t walk away with all three points.

Prediction: 1-3

~

West Ham vs Brighton

West Ham will feel unlucky after missing a penalty against Forest (smothered by Henderson) and also have the extra headache of European Football, having played mid-week. Brighton was impressive against Newcastle and should be good value for at least a point here.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Newcastle vs Man City

Newcastle was poor against Brighton and had to rely on a few goal-line clearances and heroics from Nick Pope. Man City is powering through and should be the clear favorite here.

Prediction: 0-3

Monday

Man United vs Liverpool

Will Salah & Co continue to pile misery on ten Hag’s team? You wouldn’t bet against it after United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford. However, United would go above Liverpool with a win. Could the Red Devils possibly pull it off?

Prediction: 1-3

~

What are your predictions? Which teams will surprise us this weekend? Any player you think will shine above the rest? Any differentials? What does your team look like? Please log in and tell us in the comments below!

~