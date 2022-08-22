NMA Reader Poll: Best EPL GW-4 FPL Captain

Last season, I captained Mo Salah every game-week he was healthy except for maybe two. He was the easy choice, and it often worked in my favor. As this season takes shape, the choice won’t be as easy.

With big-name players putting up big points, the FPL captain choice is vital, and having a differential hit big can really bolster your week.

Kevin De Bruyne ($12.1, MCI vs CRY)

The league’s best player should be top of everyone’s list — perhaps even this season’s fire-and-forget. He has notched an assist in each of Man City’s three opening games, plus he has netted once. Add to that two shutouts and a bouquet of bonus points. This should continue even against a solid Crystal Palace side.

Mo Salah ($13.0, LIV vs BOU)

Liverpool has one of the better match-ups of the week, home against a porous Bournemouth defense that has conceded seven goals over the last two (City and Arsenal, to be fair). He’s always dangerous — In three games he has two goals despite Liverpool’s troubles, even scoring in the loss to Man United on Monday.

Harry Kane ($11.4, NOT vs TOT)

It’s now two goals in two Tottenham games for Kane. Nottingham Forest isn’t a pushover, but he’s a hard man to keep off the scoreboard once he gets rolling. And he’s rolling...

Gabriel Martinelli ($6.4, ARS vs FUL)

My initial thinking was Jesus, as he’s the top producing forward and a good choice too. Jesus is selected by over 80% of the teams in FPL. But Martinelli has been Arsenal’s more consistent producer, contributing a goal or assist in each game. Plus, as a midfielder, he has earned two shutout points. Jesus can go big, like he did in game two, but Martinelli is a good value and might be a differential option. The league-leading (YES!) Gunners get Fulham at home.

A Premium Defender: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo, Kieran Trippier, Reese James.

Only Newcastle’s Trippier scored well this week, which means the others could see a price drop. But they have solid match-ups and won’t be captained by many. They are worth considering; there are potential points on both sides of the ball for these four.

To whom are you giving your armband this week? Are you looking at someone a little different?

