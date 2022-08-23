EPL GW-3: How Did You Do?

Just when you thought the Premier League couldn’t surprise you further! Rock-bottom Man United surprised visiting Liverpool with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford to somehow switch the fan protests against the club’s owners into a rare night of celebration.

From the other side of town, Man City recovered from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Newcastle in a spectacular clash at St James’ Park. How the tables have been turned by Eddie Howe! Meanwhile, unbeaten Leeds produced a passionate display to earn a 3-0 victory over Chelsea. They really look impressive under American coach Jesse Marsch.

Top of the table Arsenal, the team that lost all of its first three matches last season, has won three of three for nine huge points. Mikel Arteta’s men are performing in style!

In the world of fantasy, goalkeepers and entire back lines had a terrible day at office, especially mine!

My GW-1 produced 60 points total, GW-2 got 79, and then my trajectory dipped to just 34 in GW-3. I lost all track of rankings and respect, but is it time to bring my wildcard to the table? Food for thought now.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Leeds and Brighton are the only four teams that kept clean sheets in GW-3, and I had none of them.

Nick Pope (£5.0m) has been spectacular for me, but I figured Man City will score (and boy, did they — three massive goals) which is why Ward (£4.0m) made sense for me. Leicester was doing just fine by not conceding until half-time, but things went south by the full-time whistle.

Neco Williams (£4.0m) was about three minutes away from collecting a clean sheet but conceded right at the end to the Everton team. The rest of my defenders were just not on fire (except for their metaphorical dumpster fire), but I am hopeful they will bounce back. I’m thinking about taking out Kyle Walker (£5.1m) for Arsenal’s Zinchenko (£5.2m) given relative fixtures coming up.

I captained Jesus (£8.1m) after his four goal-contributions against Leicester last week. Mo Salah (£13.0m) and Erling Haaland (£11.7m) each put one in the back of the net, but there were not the returns that many hoped for. I need to do some rebuilding now. The question that many are circulating: Is it time to utilize the wildcard already despite the FIFA World Cup break/risk in December?

So how did your team do in GW-3? How did your defensive line-up look like? Are you satisfied with your team or are you pondering over the wildcard thought? Please let us know in the comment section below!

