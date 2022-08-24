EPL GW-4 FPL Player Picks

Wow! GW-3 of the 2022-23 EPL campaign brought us quite a weekend of football. On Sunday alone, Leeds stunned Chelsea 3-0, Brighton downed West Ham to extend the (former?) Champions League aspirants’ losing streak to three, and Newcastle held Man City’s juggernaut to a thrilling (and shocking) 3-3 draw.

As if that wasn’t enough, the next day Liverpool was ambushed by Erik ten Hag, who rang in the changes after his Man United men found themselves in last place on the heels of a comprehensive annihilation by Brentford the week prior. Pool’s loss piled more misery on a side that now sits winless just two spots above the drop zone.

The level of parity and competition in the Prem is as high as it has been in years. Who would have guessed that after three matches, Leeds and Brighton would be in the top five? Or foreseen Fulham and Nottingham Forest in the top ten? Or Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, and West Ham all in the bottom half? And did any but the most starry-eyed juvenile Gunner fanatics expect Arsenal to be alone in first???

There’s plenty of season left, and I suspect the table will gradually begin to take on a more familiar look, but the Prem’s drama and unpredictability are why this league is the world’s best.

That said, it’s time to get back to the nuts and bolts of FPL management, as GW-4 already looms large on the horizon. If you’re in the market for transfers, I’ve made out our weekly list of best-buys at each position.

First alert: GW-5 will be next midweek, right on the heels of GW-4, so set a reminder to yourself to stay tuned in for the rapid turn-around!

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris (£5.5, NFO v TOT): Tottenham has allowed only three goals, and Forest has scored only two. There could be a Spurs clean sheet here then, and since the game is at the City Ground, Lloris could tally some saves too.

Nick Pope (£5.0, WOL v NEW): Like Tottenham, new-look Newcastle has conceded only three goals, and this weekend the Magpies travel to the Molineaux to face a Wolves side that has managed to score just once all season.

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0, ARS v FUL): Boasting a perfect record and the league’s second-best defense, this weekend Arsenal enjoys a home match against a newly-promoted team that has yet to register a win.

David Raya (£4.5, BRE v EVE): Raya is our value option this week. For only £4.5 you get a ticket into Brentford’s potential clean sheet against a winless Toffee side that has scored only twice.

Defenders

Liverpool’s horrible start to the campaign calls into question the “build from the back with elite defenders” strategy that many FPL managers expected to be the pathway to success this season (or have we merely redefined who our elite defenders are?). Three games in, stud fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are still without a single clean sheet, assist, or goal.

While some may be inclined to grant them one more chance, especially at Anfield against a Bournemouth side that has scored only twice while conceding seven, that clicking noise you hear is the sound of a quarter-million FPL managers pressing the “sell” button on TAA (so far).

The sell-off does break up the boring template back line though, providing us with reason to look beyond the usual suspects for this week’s defender picks.

William Saliba (£4.6, ARS v FUL): Saliba had a massive GW-3, notching a goal, an assist, a clean sheet, and two bonus points. Don’t expect him to score again this week, but he does offer an inexpensive route into Arsenal’s potential clean-sheet. He even collected two bonus points in GW-1, when he didn’t score. Annoyingly, his price has risen by £0.1; if that puts him just beyond reach then left back Ben White (£4.5) is a fine alternative.

Kieran Trippier (£5.1, WOL v NEW): This guy has been crushing it, collecting a clean sheet and a bonus point in each of his first two matches plus a goalazzo in his third (see video). He faces Wolves’ anemic attack this week, and he is always a threat from set pieces.

Emerson Royal (£5.0, NFO v TOT): Although Antonio Conte’s preference at left wing-back isn’t 100% certain, the situation on the other side of the pitch is more clear. Emerson has started each of Tottenham’s matches so far, collecting two assists plus a clean sheet. He’ll offer potential at both ends of the pitch when Spurs travel to the City Ground this weekend.

PS: Don’t confuse him with Emerson Palmieri, who just signed a four-year contract with West Ham after transfering from Chelsea.

Ben Mee (£4.6, BRE v EVE): The Toffees have managed just two goals this season, so clean-sheet prospects for the Bees look good. Mee is nailed-on and inexpensive, and Brentford’s favorable run of fixtures continues all the way up to GW-8.

Reece James (£6.1, CHE v LEI): Although I’ve become more cautious about backing expensive defenders, James could be value-for-money this week. Thomas Tuchel will demand a response to the 0-3 shaming at the hands of Leeds, and a home fixture against leaky Leicester could be just the ticket. James will be given license to bomb down the right flank, and a clean sheet could be in the cards as well.

Midfielders

Dejan Kulusevski (£8.2, NFO v TOT): Heung-Min Son is one of the most explosive players in the Prem and would make a fine choice for this fixture. But I’m going to recommend forward Harry Kane as the best big-ticket Tottenham asset this week, so Kulu is my choice to cover Tottenham’s midfield in this tasty matchup against the Tricky Trees. Besides, Kulu has outscored Son so far anyway.

Mo Salah (£13.0, LIV v BOU): Liverpool has collected just two points from a possible nine, but that hasn’t kept Mo from doing what Mo does: The Egyptian has notched two goals plus an assist over three matches. Jurgen Klopp’s men are in desperate need of their first win, and although I’m not counting on a ‘Pool clean sheet, a home match against the Cherries should be fertile ground for goals.

Pascal Gross (£5.7, BHA vs LEE): Brighton and Leeds are even on points at seven, and both are unbeaten. Gross has been central to the Seagull’s success, with involvement in 75% of his side’s goals. Leeds plays a reckless brand of score-more football whether home or away, so this should be an open game that provides Gross with plenty of opportunities. And he’s cheap to boot.

~

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1, MCI v CRY): Patrick Vieira has Palace in solid form right now, but you can bet that City will snap back to life at the Etihad after the shock draw at St. James’ Park. Count on KDB to be at the center of attack as usual. The Belgian has notched an assist in every one of City’s three matches, and he netted in GW-2. Fun fact: KDB needs only three more assists to match the great Steven Gerrard’s lifetime EPL tally, but KDB has played 291 fewer games. Amazing!

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4, ARS v FUL): The in-form middie on the league’s form side, Martinelli has registered a goal contribution in each of Arsenal’s matches. A home fixture against the new-boy Cottagers presents him with a prime opportunity to extend his purple patch, and his price is still very reasonable.

Rodrigo (£6.3, BHA v LEE), Jack Harrison (£6.0, BHA v LEE): Just wow. Jesse Marsch’s men play thrilling football, and these two are his double-barreled instrument of destruction: Rodrigo leads the Premier League in scoring, and Harrison is joint-top for assists. Brighton’s defense is tight, but the Seagulls will open up a bit at home. Rodrigo and Harrison will do everything they can to exploit the cracks. Raphinha transfer hand-wringing is already a distant memory, and predictions of Leeds’ relegation are already cringe-worthy.

With apologies to our Chelsea supporters, you can relive last weekend’s Harrison/Rodrigo fireworks show:

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (£8.1, ARS v FUL): Jesus has been in full bloom since his transfer to Arsenal from Man City, stacking up five goal contributions already. Arsenal is firing on all cylinders, and Jesus looks primed to profit from the London Derby home tie with the Cottagers.

~

Ivan Toney (£7.2, BRE v EVE): Toney sits joint-top with Jesus for points among FPL forwards, with goal contributions and bonus points in each of Brentford’s first three matches. There could be more of the same against a hapless Everton side that is still searching for its first win.

~

Erling Haaland (£11.7, MCI v CPL): There’s been lots of talk about rest and rotation for Haaland, but after the draw with Newcastle I don’t think it’ll come this week — but watch out when UCL starts. The big Norwegian’s size, power, and clinical finishing will be key to breaching Palace’s relatively solid defense, and Pep needs a win here.

~

Harry Kane (£11.4, NFO v TOT): Millions (including me) made the switch from Kane to Haaland after GW-1, but some would probably like to take it back: Haaland has earned 11 points over the ensuing two game-weeks, Kane 14. Kane has another great fixture this week, so he could make it three goals in three games.

