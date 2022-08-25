Fantrax EPL GW-4 Player Picks

GW-4 is upon us like a Trippier free kick finding the top corner past a helpless spread-eagled Ederson.

Note: The Fantrax transfer deadline is just 15 minutes before the first game each round, so you will usually be able to see confirmed starting lineups for the week’s first kickoff(s). This week you should see Southampton and Man United lineups. Could solve some dilemmas about Man United’s potential turn around in form.

Goalkeepers

Ramsdale - $7.98 - Arsenal v Fulham - This is one of my go-to fixtures, so Ramsdale could prove a goalkeeper worth having. Some of you have had him from very early, and at 36 points for the season so far, he is raking in the points. A probable win, a possible clean sheet here, and you could be looking at Ramsdale as a must have.

James’s Choice - Mendy - $4.73 - Chelsea v Leicester — Chelsea’s stopper is the man with a plan. He made a mistake last time out, and Chelsea have been at best inconsistent so far this year, but a busy keeper can be a good keeper. At a lick under $5 million against a struggling Leicester team, he could see a good points return for little investment.

Raya - $8.44 - Brentford v Everton - 4th best scoring goalkeeper so far in Fantrax as the Bee’s are enjoying an excellent second season in the top flight. A home fixture vs Everton is probably cause for Raya to score well again, but I just like the value on Mendy here. Not much in it and you could certainly make an argument to go for the Brentford man.

Defenders

Zinchenko — $10.70 - Arsenal v Fulham - Arsenal has started superbly, the invincibles now sitting atop the league with the only remaining 100% record. The Gunners’ home game against new-boys Fulham is another likely win in my eyes, and Zinchenko sits 8th among defenders at 36.5 points. His creative output and energy are likely to continue to cause headaches for a fairly attack-minded Fulham team.

Hickey — $5.78 - Brentford v Everton - A great price, a good run of form, and a likeable fixture mean that Hickey could be a Fantrax dream this week. 16 points total isn't an fabulous return so far, but his performances have been solid, and I think as the season wears on, he will go from strength to strength.

JM’S Choice — Malacia - $4.87 - Southampton v Man United — I do love some hype, and following Monday’s 2-1 home-win over 16th-place Liverpool, I am all aboard the good ship Ten Hag! Malacia brought an enthusiastic energy to Man United's wing-back position. In his first start of the season (following two substitute appearances), I believe Malacia may be a guaranteed selection from this point forward. At that price, a great pick.

Cucurella - $7.62 - Chelsea v Leicester - Leicester has started the season poorly, and Chelsea has been hit or miss. If the Blues can find their feet, Cucurella could be a great pick at creative fullback.

Midfielders

Brighton v Leeds - I realize this is not a player, but in Fantrax, creativity and goals leads to a lot of points and these two teams have some amazing options.

Brighton - Gross and March both offer excellent options in midfield. March is the slightly cheaper option, but they are currently 4th and 14th respectively in total midfield points.

Leeds - Rodrigo and Harrison are the two players who rank 1st and 3rd in midfield total points. Now, at 15.81 and 13.7 million, neither comes cheap, but they could both add some real talent to your Fantrax midfield. Rodrigo already has four goals, and this could be a real free flowing match .

James’ choice - Xhaka - $9.47 million - Arsenal v Fulham - I've covered this fixture a few times in this review already. So let’s just say that Xhaka has been the surprise midfielder of the season so far. He has a goal and a couple of assists, has scored heavily for defensive displays, and at under 10 million offers a very reasonable price for the average Fantrax manager.

~

Perisic - $9.47 million - Forrest v Tottenham - Perisic did really well last game-week, tallying a strong 14 points. This from a player who did not hit the net, which shows he is growing to notch increasing points and does not need to get goals to do it. Throw in that Tottenham is playing an inconsistent Nottingham Forrest, and Conte is a born winner, meaning great things ahead.

Forwards

James’ Choice - Jesus - $15.29 - Arsenal v Fulham - If you don’t know by now that I really fancy Arsenal this week you never will. Jesus is the focal point of a free flowing Arsenal attack this season, and he should be a shoo in most weeks if you can afford him. Your most difficult decision might be how to limit yourself to only three allowed Gunners (and whom to put in place of anyone you give up)

Welbeck - $7.75 - Brighton v Leeds - I’ve always been a Welbeck fan. I like a striker with pace and size who puts in defensive effort, and Welbeck is certainly that. He is averaging nearly eight points per game, and vs Leeds, I expect an open encounter with both teams offering plenty of attacking threats. Welbeck could be a cheeky difference maker among Fantrax teams this week.

Saint-Maximin - $10.58 - Wolves V Newcastle - The mercurial Newcastle midfielder / forward has been in scintillating form this season, the highest scoring forward without a goal. Meaning while he is not banging the goals in, he is still an effervescent threat in Eddie Howe’s 5th place team. A good option for the price and a player I think will do well most of the season.

Toney- $17.12 - Brentford v Everton - Ivan Toney is a joy to behold: physical, fast and an eye for a pass, he really does have all the attributes to be a top level striker for years ahead. I can see him making a move before long to a team with a larger reputation, but the style of Brentford’s attacking fullbacks really suit him. He’s costly at this price, but already he has three goals and 51.5 points, so if you have the money, you won’t go too far wrong investing in a small piece of the Brentford forward’s stock.

Addendum

Although player picks are important when we’re approaching a game-week deadline, I think we Fantrax managers also need a “barn-door” player-picks phase so we can do critical transfer business before prices change each week. We usually need to flip a few players, so we need to see who’s exploded onto the scene — perhaps new to the league or jumping in for an injured player — but before their exploits boost their prices.

NMA doesn’t have a separate article for that, so Fantrax managers should tune into the NMA Live Chat late in any game-week to exchange info on which surprise players are worth grabbing before prices change. And if you don’t see your Q or A, then log in and ask.

For rules, tips, and tactics for our Fantrax leagues, please check out our Compleat Guide.

