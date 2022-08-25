NMA’s 2022-23 Champions League Mini-League is Open!

UCL Fantasy is up and running again for the upcoming season, so go ahead and start picking your squads!

NMA will begin releasing UCL fantasy content just ahead of Matchday 1, which kicks off on 6 September. Until then, you can browse the rules and set up your team by visiting the UCL fantasy platform.

And of course, NMA’s mini-league is already waiting for you:

League : Never Manage Alone

: Never Manage Alone Code: 64PTCTZG01

Please note that you must create and finalize a team before you can join leagues.

Be sure to hop in with us before kickoff!

~