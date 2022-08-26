Rate Our Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW4

FPL - Olakunle

FPL is back, and I really can say it has brought me a lot of heartbreak. My decision to begin the season with three Liverpool outfield players and zero Manchester City midfielders has greatly backfired. So has my decision to switch intermittently between Kane and Haaland rather than go for less expensive strikers like Mitrovic and Ivan Toney. Making use of my wildcard this early wouldn’t make much sense, so the plan is to gradually make the necessary changes by accumulating free transfers.

Let’s take a look at what my team looks like for game-week four.

Coming into this game-week, I had two free transfers as I decided not to make any transfers last week. I already made the decision to swap Liverpool’s Diaz for Leeds’ Rodrigo, who seems to be FPL’s most in-form player. That was a pretty easy decision, mostly due to Liverpool’s underwhelming performances this season.

My first real dilemma is in the area of my goalkeepers. Ramsdale will be in goal when Arsenal welcomes a free-scoring Fulham side led by Alexander Mitrovic. He scored 43 goals in the Championship last season and has already scored three goals in three games in the Premier League. Arsenal has secured shutouts in two of their three games this season and currently sit alone atop the Premier League table.

Raya on the other hand, is also expected to feature from the start when Brentford welcomes a goal-shy Everton side to Gtech Community Stadium. Raya has secured one clean sheet in three games for Brentford. Opponent Everton has struggled to create chances and score goals, largely due to the absence of striker Calvert-Lewin and the departure of Richarlison to Tottenham. Everton has also only picked up one out of the available nine points so far. I will be watching the Comment section to get your advice on the best goalkeeper option for me this week.

My second dilemma is in the area of captain. The major options are Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Jesus. Salah has two goals and an assist in three games. Highly regarded as the king of FPL, Salah has been the go-to man for the majority of managers when it comes to captain picks, and his record of having scored every time he has faced Bournemouth (6 times) in previous seasons will only increase his appeal. Liverpool’s underwhelming form, however, brings fears for managers as the Reds have struggled to create chances this season. Injuries to key midfielders have also seen the team struggle to transition from defense to attack.

Gabriel Jesus, on the other hand, has enjoyed a blistering start to the Premier League season. The Arsenal striker has scored two goals and added a further three assists in just three games for the Gunners. He has proven to be the focal point for the Gunners going forward. While Fulham has found it easy to score goals, teams have also found it easy to breach their defensive line, and it is hard to see past a victory for the Gunners in this fixture. Gabriel Jesus will be eager to increase his numbers against a newly-promoted side that has let in four goals in three games. Once again, I will be in the Comment section to know what you think about the best captain selection for the week.

Finally, there is the issue of one more free transfer. Whom do you think I should ship out and whom should I bring in to replace him?

Fantrax - PPQ

Well, I’m feeling a bit like Liverpool right now in Fantrax-11 (although I’m doing better in Fantrax 17). It feels like I’m ready for the weekend when I finalize my roster each week, but things just aren’t going my way. I’m simply not making the right calls. Despite this, I still love playing the game, because this surely must just be the week I get it right.......right?

I’m keeping my thinking simple. Stick with the players on the ball, taking kicks, and with the best matchups. Easy-peasy, right?

I’m holding on to multiple players from last week: Mo, KDB, Martinelli, Haaland, Trippier, Ederson, and Zinchenko. They have good matchups and are pretty consistent scorers. I’ve got some on big discounts as well.

I’ve debated on the rest. (Aka, this is where I’ve gone wrong).

I’m going with Diaz upfront mostly because Bournemouth have been vulnerable in the back, and I have to think Liverpool pop out of the slump. He’s active and aggressive. I’ve added Robertson as the value pick (did I really just say value pick?) for Liverpool in defense.

I’m also going with Mason Mount, again mostly because of Chelsea’s matchup against the struggling Leicester. He’s still taking kicks and in the attack. I’m not 100% on him yet, as there are a plethora of options at that price range: ASM, JWP, Saka, to name a few.

Kuluveski stays for now. He’s a better value at that price than most other players, and he’s got a big upside.

In Fantrax-17 I’ve got a similar squad, but I’m rounding out with some differential choices. Bernardo Silva came up big last week so he stays. I’ve brought in Reese James, Cancelo, Sterling, and J Sancho. I like to take a few risks in Fantrax 17. Let’s see if it pays off!

So, what advice do you have for us? Rate our teams (be nice!)! How’s your team looking?