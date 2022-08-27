EPL GW-4 Live Chat

If GW-3 is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be a good season.

Here are all the fixtures for GW-34:

Saturday 27th August 2022

~

Sunday 28th August 2020

Saturday

Southampton vs Man United

Both teams got much needed wins last weekend, and both will want to build on those results. But it’s United who was the story of the weekend. Erik Ten Hag went with a younger and fresher lineup, which payed off in energy and a result. I think this will be close and hard fought.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Brentford vs Everton

Everton is one of five teams without a win. The Toffees need reinforcements. Brentford has scored eight goals (second only to City and Arsenal), and their only home game of a year was the 4-0 thumping of Man United. The Bees will be ready to go, and Lampard will be feeling pressure.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Brighton vs Leeds

This is the match that I’m most intrigued by. Both teams are undefeated and have impressed. Brighton has conceded just one goal, efficient and organized. Leeds was dominant against Chelsea. Chelsea couldn’t deal with the pressure, so it will be interesting to see how Brighton handles it. You can be sure both managers will have their teams ready.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Chelsea vs Leicester

Chelsea needs to bounce back after being annihilated by Leeds. Brendan Rogers and the Foxes sit on just one point. Leicester has given up the most goals thus far in the season. The Blues have the players, even though they haven’t put it together yet, so they should be able to get a result.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Could Liverpool really go without a win in the first four? If this wasn’t Bournemouth, I wouldn’t be as confident. But the Reds face the Cherries who have given up seven while scoring just twice. They’ve been shut out in the last two while giving up seven. This is a chance for Liverpool to right the ship.

Prediction: 3-0

~

Man City vs Crystal Palace

Man City had to fight for a draw last weekend, but fight they did to earn a point. Palace has been solid, but I would not want to be them against a City team that just gave up three goals.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Arsenal vs Fulham

Arsenal is the only team with nine points, and they also have the best goal differential in the league. The newcomers from Craven Cottage are also getting results and have yet to lose. Arsenal is playing with confidence and a new conviction.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Sunday

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Both teams have started slow. Villa scraped out a win against Everton in GW-2. West Ham has yet to win or even score! It’s not quite time to hit the panic button, but klaxons may sound for the team that loses again here!

Prediction: 1-2

~

Wolves vs Newcastle

Wolves are winless in the drop-zone with only one goal scored. The visitors’ new Newcastle money is paying off — invested effectively across the pitch (with more to do before the transfer window closes). Last week the Magpies went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the EPL (and Europe), and now they’ve just signed Alexander Isak, who could be available immediately.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Forest has been stingy in defense, conceding just three times, but has struggled a bit to find the net. Spurs can and have scored, plus they kept a clean sheet last week. The visitors should be favored here.

Prediction: 0-2

~

GW-5 comes quickly with a Tuesday deadline — Don’t miss it!

What are you thinking about the match-ups? Will there be more surprises this weekend? How are your teams shaking out? What issues do you see on the horizon for GW-5 and beyond? Who’s on your watch-list? Please log in and join the conversation below!

~